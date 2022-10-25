PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Phillies fans are headed out of town and bound for Houston. Fans say they are excited but admit going to the World Series game in Houston won't be easy but they're ready for the challenge.In a game where home-field advantage makes a big difference, fans leaving Philadelphia International Airport Thursday say there taking a piece of home to the team. "I think they'll be a decent number of us and it'll be fine and we'll stand out," Phillies fan Rich Probinsky said. Probinsky put on his Phillies hat to take the 9 a.m. flight to Houston. He's going...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 8 HOURS AGO