FOX Sports

World Series 2022: Phillies-Astros, By The Numbers

The matchup for the 2022 World Series is set, as the Houston Astros will host the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 1 on Friday (8:03 p.m. ET on FOX). The Astros swept the New York Yankees in the ALCS, while the Phillies beat the San Diego Padres in five games in the NLCS.
CBS Philly

Phillies fans are Houston-bound to support team in World Series

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Phillies fans are headed out of town and bound for Houston. Fans say they are excited but admit going to the World Series game in Houston won't be easy but they're ready for the challenge.In a game where home-field advantage makes a big difference, fans leaving Philadelphia International Airport Thursday say there taking a piece of home to the team. "I think they'll be a decent number of us and it'll be fine and we'll stand out," Phillies fan Rich Probinsky said. Probinsky put on his Phillies hat to take the 9 a.m. flight to Houston. He's going...
