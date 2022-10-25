Read full article on original website
Burlington To Vote For a $165 Million Bond For a New High School And Technical CenterAbdul GhaniBurlington, NJ
4 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Christmas Village in Philadelphia Returns to Love Park and City Hall for 2022 SeasonMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Celebrate National Vegan Month with Plant-Based Sips and Serves at Rex At The RoyalMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Holy 'Que Smokehouse Celebrates Second Anniversary With $2 Tacos and Cheesesteak SlidersMarilyn JohnsonBucks County, PA
Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia
Jalen Hurts may have lost some support from the Philly faithful. The post Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Who Is Most Likely to Throw Out the Phillies First Pitch at the World Series?
Five former Philadelphia Phillies have thrown out the first pitch thus far in the postseason. Which former players might get a chance to do so in the World Series?
FOX Sports
World Series 2022: Phillies-Astros, By The Numbers
The matchup for the 2022 World Series is set, as the Houston Astros will host the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 1 on Friday (8:03 p.m. ET on FOX). The Astros swept the New York Yankees in the ALCS, while the Phillies beat the San Diego Padres in five games in the NLCS.
Alexa predicts Phillies to win World Series: 'Houston you're going to have a problem'
Who knows if Amazon's Alexa can predict the future but we know she's a Phillies fan.
Phillies Announce Starting Pitcher For Game 1 Of World Series
The Philadelphia Phillies are back in the World Series for the first time in 13 years. They'll take on the Houston Astros in Game 1 on Friday. It will be Aaron Nola getting the start for Philadelphia in that game, a decision confirmed by manager Rob Thomson on Wednesday. Nola...
World Series: Fans greet Phillies players before taking off to Houston
"Take 'em out and come back and win it in Philly!" said one fan, who skipped work to see the Phillies head off to Houston.
How ‘Dancing On My Own’ became an unofficial Phillies anthem
Chances are, you’ve heard the unofficial Phillies hype song “Dancing on My Own” played throughout the team’s playoff run. It’s a song that Phillies fans across the region can’t get enough of. But how exactly did the song gain massive anthem status?
Nola to start World Series Game 1 for Phils, Wheeler Game 2
The Philadelphia Phillies will start right-hander Aaron Nola in Game 1 of the World Series against the Houston Astros and last season’s NL Cy Young Award runner-up Zack Wheeler in Game 2. Game 1 of the World Series is Friday in Houston. Game 2 is Saturday. Nola is 2-1...
Red October: Phillies fever rising for Del. family who named kids after Bryce Harper
For the Wyatt family, baseball means everything, and they obviously love Bryce Harper.
World Series betting: Astros are big favorites over Phillies as BetMGM roots for a Philadelphia win
The Houston Astros are a very significant favorite to win the World Series. Houston enters Friday night's Game 1 at -190 at BetMGM to win the team's second World Series in the last six years. Houston won the 2017 World Series and lost in 2019 to the Washington Nationals and a season ago to the Atlanta Braves.
Phillies fans go on buying spree, set 24-hour record after team makes World Series
This is what happens when a team goes years without making the playoffs. The Philadelphia Phillies, who haven’t made the postseason since 2011 and haven’t reached the World Series since 2009, broke a Major League Baseball merchandise sales record after clinching World Series berth on Sunday. According to...
Brad Lidge reflects on Phillies 2022 World Series run
Our Sharrie Williams had a chance to talk with beloved Phillies closer Brad "Lights Out" Lidge
Mercury
McCaffery: Rhys Hoskins keeps playing out a powerful dream for Phillies
PHILADELPHIA — If the TV in the Lehigh Valley IronPigs’ clubhouse was tuned to a Phillies game in the early spring of 2017, one long, strong minor-league prospect was prepared to soak in the relevance of every pitch. He would watch it all, not that whatever vandalism to...
Phillies fans are Houston-bound to support team in World Series
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Phillies fans are headed out of town and bound for Houston. Fans say they are excited but admit going to the World Series game in Houston won't be easy but they're ready for the challenge.In a game where home-field advantage makes a big difference, fans leaving Philadelphia International Airport Thursday say there taking a piece of home to the team. "I think they'll be a decent number of us and it'll be fine and we'll stand out," Phillies fan Rich Probinsky said. Probinsky put on his Phillies hat to take the 9 a.m. flight to Houston. He's going...
Carl’s Cards in Haverford Reaps Phillies World Series Benefit
Carl Henderson waves a giant Phillies flag outside his Havertown business, Carl's Cards and Collectibles Inc. The owner of Carl’s Cards and Collectibles Inc. in Haverford couldn’t be happier with the Phillie’s entry into the World Series, writes Pete Bannan for the Daily Times. “We’re a true...
Phillies Could Become Big Draw Again with World Series Win
When the Philadelphia Phillies take the field in the first game of the World Series against the Houston Astros on Friday, they’ll have a lot more than glory at stake. The Phillies’ attendance has fluctuated wildly since their last World Series win in 2008 — and so has their on-field performance.
WHYY
