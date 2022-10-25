ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

peoplenewspapers.com

Klyde Warren Celebrates 10 Years With Party in the Park

Klyde Warren Park’s annual Party in the Park celebrated the park’s 10-year anniversary. The event, presented by Republic National Distributing Company, took place Oct. 12, and almost $1.2 million was raised by 1,000 party guests. Surrounded by views of Uptown and downtown Dallas, guests observed the new Nancy...
DALLAS, TX
peoplenewspapers.com

Humble Beginnings Luncheon Raises Nearly $800,000 For Austin Street Center

A crowd of about 900 helped raise nearly $800,000 for Austin Street Center at the 22nd-annual Humble Beginnings luncheon. The event benefiting the emergency shelter and service provider Oct. 14 at the Hilton Anatole featured a conversation with former First Lady Laura Bush and daughter Barbara Bush and recognized Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson with a public service award and Carolyn Lacy Miller with the Norm Hitzges Distinguished Service Award.
Rules to Ignore
peoplenewspapers.com

Rules to Ignore

Recently, I went shopping at one of my favorite retailers, St. Bernard. It’s a Dallas mainstay for winterwear appropriate for any locale from Breckenridge to St. Moritz. I love their Patagonia parkas, but what I really adore are the casual dresses they carry that are perfect for daily errands or dinner with friends.
DALLAS, TX
peoplenewspapers.com

Reunion Tower New Restaurant to Come Spring 2023

Reunion Tower has a new steak and seafood concept set to open in spring 2023: Crown Block. Hunt Realty Investments is introducing the new restaurant in partnership with Elizabeth Blau and Chef Kim Canteenwalla of Las Vegas based Blau + Associates. The pair is a husband-wife duo who are James Beard Award nominated hospitality industry veterans.
DALLAS, TX

