Game Preview: Southern vs. JSU

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Jackson State tries to continue their undefeated season when they take on Southern at home Saturday.

The Tigers are 7-0 and welcome in one of the best teams in the SWAC.

In 2021, JSU beat the Jaguars in a thrilling and emotional game.

It was Coach Prime’s first game back from medicals issues.

The Tigers game against Southern kicks off at 1p.m. at the Vet.

