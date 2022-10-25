ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Game Preview: Southern vs. JSU

By Blake Levine
WJTV 12
 2 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Jackson State tries to continue their undefeated season when they take on Southern at home Saturday.

The Tigers are 7-0 and welcome in one of the best teams in the SWAC.

In 2021, JSU beat the Jaguars in a thrilling and emotional game.

It was Coach Prime’s first game back from medicals issues.

The Tigers game against Southern kicks off at 1p.m. at the Vet.

WLBT

JSU football receives championship rings

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson State University football program received its Southwestern Athletic Conference Championship rings Thursday. The Tigers beat the Prairie View A&M Panthers 27-10 in the 2021 SWAC Championship last December to earn the rings and finished last season with eleven wins and just two losses. “I’m...
JACKSON, MS
brproud.com

Southern prepares for toughest SWAC test yet at Jackson State

The Jags are preparing for a trip to Jackson State in their toughest SWAC test yet. The Tigers are leading the conference in both points and yards per game. Eric Dooley’s defense is playing it’s best football, on a streak of five straight games without allowing a second half touchdown.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

What to know ahead of College GameDay in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With heavy traffic being predicted for Jackson State University’s (JSU) Saturday football game, leaders with Visit Jackson want you to be prepared. Visit Jackson and the Hank Aaron Sports Academy are partnering again to provide gameday parking and shuttle service for the game between JSU and Southern University, on Saturday, October 29, […]
JACKSON, MS
mississippiscoreboard.com

Junction Deli Metro Jackson Player of the Week

Lanier High has been known for decades as a boys basketball powerhouse with an MHSAA record 17 state titles and plenty of Division I players who have been stars at the Maple Street school in mid-town Jackson. Now, there’s a rising young star on Lanier’s football team and if he...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

College GameDay bus arrives at Jackson State University

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – ESPN’s College GameDay Bus will arrive at Jackson State University’s (JSU) campus on Thursday, October 27. The bus is expected to arrive on campus at 5:00 p.m. All JSU faculty, staff, students, alums and fans are asked to rally together to support the arrival of the bus. Fans are asked to […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson State hosts ESPN’s College GameDay for first time

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State is set to host ESPN’s “College GameDay” on Saturday, October 29. The traveling college football pregame show announced it will stop in the capital city for the Jackson State game against Southern on Twitter. The Clarion Ledger reported this will be Jackson State’s first time hosting the show. This […]
JACKSON, MS
brproud.com

No tickets bought via third-party for JSU vs. SU game will be accepted

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Days before kickoff, football fans are told that tickets bought through a third-party site will not be accepted for the upcoming Jackson State University vs. Southern University football game. Jackson State Athletics said tickets must be purchased through Impact Tickets to be honored. Tickets...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WJTV 12

How you can prepare for heavy traffic in Jackson for College GameDay

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – With ESPN’s College GameDay in Jackson on Saturday, October 29, the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) is encouraging drivers in the metro area to plan ahead. They said divers should expect additional traffic and allow more travel time in the Jackson-metro area this weekend. “Saturday will be a great day for […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Hoy Road in Madison to reopen next week

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hoy Road in Madison is expected to reopen the week of October 31 after a two-year project to make improvements to the road. The Northside Sun reported Hemphill Construction will complete the final asphalt work and temporary striping next week. Two-way traffic will return after the work is complete. There will […]
MADISON, MS
brookhavencourier.com

Brookhaveans race to place in field day

Dallas College began hosting its first Field Day events across its seven campuses. Brookhaven’s field day will take place 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Oct. 26 in Auxiliary Field 2. In the event of bad weather, Room T206, the campus gymnasium, will be used as a backup location. According...
DALLAS, TX
WAPT

JSU homecoming put strain on Jackson's water system, mayor says

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba is asking residents to "be mindful" of the water they use ahead of the upcoming Jackson State University football game. The mayor said last weekend's homecoming game put a strain on the city's already fragile water system. "The high amount of...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

