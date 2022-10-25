Read full article on original website
ksl.com
COVID-19 shots added to CDC's recommended immunizations list. Here's the impact on Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Although COVID-19 vaccines have been put on the list of routine immunizations recommended for both children and adults by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, health experts stress that doesn't mean the shots are now mandatory. "The CDC can make recommendations all they want,...
kslnewsradio.com
Utah Rivers Council proposes change on how water is paid for in the state
SALT LAKE CITY — Recently, the Utah Rivers Council said in a new report water in Utah is wasted because users know it’s cheap. The Council wants to see a change to Utah’s tax code, by phasing out the practice of collecting for water use through property taxes.
Utah's booze prices exceed national norms
Utah has some of the highest liquor prices in the country, according to an Axios analysis of liquor prices in all 50 states. Why it matters: Liquor sales brought about $240 million in revenue to the state's coffers last year. What's happening: With a mandated 88% markup for liquor, Utahns...
Utah Lake islands project rejected by state officials
Utah’s Division of Forestry, Fire & State Lands has formally rejected a controversial proposal to clean up Utah Lake by dredging it and building islands and bridges on it.
kpcw.org
Utah 100: Fastest-growing companies in the state
Mountain West Capital Network (MWCN) announced HydroJug as the top-ranked company in the 2022 Utah 100. Now in its 28th year, the Utah 100 is MWCN’s annual list of the fastest-growing companies in the state. Jason Roberts and Ryan Dent join us to talk about the Utah 100.
Good News Network
Tiny Home Village for Salt Lake City‘s Homeless Gets Green Light for 430 Units
Taking the lead to fight the homelessness epidemic in America, the Salt Lake City council has moved forward with a plan to lease 8 acres of city land to build a village of tiny homes. Described as “recovery housing,” the 430 units would provide an additional transition between total homelessness...
kuer.org
Utah to get a small share of the fed’s $1B for electric school buses
Nearly 400 school districts spanning all 50 states and Washington, D.C., along with several tribes and U.S. territories, are receiving roughly $1 billion in grants to purchase about 2,500 “clean” school buses under a new federal program. The Biden administration is making the grants available as part of...
KSLTV
Horror movies and Halloween classics you didn’t know were filmed in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah has a long history in film production and celebration, and there’s a Halloween-festive film made in Utah for everyone. Many movies are filmed here for a tax break or to use unique nature to appear as another world. Then there’s the Sundance Film Festival, which attracts celebrities and filmmakers from around the world.
kslnewsradio.com
Halloween activities Utah has to offer this weekend
SALT LAKE CITY — Halloween is on a Monday this year but there will be several festive activities Utah locals can choose from this weekend too. Many activities across the state offer options for scares, family fun, and everything in between. In for a scare. Haunted houses across the...
gastronomicslc.com
Thanksgiving Dining in Utah 2022
Before we begin, go ahead and hit that bookmark button in your browser. As ever, the following list will grow on substantially over the coming week or two. As and when restaurants post their T-Day deals and specials, I’ll be updating the following collection on a daily basis. Check back often.
Utah city ranked among top 30 best foodie cities in America
Following a study of more than 180 American cities that analyzed 29 key metrics of “foodie-friendliness,” ranging from restaurant meal cost to the number of food festivals per capita, WalletHub determined that Salt Lake City is the No. 30 best foodie city in the U.S. in 2022.
weber.edu
Once homeless, woman is now award-winning student at WSU
OGDEN, Utah – A few years ago, Jessica Stratton was living in her car with $2.08 to her name. Now she’s a 4.0 student studying computer science at Weber State University, and last month received the Student Pathway Award from Women Tech Council. Stratton left a turbulent home...
3 Great Burger Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you like going out with your friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Utah that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them prepare some really amazing burgers.
mynews4.com
Utah schools concerned about amount of dog waste, trash left on property
MURRAY, Utah (KUTV) — Students in Utah's Murray School District have been stepping in dog waste left on school grounds and dragging it into the buildings, according to school leaders. Officials have asked neighbors who use the grounds to pick up after their pets. The district spokesman, Doug Perry,...
midutahradio.com
Utah AG Investigating Complaints About Orem Mayor Shutting Off Video Feed
(Salt Lake City, UT) — The Utah Attorney General’s Office is reportedly investigating complaints about actions taken by the mayor of Orem and some members of the City Council. The complaints came after the mayor shut off the video feed of two recent City Council meetings during votes on two resolutions. One resolution urged voters to reject a nearly 600-million-dollar bond issue, while the other encouraged voters to support a proposition to let Orem form its own school district. The mayor’s office says the feed was cut off to avoid violating state laws that prohibit the use of taxpayer funds for political advocacy. The assistant city manager also says the complaints are without merit and should be dismissed.
ABC 4
Another cold front crosses Utah today, with valley rain, mountain snow in north half of state
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday Utah, we are halfway through the workweek! After seeing a weak front move through yesterday, a cold front with a little more punch will move across the state today. This front will bring us more potential for valley rain and mountain snow, but most of the moisture will be confined to the northern two-thirds of the state. Behind this front will be another shot of really cold air.
kuer.org
Don’t ignore the down ballot. Utah school boards are important too
In addition to Utah’s competitive U.S. Senate race, there are also a number of local school board races happening across the state in this year’s midterm election. Local school boards play a big role in the direction and functionality of a district. So, like judges, it’s a part of your ballot that you shouldn’t ignore.
kjzz.com
Utah AG probes Orem City Council over 'unprecedented action' surrounding district split
OREM, Utah (KUTV) — For Orem City Council member Tom Macdonald, the moves by Mayor David Young have been unlike anything he’s ever seen. “I've been on the city council almost nine years, and you're right, it is outside the norms,” he said. Macdonald was referring to...
ksl.com
Utah wildlife agency proposes changes to elk hunting as popularity soars
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah wildlife officials are proposing a new plan to manage elk populations as their agency's current plan expires and the demand to hunt the species grows to all-time highs. Dax Mangus, the big game coordinator for the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, says that the...
kslnewsradio.com
Christmas Box Charity calls on Utah’s communities
SALT LAKE CITY — One charity, Christmas Box International, provides Christmas for about 2,500 at-risk children. This year, they are calling on Utahns to help. “Safety isn’t seasonal,” said Richard Paul Evans, founder and chair of The Christmas Box International in a press release. “We serve children 365 days a year and need to make Christmas happen at our emergency shelters and resource centers for families served by the state within our community.”
