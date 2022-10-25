(Salt Lake City, UT) — The Utah Attorney General’s Office is reportedly investigating complaints about actions taken by the mayor of Orem and some members of the City Council. The complaints came after the mayor shut off the video feed of two recent City Council meetings during votes on two resolutions. One resolution urged voters to reject a nearly 600-million-dollar bond issue, while the other encouraged voters to support a proposition to let Orem form its own school district. The mayor’s office says the feed was cut off to avoid violating state laws that prohibit the use of taxpayer funds for political advocacy. The assistant city manager also says the complaints are without merit and should be dismissed.

