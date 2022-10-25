Aaron Rodgers says some Green Bay players are 'making too many mistakes' and the team 'gotta start cutting reps' after 3-4 Packers' shock loss to Washington

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers openly criticized his teammates following their shock loss to the Washington Commanders Sunday.

Rodgers was 23-of-35, throwing for 194 yards and two touchdowns but the offense only put up 14 of the team's 21 points in the 23-21 loss.

What's more, the Packers managed a mere 232 total yards of offense and remarkably went 0-for-6 on third down.

Aaron Rodgers was understandably frustrated during Green Bay's 23-21 loss vs. Washington

It was an all-round dysfunctional offense Sunday, as the Packers rushed for just 38 yards despite a fearsome one-two punch of Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon.

Rodgers kept it as real as ever when speaking to Pat McAfee and A.J. Hawk on the Pat McAfee show Tuesday, saying there needs to be some level of accountability for current performances.

'Guys who are making too many mistakes shouldn't be playing,' Rodgers said to McAfee and Hawk.

Rodgers and HC Matt LaFleur must rectify things quickly if the Pack are to stay alive in the NFC

'Gotta start cutting some reps,' Rodgers continued. 'Maybe guys who aren't playing, give them a chance. We're gonna see.'

Sunday's loss was Green Bay's third in a row after defeat by the New York Giants and Jets, followed by the Commanders.

'We had so many mental errors and mistakes. It's not the kind of football we're used to playing over the years.'

Rodgers faced a fearsome defensive front last week & will again in Buffalo come Sunday night

'There have been seasons where we averaged four or five, six, maybe seven at the most, kind of mental errors or missed assignments per week.

'This season, a lot more than that every single week. It's double digits every single week.'

The Packers will need to play flawlessly if they are any chance of beating the 5-1 Buffalo Bills on Sunday night.