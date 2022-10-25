ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cortland, NY

chronicle-express.com

Hill named S&S ER Nurse Manager

PENN YAN – Megan Hill, BSN, RN has been named Finger Lakes Health’s Emergency Department Nurse Manager. In the position, she oversees the Brenda & Dave Rickey Foundation Emergency Department at Geneva General Hospital in Geneva and the Emergency Department at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital in Penn Yan.
GENEVA, NY
SUNY Cortland

Submit your talk for TEDxSUNYCortland

What’s your vision for how to make the world ¾ or at least one part of it ¾ a better place?. The organizers of the first TEDxSUNYCortland event want to know. SUNY Cortland will host a TEDx event on Thursday, May 4, 2023, and all faculty, staff, students and alumni with an idea to share are encouraged to apply for chance to present in Brown Auditorium before a live audience. These talks will also be posted online.
CORTLAND, NY
SUNY Cortland

Bringing voices together

Tibisay Hernandez, a diversity and inclusion team leader for the New York state Department of Civil Service’s Office of Diversity and Inclusion Management, will deliver the keynote address at the 12th annual Student Diversity conference on Saturday, Nov. 5, at SUNY Cortland. Hernandez, with more than 15 years of...
CORTLAND, NY
SUNY Cortland

SUNY Cortland student is world’s No. 2 powerlifter

As a high school senior, Anthony McNaughton was crushed when his doctor advised him not to play football at SUNY Cortland because of a history of head injuries. But he is happy with the way things have worked out. McNaughton is now the world’s second-best powerlifter in his weight class....
CORTLAND, NY
Syracuse Woman Magazine

Cover story – Laura Hand: Using her platform for good

Laura Hand had always believed she could use her position as a broadcast journalist to shed a positive light on the Syracuse community and all it had to offer. During her 47-year career as a reporter and anchor at NBC 3 and CNY Central News, “I saw my job as giving a voice to people and groups who were doing good things, but didn’t have a place to tell their stories,” she said. “I was never at a loss for having people who wanted to come through the door and talk.”
SYRACUSE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Fairfield Estate up for worldwide auction

VILLAGE OF FAYETTEVILLE – “Exquisite,” “gorgeous” and “pristine” are just a few of the words used to describe the Fairfield Estate, the recognizable 19th century mansion in Fayetteville now up for auction. Variably referred to as Georgian and Victorian in style, the 12,500-square-foot...
FAYETTEVILLE, NY
Cornell Daily Sun

Waffle Frolic Closes, Falls Short on Expectations￼

For many Cornellians, Waffle Frolic has been a Sunday brunch staple for years. Founded by two Ithaca college students in 2010, the Ithaca Commons establishment pledged to combine the spirit of Ithaca with urban edge in its unique mission. Waffle Frolic was the only specialized waffle eatery in Ithaca up until its closure on Oct. 15. According to the Ithaca Voice, the owners attributed the close to the rising cost of raw materials over the past few years as well as the COVID-19 pandemic, which made it difficult to stay in business. The lack of availability of parking in the downtown area exacerbated the problem.
ITHACA, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Standing room only at first Micron Town Hall

CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– It was standing room only Monday night as community members came together for the first opportunity to ask questions of their soon-to-be new neighbor Micron. Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon and other local elected officials were joined by Micron executives who outlined the company’s historic investment and the next steps for Central […]
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Finger Lakes Land Trust receives land donation with natural shoreline

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Finger Lakes Land Trust adds more property. Representatives from the organization say 30 acres was donated by the estate of Robert Kriss, a Geneva resident who passed away in 2001. It’s located in the Town of Fayette in Seneca County, and it comes with more than a thousand feet of undeveloped shoreline. Protecting natural shorelines is one of the organizations top strategies for protecting water quality in the region.
SENECA COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse basketball 2022-23 roster, bios: Get to know the new-look Orange

Syracuse, N.Y. — Here’s a look at the 2022-23 Syracuse basketball team:. 2021-22: IMG Academy (Florida) Strengths: Copeland is fun to watch. He’s a skilled, inventive passer who can get into the lane and either find open teammates or finish at the rim. And he is a legit big guard with the kind of positional size that Michael Carter-Williams had when he played for the Orange. Syracuse recruited him as a point guard, but his size enables him to play a couple different positions.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Syracuse child goes back to school after coming home with bruises over a month ago

Deborah Cruz gets her child's backpack ready for school. Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse mom sent her 4-year-old daughter back to school Wednesday for the first time since she came home with bruises and marks on her neck in late September. Syracuse Police are still investigating what happened-the Syracuse City School District is done with its inquiry.
SYRACUSE, NY

