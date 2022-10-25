Read full article on original website
5 Charming Small Towns in New York That Are Considered a Must-VisitJoe MertensIthaca, NY
L.L. Bean’s Bootmobile Pop-up Returning to IthacaGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Man dies after falling into Ithaca Falls, trying to take a photoGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
A Woman Got to Have Spotted Shrek in Her Green CurryMarry Evens
Starbucks Baristas Rally Against CEO Howard SchultzJoel EisenbergIthaca, NY
chronicle-express.com
Hill named S&S ER Nurse Manager
PENN YAN – Megan Hill, BSN, RN has been named Finger Lakes Health’s Emergency Department Nurse Manager. In the position, she oversees the Brenda & Dave Rickey Foundation Emergency Department at Geneva General Hospital in Geneva and the Emergency Department at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital in Penn Yan.
SUNY Cortland
Submit your talk for TEDxSUNYCortland
What’s your vision for how to make the world ¾ or at least one part of it ¾ a better place?. The organizers of the first TEDxSUNYCortland event want to know. SUNY Cortland will host a TEDx event on Thursday, May 4, 2023, and all faculty, staff, students and alumni with an idea to share are encouraged to apply for chance to present in Brown Auditorium before a live audience. These talks will also be posted online.
SUNY Cortland
Bringing voices together
Tibisay Hernandez, a diversity and inclusion team leader for the New York state Department of Civil Service’s Office of Diversity and Inclusion Management, will deliver the keynote address at the 12th annual Student Diversity conference on Saturday, Nov. 5, at SUNY Cortland. Hernandez, with more than 15 years of...
SUNY Cortland
SUNY Cortland student is world’s No. 2 powerlifter
As a high school senior, Anthony McNaughton was crushed when his doctor advised him not to play football at SUNY Cortland because of a history of head injuries. But he is happy with the way things have worked out. McNaughton is now the world’s second-best powerlifter in his weight class....
Hochul reveals new details about where, how much Micron plans to invest in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Gov. Kathy Hochul early this morning provided more details about the investments in education, child care and community groups that government officials say are coming along with Micron Technology investments in Clay. The details come as President Joe Biden is headed to Onondaga Community College today to...
Cancer Claims the Life of Former Popular Binghamton Broadcaster
In a heartbreaking Facebook post published by his wife America, the world learned that former 98.1 The Hawk Program Director and Afternoon Drive personality Don Brake lost his battle with cancer on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. For 13 months, Brake fought an aggressive form of lymphoma. In her social media...
Cover story – Laura Hand: Using her platform for good
Laura Hand had always believed she could use her position as a broadcast journalist to shed a positive light on the Syracuse community and all it had to offer. During her 47-year career as a reporter and anchor at NBC 3 and CNY Central News, “I saw my job as giving a voice to people and groups who were doing good things, but didn’t have a place to tell their stories,” she said. “I was never at a loss for having people who wanted to come through the door and talk.”
‘A Blessing!’ Woman Marvels at Majestic Deer Seen Only in Upstate NY!
There's a growing herd of very rare, white deer in Upstate New York, and a woman took to social media recently to show off her blessed encounter!. These deer defy all laws of nature, and considering that these majestic-looking creatures could be an easy meal for hungry predators, it's hard to believe that they're not only surviving but thriving!
Fairfield Estate up for worldwide auction
VILLAGE OF FAYETTEVILLE – “Exquisite,” “gorgeous” and “pristine” are just a few of the words used to describe the Fairfield Estate, the recognizable 19th century mansion in Fayetteville now up for auction. Variably referred to as Georgian and Victorian in style, the 12,500-square-foot...
Cornell Daily Sun
Waffle Frolic Closes, Falls Short on Expectations￼
For many Cornellians, Waffle Frolic has been a Sunday brunch staple for years. Founded by two Ithaca college students in 2010, the Ithaca Commons establishment pledged to combine the spirit of Ithaca with urban edge in its unique mission. Waffle Frolic was the only specialized waffle eatery in Ithaca up until its closure on Oct. 15. According to the Ithaca Voice, the owners attributed the close to the rising cost of raw materials over the past few years as well as the COVID-19 pandemic, which made it difficult to stay in business. The lack of availability of parking in the downtown area exacerbated the problem.
wskg.org
After months of debate, Binghamton may soon close its most diverse elementary school
The Binghamton City School District (BCSD) will soon decide the fate of its most diverse elementary school, Theodore Roosevelt Elementary. The district has proposed shuttering the aging school in order to cut costs and address a decline in projected enrollment across the district. It’s part of BCSD’s feasibility study, an...
L.L. Bean’s Bootmobile Pop-up Returning to Ithaca
L.L. Bean’s bootmobile and pop-up shop are coming to Ithaca this week. Photo from 2021 Cornell University pop-up event.Grant Johnson. (ITHACA, NY) L.L. Bean’s bootmobile will roll back into Ithaca this week at Cornell University and in downtown Ithaca.
Standing room only at first Micron Town Hall
CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– It was standing room only Monday night as community members came together for the first opportunity to ask questions of their soon-to-be new neighbor Micron. Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon and other local elected officials were joined by Micron executives who outlined the company’s historic investment and the next steps for Central […]
whcuradio.com
Finger Lakes Land Trust receives land donation with natural shoreline
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Finger Lakes Land Trust adds more property. Representatives from the organization say 30 acres was donated by the estate of Robert Kriss, a Geneva resident who passed away in 2001. It’s located in the Town of Fayette in Seneca County, and it comes with more than a thousand feet of undeveloped shoreline. Protecting natural shorelines is one of the organizations top strategies for protecting water quality in the region.
Vestal Restaurant Ordered Closed by Broome Health Department
The Broome County Health Department has directed a restaurant in Vestal to cease all food operations. A notice was posted in the main entrance of the Storming Crab restaurant at 2503 Vestal Parkway East. The closure order - dated October 10 - was signed by Mary McFadden, the county director...
Syracuse basketball 2022-23 roster, bios: Get to know the new-look Orange
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here’s a look at the 2022-23 Syracuse basketball team:. 2021-22: IMG Academy (Florida) Strengths: Copeland is fun to watch. He’s a skilled, inventive passer who can get into the lane and either find open teammates or finish at the rim. And he is a legit big guard with the kind of positional size that Michael Carter-Williams had when he played for the Orange. Syracuse recruited him as a point guard, but his size enables him to play a couple different positions.
Freshman Quadir Copeland infused Syracuse with energy, playmaking in Orange exhibition win
Syracuse, N.Y. – Quadir Copeland’s path to becoming the most talkative, most vocal player on the Syracuse basketball roster this season is complicated by the presence of John Bol Ajak, who has already established himself as the team’s resident chatterbox. But Copeland is just a freshman. Give...
cnycentral.com
Syracuse child goes back to school after coming home with bruises over a month ago
Deborah Cruz gets her child's backpack ready for school. Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse mom sent her 4-year-old daughter back to school Wednesday for the first time since she came home with bruises and marks on her neck in late September. Syracuse Police are still investigating what happened-the Syracuse City School District is done with its inquiry.
Police confirm U-E High School student was hit by vehicle on Friday
On October 21st, at approximately 5:27 p.m., a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle outside of Union-Endicott High School.
Major prison riot involving hundreds of inmates, Mohawk Correctional: Revisited
Rome, New York. Hundreds of guards from prisons across the state were forced to respond to what appears to have been a major prison riot involving hundreds of inmates who, for a while, controlled the prison.
