ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsport, PA

Lycoming names football stadium after legendary coach Frank Girardi

By Mark Mussina
NorthcentralPA.com
NorthcentralPA.com
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jPwqj_0imWpyLA00

He won 257 games, he took his team to two national championship games, and he’s in the College Football Hall of Fame.

Now, he has a stadium named after him.

Starting in 2023, the Lycoming Warrior football team will play its home games on David Person Field at Girardi Stadium.

An unveiling was held Tuesday afternoon, attended by Lycoming dignitaries, coaches, former and current players, and numerous family members of the coach, known to so many as simply “G.”

While his coaching accolades are numerous, those closest to Girardi know him as a devoted family man, whose kind and approachable demeanor never wavered through all the years and success.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thesportspage.blog

Football preview: Trojans take on unbeaten Little Lions

To say the Chambersburg football team has a challenge this Friday night is a bit of an understatement. The Trojans will host State College in their final game of the season, with the Mid Penn Commonwealth game at Trojan Stadium at 7 p.m. First of all, the Little Lions come...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

‘Frustrating and Disappointing’: PSU AD Kraft Upset With Big Ten

Penn State is starting its Big Ten schedule on the road for the 13th time in 14 years, and Athletic Director Patrick Kraft isn’t happy. Kraft, who Penn State hired to replace Sandy Barbour as AD in April and officially took over the position July 1, spoke out against Penn State always playing on the road weeks after he started the job.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Big Ten finalizes Penn State’s 2023 football schedule

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Big Ten Conference announced Penn State’s 2023 football schedule on Wednesday. This is the eighth straight season the Nittany Lions have started Big Ten conference play on the road, something that Penn State Athletic Director Patrick Kraft said he was frustrated about during the 2022 Big Ten Media Days. […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College

Beaver Stadium to Implement New Student Section Security Measures

Penn State will debut new security protocols and procedures at Beaver Stadium this weekend ahead of Saturday’s matchup with No. 2 Ohio State, the university’s athletics department announced on Wednesday. The move comes after concerns were raised this week over Beaver Stadium’s security failures during last Saturday’s White...
Times News

Marian holds Hall of Fame induction

The Marian Catholic High School Hall of Fame Committee held its induction ceremony on Oct. 23 at Capriotti’s Banquet Hall in Tresckow. Inducted were, front row from left, Mary Dakosty, who accepted the induction plaque for her son Stan Jr. (2001), head coach at Colgate University who was unable to attend, Angela Mazur Ferree (2000), Maria Poluka Serina (1999), Mary Horvat Vermillion (2002), Erin Brady Miles (1999); back row, George Dennis Boyle Jr. (1962), Tom Hydro (1986), Jamie Ryan (2002), Jeff Markosky (1990), and Al Donadi (2001). Also inducted but unable to attend was Jim Magda (1995). CONTRIBUTED PHOTO.
TRESCKOW, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Michael J. Reed inaugurated as Penn College’s eighth president

Williamsport, Pa. — Evoking the institution’s rich history and committing to serve as an innovative trailblazer for tomorrow, Pennsylvania College of Technology inaugurated Michael J. Reed as its eighth president this afternoon at the Community Arts Center. Reed received Penn College’s presidential medallion from his predecessor, President Emeritus Davie Jane Gilmour, and state Sen. Gene Yaw, chairman of the board of directors, in front of about 400 attendees, including faculty and staff, students, alumni, industry partners, and visiting college and university delegates. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
webbweekly.com

Thomas L. Irvin, 62

Thomas L. Irvin, 62, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 21, 2022 surrounded by his family at his home in Williamsport. He was born in Williamsport on November 2, 1959 and was the son of the late James Robert “Bob” and Irene (Dutton) Irvin. Thomas married the former Susan L. Charles on July 5, 2003. They shared 19 wonderful years together. He owned Irvin’s Garbage Removal. Thomas loved to spend time with family, friends and his dog, Molly. He also enjoyed going to his river lot.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Penn College introduces concurrent enrollment for health-related majors

Williamsport, Pa. — Students working towards associate degrees in healthcare majors now have the opportunity to enroll in bachelor's degree coursework as they complete their associate degree. Students from either Penn College or another accredited institution can register for up to two online courses (six credits) per semester during their last year of study toward an associate degree. “We’re excited about the opportunities that concurrent enrollment offers current associate degree...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Newswatch 16

New trail coming to Bloomsburg

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — A new biking and walking trail is coming to Bloomsburg, but not without some concerns from residents. The trail would turn a two-way street into a one-way. "I don't know when the plan is to make it one way, but if this does go through, I would say the sooner, the better because it's going to take time for people to get that in their heads," said Jim Walsh from Bloomsburg.
BLOOMSBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

Midd-West School District adding armed officers

SNYDER COUNTY, Pa. — Midd-West School District in Snyder County is joining a growing trend; it's adding armed officers. The school board made that unanimous decision Monday night. Now, officials will fill two-part time positions. The hope is to have that extra security in place by next month. See...
NorthcentralPA.com

Former combat medic joins Troy Laurel Health Center

Troy, Pa. — Laurel Health Centers added a new team member: Maureen Lewis, CRNP, certified registered nurse practitioner. Lewis will join the Troy Laurel Health Center located at 45 Mud Creek Rd. in Troy. Lewis has a background in internal medicine, acute inpatient care, labor & delivery, and specialty services, having worked in both inpatient and outpatient care settings. ...
TROY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Willliamsport high school student dies

Williamsport, Pa. — A Wiliamsport high school student has died, according to school district officials. The district issued a release Monday afternoon, saying they had learned of the death earlier that day and would be providing support and counseling to students on Tuesday. “We are saddened to learn of the very tragic loss of one of our high school students,” said Superintendent Dr. Timothy Bowers. “Our hearts go out to the family and friends of the student during this very difficult time, and we extend our condolences to them.” A team of grief counselors will be available on-site throughout the day tomorrow for students, faculty and staff. Extra support also will be deployed to the high school to provide any additional assistance the school may need.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WOLF

Penn State student with local ties found dead Sunday morning

(WOLF) — State College Police and the Centre County coroner's office are investigating the death of a 21-year-old Junior at Penn State. According to FOX56's sister station, WJAC, authorities with Penn State University say 21-year-old Ryan O'Malley died this past weekend from what investigators described as "excessive drinking off campus."
STATE COLLEGE, PA
slhn.org

Ribbon-Cutting for GSL Health Center at Pottsville

With the snip of an oversized scissors, officials from Geisinger St. Luke’s Hospital (GSL) formally opened the new GSL Health Center in Pottsville, which provides non-emergent care for colds, scrapes, bumps and bruises, along with primary care, occupational medicine, physical therapy, x-rays and diagnostic laboratory services. The 21,000-square-foot facility,...
POTTSVILLE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Trick or treat with NCPA: Mac and Cheese Costume

Williamsport, Pa. — It's that time of year when various spooks and specters are all about, and NCPA is inviting you to come grab some candy on Wednesday, Oct. 26 from 4-6 p.m. on Pine Street, Williamsport. NCPA will be hosting a trick or treat event as part of the Williamsport Business Association's broader Downtown Trick or Treat. Those who come dressed as NCPA's DIY mac and cheese costume will also get a little something special in addition to the candy. Our DIY costume is a quick and easy costume for anyone struggling to come up with ideas. NCPA's mac and cheese is just a jumping off point. Feel free to explore your creativity inside the broader category of cheesy pasta. Video:
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
State College

Longtime Arts Fest Director to Step Down, Search Underway

After decades of service, Rick Bryant, the longtime director of the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts, is planning to step down next year. Bryant will officially retire from the organization at the end of January, he announced this week. He said in a statement that he’s confident the organization’s next leader will continue the festival’s legacy in central Pennsylvania.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

NorthcentralPA.com

14K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Regional online newspaper for Northcentral Pa featuring local news, events, photos, articles and more. http://www.NorthcentralPA.com Your Community News!

 https://www.NorthcentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy