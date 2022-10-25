ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

SPEED Act signing ceremony held at Hanscom Air Force Base

By Amy Phillips
WWLP
WWLP
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xXzoL_0imWpol800

BOSTON (WWLP) – A special signing ceremony was held Tuesday at Hanscom Air Force Base to enact the SPEED Act into law.

With members of the Massachusetts National Guard and military families from across the state looking on, Governor Baker signed the legislation that will help military families get quicker access to professional licensing and allow them to waive the proof of residency requirement when registering their children in a new school after receiving a relocation order.

SPEED Act becomes law in Massachusetts

The bill, an Act relative to Military Spouse Licensure Portability, Education and Enrollment of Dependents, better known as the SPEED Act, was originally signed by Baker in August when it was passed unanimously in both chambers of the state legislature. Tuesday’s signing was a ceremonial gesture in an effort to show support for military families who worked for the law’s passage.

Senator John C. Velis (D-Westfield), the law’s author and Chairman of the Legislature’s Veterans’ Committee, attended the event along with Major General Gary W. Keefe, Adjutant General of the Massachusetts National Guard, Secretary Cheryl Poppe of the Department of Veterans’ Services and State Representative Paul McMurtry.

“At the most fundamental level, this law is about recognizing that when an individual signs up for the United States Armed Services, it is not just them that is signing up, it is their entire family,” said Senator Velis. “From speeding up the professional licensure process for military spouses so that they can continue their careers, to allowing advanced and virtual enrollment for military children to resolve disruptions in education, this law ensures that we are taking care of our military families here in Massachusetts.”

Massachusetts awards $4M in funding for veteran programs

“Massachusetts has a strong history of supporting our nation’s military, and we are proud that thousands of servicemembers and their families call the Commonwealth their home,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “The SPEED Act makes Massachusetts a more welcoming place for military families transferring here by streamlining the occupational licensing process so military spouses can continue their professional careers and by making it easier for those families to access educational opportunities in the Commonwealth. In addition, I am pleased that this new law will create a Medal of Fidelity so that Massachusetts can recognize fallen heroes who lost their lives to the hidden wounds of war. We are grateful to the many military family members who supported this important proposal and to our legislative colleagues for passing this bill.”

“This is a historic bill. This is most likely the most encompassing military and veterans bill passed in the Commonwealth in the last century,” said Major General Keefe. “This bill will make it clear to every state in the republic that Massachusetts is unmatched in its care and support of its military members, veterans, and their families.”

A news release sent by Senator Velis’ office outlined the contents of the bill:

The SPEED Act creates a new 30-day expedited licensing process for military spouses to receive licenses issued by the Division of Occupational Licensure (DOL) and the Department of Public Health (DPH) if they are licensed in another state and meet necessary requirements. The law also allows for granting of automatic 3-year teaching certificates for spouses of active-duty military members serving in Massachusetts or a bordering state if they are licensed in another state, enabling them to work before completing testing requirements for the regular certificate.

The SPEED Act will help military families transferring to Massachusetts by allowing them to enroll students in K-12 school in advance and without having to physically appear. The law extends Massachusetts residency or “in-state” status at public colleges and universities to any active-duty US military member, spouse, or child who is stationed in the state. It also establishes the “Purple Star Campus” program to designate schools that demonstrate a commitment to students and families of service members.

The law introduces new benefits and services for Veterans and National Guard members and expands the ways the state recognizes service members:

  • Establishes the Massachusetts Medal of Fidelity to be awarded to the next-of-kin of service members who died as the result of service-connected diseases, conditions, or injuries, including PTSD, traumatic brain injury, or exposure to harmful toxins
  • Establishes resources for service members exposed to burn pits and airborne hazards, and requires the state to assist service members in signing up for federal VA burn pit registry
  • Establishes the Massachusetts National Guard Family Education Program to allow National Guard members to transfer unused education benefits to their dependents
  • Establishes a $2,000 tax credit for businesses with less than 100 employees who hire and retain National Guard Members
  • Expands resources for Veterans throughout the Commonwealth.
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
capecod.com

Baker Signs Bill to Assist Veterans

BOSTON – A ceremony to honor the signing of the SPEED Act in Massachusetts was held recently. Governor Charlie Baker said the bipartisan bill, which was officially signed into law back in August, aims to make the Bay State a “more welcoming place” for veterans of the military and their families.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Daily Free Press

Question 2 on the ballot proposes regulating Massachusetts dental insurance

A ballot question in November will ask Massachusetts voters whether or not they would like their dental insurance carriers to be regulated by the state. According to the Secretary of State’s website, the law would require dental insurers to report their medical loss ratio — the ratio between how much a customer pays for their insurance that goes toward patient care as opposed to administrative expenses — to the commissioner of the Massachusetts Division of Insurance. The law would also set the MLR in the state at 83%, so when insurance providers do not reach that ratio, insurance policy holders would be refunded the excess premiums.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Harvard Crimson

Vote Yes on Ballot Question One

This staff editorial solely represents the majority view of The Crimson Editorial Board. It is the product of discussions at regular Editorial Board meetings. In order to ensure the impartiality of our journalism, Crimson editors who choose to opine and vote at these meetings are not involved in the reporting of articles on similar topics.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

Is it Legal in Massachusetts to Throw TV Monitors in the Dumpster?

I remember back about 15 years ago the station here in Great Barrington was going through some major renovations. My manager and I were tossing out outdated equipment and office supplies. In addition, new carpeting was going to be installed in the station. It was a change for the better and an exciting time. We even had some old televisions and computer monitors that needed to be moved out of the station as they no longer were in working condition.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
wasteadvantagemag.com

New Massachusetts Recycling Law for Recycling Mattresses to take Effect November 1st, 2022

Per the Commonwealth of Massachusetts new mandatory Mattress Recycling Law that will take effect on November 1, 2022, the City of Springfield Department of Public Works is issuing immediate changes to the city’s bulk pickup operations for the collection of mattresses. Per the State law, mattresses can only be recycled at locations that have been approved by the state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP). Standard waste disposal entities that are not under State contract will no longer be able to accept mattresses after November 1, 2022. As such, and due to the requirements of collection and disposal per the DEP, the Springfield DPW will collect bulk pickup appointments for mattresses separately from the collection of standard bulk items.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
hot969boston.com

And the 2022 Ugliest City in Massachusetts Goes To….

Do you really want to know? Well, you clicked on the article so I guess so. We’ll get to the rude news in a sec. I love the town I live in so much that I actually kind of wish it was named “Ugliest” so I could guarantee the space I have for a little longer without a crazy influx of new residents showing up because it just made the “Prettiest” list or something. At the same time my hometown pride would definitely leave me feeling a little peeved to be called “ugliest.”
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
westernmassnews.com

Officials announce heating assistance for low-income households

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Help may soon be coming to some households in the Bay State. As the price of heating oil is on the rise and families are worried about making ends meet this winter, the federal government is announcing heating assistance for low-income households. MASSCAP, the Massachusetts Department...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WWLP

WWLP

33K+
Followers
26K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy