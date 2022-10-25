Read full article on original website
County Currently Accepting Applications to Fill Board Vacancies
The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors is accepting applications to fill District Board vacancies. Only individuals registered to vote within a District are eligible to serve on a District Board of Directors. The deadline for the submission of applications to the Clerk of the Board Office is Friday, November 4, 2022 at 5:00 PM. District Board appointments shall be made no later than December 2, 2022.
Support for Measure B
I write in support of Goleta’s Measure B which if approved would increase our sales tax by one percent, or a penny on the dollar, to renovate the 100-year-old Community Center and to improve roads and other infrastructure. I realize that due to a 100-year pandemic economic slowdown we are facing increased prices which has put pressure on everyone’s budget, but this minor request to increase the sales tax would help with the Goleta budget.
Natural Café Set to Close Downtown Restaurant
Kelly Brown, owner of the Natural Café, notified his landlord, Jim Knell of SIMA Corporation, that as of this coming March he’ll be pulling the plug on his restaurant on the 500 block of State Street after 30 years. Both Brown and Knell have been notably outspoken members...
Syante Villa
Friend, mentor and long-time Santa Barbara resident Syante (Sylvester, Chalchi) Villa passed peacefully on September 29th. Syante will be remembered for his kindness, his deep- wisdom and his sense of adventure and humor. He was a man of action who cared about people and lived by his principles. Sy was born in Los Angeles. California May 21, 1936. He attended local schools there including UCLA, where he earned a PHD. in Clinical Psychology Syante became an active participant in the Chicano Movement and was instrumental in creating three neighborhood healthcare clinics in the East Los Angeles area and was the director of the East Los Angeles Health Clinic. He was also part of a team of medical professional that developed a program to deliver healthcare to migrant workers and rural communities. For his contribution, Syante was received in ceremony and honored at the White House by then President Richard Nixon. He also served on the Board of Directors for the Santa Barbara Community Health Clinics. Sy served honorably in the U.S. Army in the late 1950’s to the sixties and was also a marathon runner who was selected to be on the U.S.Olympic track and field team for the City Of Los Angeles. Syante moved to Santa Barbara in the early 60’s where he lived on East Mountain Drive and was part of the bohemian/hippie culture that developed there. He loved playing his conga drums and was a part of the Banana Road/Adobe potluck/ Mountain drive scene.
Santa Barbara Continues Coronavirus Sewage Surveillance
Now that so much testing for COVID-19 is done through home kits and cannot be officially tracked through lab reports, the presence of the virus in wastewater has become an important indicator of its presence in the Santa Barbara community. Since the earliest days of the pandemic, the city’s wastewater...
Summer Solstice Celebration Names Penny Little New Executive Director
"With her deep understanding and commitment to supporting and promoting the arts, as well as her extensive experience as an organizer, her enthusiasm, superb communication skills and in-depth knowledge of Solstice, Penny is the perfect choice to lead the organization and we couldn't be more thrilled", said Stacie Bouffard, Board President.
Goleta to Narrow Hollister Avenue with Paint
Despite the concern of many letter writers that reducing Hollister Avenue from four to two lanes would produce a “nightmare,” the Goleta City Council approved the interim striping proposal on Thursday night unanimously, to applause from the speakers who attended in support. The concept to slow vehicle traffic through Old Town and increase safety and bicycle traffic has long been in the works as a tree-planting and hard-scape altering project. Fiscal realities and other upcoming construction work resulted in the “interim” idea to simply paint lines in the street to engineer a single vehicle and bike lane in each direction, a center median, and back-in angled parking on the north side. Parking remains parallel on the south side, and both sides are restricted to 90 minutes of free parking. The cost is currently $1.18 million, and painting should begin in summer 2023.
ON the Beat | Once-Local Jazz Man Makes Good and Global, and Lyrical
It is not every day that a Santa Barbara–bred musician releases an album on the mighty and venerable ECM Records label. Come to think of it, has there been any such day? As of this month, Santa Barbara jazz record keepers — and record seekers — have just cause for pride and celebration, with the release of Benjamin Lackner’s luminous ECM debut, Last Decade.
Santa Barbara Humane Offers Suggestions for Keeping Pets Safe and Stress-free on Halloween
With costumes and masks, scary decorations, and a constant stream of trick-or-treaters at the door,. Halloween can be downright spooky for pets. To ensure that both you and your pets have a happy and safe Halloween, Santa Barbara Humane...
Political Scientist Ian Bremmer Speaks on ‘The Power of Crisis’ at Santa Barbara’s Granada Theatre
If the problems of climate change, global pandemics, and the influx of artificial intelligence feel daunting, UCSB Arts and Lectures’ presentation “An Evening with Global Political Risk Expert Ian Bremmer” might just be the perfect cure. On Thursday, November 10, at 7:30 p.m. at The Granada Theatre,...
Three Dead in Two Separate Crashes Within 12 Hours in Santa Barbara County
[Update 1:50 p.m.] The driver in Friday-morning’s fatal head-on collision, 22-year-old Goleta man Kyle Nelson, has been arrested for gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, according to a statement from Buellton CHP officer Gabe Rodriguez. Rodriguez noted that charges are pending a toxicology report. [Original Story] Two fatal crashes less...
