Friend, mentor and long-time Santa Barbara resident Syante (Sylvester, Chalchi) Villa passed peacefully on September 29th. Syante will be remembered for his kindness, his deep- wisdom and his sense of adventure and humor. He was a man of action who cared about people and lived by his principles. Sy was born in Los Angeles. California May 21, 1936. He attended local schools there including UCLA, where he earned a PHD. in Clinical Psychology Syante became an active participant in the Chicano Movement and was instrumental in creating three neighborhood healthcare clinics in the East Los Angeles area and was the director of the East Los Angeles Health Clinic. He was also part of a team of medical professional that developed a program to deliver healthcare to migrant workers and rural communities. For his contribution, Syante was received in ceremony and honored at the White House by then President Richard Nixon. He also served on the Board of Directors for the Santa Barbara Community Health Clinics. Sy served honorably in the U.S. Army in the late 1950’s to the sixties and was also a marathon runner who was selected to be on the U.S.Olympic track and field team for the City Of Los Angeles. Syante moved to Santa Barbara in the early 60’s where he lived on East Mountain Drive and was part of the bohemian/hippie culture that developed there. He loved playing his conga drums and was a part of the Banana Road/Adobe potluck/ Mountain drive scene.

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO