East Texas Death Row Inmate Claims Mental Disability

An East Texas death row inmate who murdered his mother in 2003 has filed a lawsuit to halt his execution, which is Nov 9. Tracy Lane Beatty, 61-year-old of Whitehouse, claims that he has an intellectual disability, exempting him from the death penalty. During the trial, forensic psychiatrists testified that Beatty didn’t have a mental illness and had an average IQ.
Police: Jacket at root of Super 1 stabbing case in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas — A 68-year-old man is suspected of stabbing another man in a dispute over a jacket. Charles Tarrance, who was identified as a transient in a report on the incident, remained in the Gregg County Jail on Thursday following his Sunday arrest. His bond was set at $10,000 on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The incident occurred outside of the Super 1 Foods store at 2301 W. Loop 281.
Texas Goes Permitless on Guns, and Police Face an Armed Public

HOUSTON — Tony Earls hung his head before a row of television cameras, staring down, his life upended. Days before, Earls had pulled out his handgun and opened fire, hoping to strike a man who had just robbed him and his wife at an ATM in Houston. Instead, he...
‘I’m going to get what I want’: Former Houston County investigator indicted for allegedly threatening woman

HOUSTON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A former county investigator has been indicted for allegedly attempting to sexually assault a woman while working for the county. According to an indictment for Buck Carroll, he was charged with the following: Official oppression Attempted prohibited sexual contact Attempted sexual assault Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon The indictment […]
Tyler women arrested for alleged money laundering, drug possession

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler police detective on the vice/anti-gang unit at Tyler PD and the Texas anti-gang joint task force for Smith County investigated a woman who had allegedly been selling large quantities of narcotics in the area. Leslie Venegas, 22, was suspected of selling large quantities of...
Officials are searching for missing Timpson man

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is on the look out for a missing Timpson man, 61-year-old Willie Daniel McGuire. McGuire was reported missing Oct. 27 and was last seen leaving Nix Forestry, his place of employment, on Oct. 14. He is described as a...
Smith County Animal Control policy changes

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The Smith County Commissioners Court on Tuesday voted to approve policy changes, such as extended hours, for the Animal Control and Shelter. Members of the Commissioners Court expressed concerns that the changes could increase the number of dogs taken in by the shelter and urged dog owners to take responsibility to spay and neuter their pets.
Bullard house hit by gunshots

BULLARD, Texas (KLTV) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call from a man claiming he was being shot at. This happened Sunday afternoon in the Lakewood Subdivision off Hwy 346 in Bullard . The sheriff said when deputies arrived, they found a house that had been hit by gunshots.
