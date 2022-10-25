Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
East Texas mourns the loss of actor Leslie Allen Jordan April 29, 1955 - October 24, 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
The foundation American Manicure School of Art, Lash Studio 214 Beauty, PHATS Institute of Beauty in Tyler/East TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Thriving Daily Media gives two thumbs up for the 4 annual Acton Tyler Children's Business Fair downtown TylerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Nobel Peace Prize Nominee and National Juneteenth Icon Opal Lee is coming to Tyler, Texas on Sunday, November 20, 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Texas African American Museum presents Joseph Jacob "Jake" Simons Jr. Day at the MuseumTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Related
Whitehouse man, Texas death row inmate sues state prison officials 2 weeks before execution date
WHITEHOUSE, Texas — A Whitehouse man and Texas death row inmate who murdered his mother in 2003 filed a lawsuit this week against state prison officials, arguing his looming execution could be unconstitutional. Tracy Lane Beatty, 61, is scheduled to die by lethal injection on Nov. 9, but his...
easttexasradio.com
East Texas Death Row Inmate Claims Mental Disability
An East Texas death row inmate who murdered his mother in 2003 has filed a lawsuit to halt his execution, which is Nov 9. Tracy Lane Beatty, 61-year-old of Whitehouse, claims that he has an intellectual disability, exempting him from the death penalty. During the trial, forensic psychiatrists testified that Beatty didn’t have a mental illness and had an average IQ.
Police: Jacket at root of Super 1 stabbing case in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas — A 68-year-old man is suspected of stabbing another man in a dispute over a jacket. Charles Tarrance, who was identified as a transient in a report on the incident, remained in the Gregg County Jail on Thursday following his Sunday arrest. His bond was set at $10,000 on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The incident occurred outside of the Super 1 Foods store at 2301 W. Loop 281.
Tyler woman sentenced for child abandonment dies while serving 8-year sentence
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler woman who was sentenced to eight years in prison for child abandonment died on Oct. 23. Kelsey Frazier, 28, was an inmate at the Marlin Unit prison near Waco. She died from cardiac arrest at a hospital in Marlin, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. Frazier […]
Tyler woman dies while serving prison sentence for abandoning baby in bathroom closet
TYLER, Texas — Editor's Note: The above video is from October 2020. A Tyler woman sentenced to eight years in prison for leaving a child she was babysitting unattended in a bathroom closet for over three hours died over the weekend. Kelsey Paige Frazier, 28, was serving her sentence...
Texas Attorney General, Secretary of State send inspectors to Harris County polls
HOUSTON — With early voting underway, election inspectors with the Texas Secretary of State's Office are already on the ground in Harris County and more will be arriving for Election Day. In addition to the secretary of state inspectors, the Texas Attorney General's Office announced last week it will...
MySanAntonio
Texas Goes Permitless on Guns, and Police Face an Armed Public
HOUSTON — Tony Earls hung his head before a row of television cameras, staring down, his life upended. Days before, Earls had pulled out his handgun and opened fire, hoping to strike a man who had just robbed him and his wife at an ATM in Houston. Instead, he...
MySanAntonio
Texas DPS chief Steve McCraw says his agency “did not fail” at Uvalde school shooting
Weeks after Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw said he would resign if his troopers had “any culpability” in the botched police response to the Uvalde school shooting, he told families calling for his resignation Thursday that the agency has not failed as an institution. “If...
‘I’m going to get what I want’: Former Houston County investigator indicted for allegedly threatening woman
HOUSTON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A former county investigator has been indicted for allegedly attempting to sexually assault a woman while working for the county. According to an indictment for Buck Carroll, he was charged with the following: Official oppression Attempted prohibited sexual contact Attempted sexual assault Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon The indictment […]
Man accused of killing woman, kidnapping infant in Van Zandt County jailed
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas — A Forney man accused of killing a woman, kidnapping her infant and leading police on a high speed chase in Van Zandt County in August has been arrested. Braylon Diamente Hicks was booked into the Van Zandt County Jail Wednesday on charges of murder,...
Texas teen charged in killing of mother found in trunk
A Texas teen charged with killing his mother, whose body was found in the trunk of a car he crashed in Nebraska, has been released from the hospital and faces a hearing.
Man accused of striking, killing Smith County deputy with vehicle while intoxicated gets bond reduction
TYLER, Texas — Editor's Note: The attached video is from July 2022. The bond for a Dallas-area man accused of striking and killing Smith County Deputy Lorenzo Bustos while driving intoxicated was reduced Wednesday morning in court. Daniel Nyabuto, 21, of Grand Prairie, who is charged with intoxication manslaughter...
cw39.com
#ICYMI: Teen shows ‘no emotion’ in mom’s death, murder-suicide leaves girl an oprhan
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. Humble teen feels ‘no emotion’ after allegedly killing mom, documents say. An Humble teenager said he felt no emotion, after Nebraska police found the body of his mother in the trunk of his car.
KTRE
Tyler women arrested for alleged money laundering, drug possession
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler police detective on the vice/anti-gang unit at Tyler PD and the Texas anti-gang joint task force for Smith County investigated a woman who had allegedly been selling large quantities of narcotics in the area. Leslie Venegas, 22, was suspected of selling large quantities of...
Officials are searching for missing Timpson man
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is on the look out for a missing Timpson man, 61-year-old Willie Daniel McGuire. McGuire was reported missing Oct. 27 and was last seen leaving Nix Forestry, his place of employment, on Oct. 14. He is described as a...
Abbott to Texas sheriffs: Help stop ‘chaos’ on border
exas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday met with about 20 sheriffs and law enforcement from South Texas border counties and urged them to continue to fight what he calls is "chaos" on the border caused by the Biden administration.
Hallsville man charged with criminally negligent homicide following fatal wreck
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — A Hallsville man has been charged with criminally negligent homicide after officials say he passed a vehicle in a no-passing zone and struck the back of another car on US Highway 80 earlier this month. Raymond DeSantos, 22, of Hallsville, was traveling westbound Oct. 15...
Texas Secretary of State shuts down accounts of 'vote switching'
The 'vote switching' claims are due to user error, the office said.
Smith County Animal Control policy changes
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The Smith County Commissioners Court on Tuesday voted to approve policy changes, such as extended hours, for the Animal Control and Shelter. Members of the Commissioners Court expressed concerns that the changes could increase the number of dogs taken in by the shelter and urged dog owners to take responsibility to spay and neuter their pets.
KLTV
Bullard house hit by gunshots
BULLARD, Texas (KLTV) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call from a man claiming he was being shot at. This happened Sunday afternoon in the Lakewood Subdivision off Hwy 346 in Bullard . The sheriff said when deputies arrived, they found a house that had been hit by gunshots.
CBS19
Tyler, TX
16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Tyler local newshttps://www.cbs19.tv/
Comments / 1