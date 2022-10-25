Read full article on original website
more1049.com
New Testimony in Estherville Murder Case Reveals Weapon Was Legally Obtained
Estherville, IA (KICD)– Testimony resumed this morning in the first-degree murder trial of CeJay Van Der Wilt. First to take the stand on day 3 of the trial was Mikah Van Otterloo a Special Agent with the Iowa Department of Alcohol and Firearms who noted the shotgun identified as the murder weapon in the case was legally purchased by Van Der Wilt about a month before it was used to kill 20-year-old David McDowell.
more1049.com
Court Hears Post-Trial Motions in Allison Decker Murder Case
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– One of two people convicted in the December 2020 murder of a Lake Park woman was back in court on Wednesday to present a series of post-trial motions. Legal counsel for Allison Decker who was found guilty of first degree murder in May filed a...
Sioux County man arrested for allegedly threatening hospital
A Granville, Iowa man is behind bars this morning after threatening a local hospital.
kicdam.com
Three Arrests Made in Two Emmet County Traffic Stops
Estherville, IA (KICD)– Three people have been arrested following two separate traffic stops in Emmet County. The first stop was initiated in late September when an Emmet County Sheriff’s Deputy stopped a vehicle east of Armstrong leading to 42-year-old David Schmidt of Jackson being arrested for driving with a suspended license as well as on outstanding warrant in Clay County.
more1049.com
Short Chase In Spencer Leads To Arrest on Drug Charges
Spencer, IA (KICD)– A Spencer man is in custody on an active warrant following a short chase Wednesday evening. A Deputy with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop 45-year-old Thaddeus Currans on his bicycle a little after 9:30 but he failed to stop until reaching the 10 block of West 3rd Street.
more1049.com
Storm Lake Man Arrested on Drug Offenses
Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– A Storm Lake man is behind bars on drug charges after being identified as a wanted person by police early Thursday morning. The Storm Lake Police Department tells us an officer reportedly say 39-year-old Chuefue Xiong at a local laundromat around 3:30 knowing he was wanted in Franklin County for driving while barred.
nwestiowa.com
Man arrested as fugitive in Rock Rapids
ROCK RAPIDS—A 32-year-old Ringsted man was arrested about 12:35 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, in Rock Rapids on charges of fugitive from justice, violation of a no contact/protective order, operating a nonregistered vehicle, no valid driver’s license and failure to provide proof of vehicle liability insurance. The arrest of...
stormlakeradio.com
Storm Lake Police Locate Wanted Man ; Drug Charges Included
Storm Lake Police have located a wanted man, who further received multiple drug-related charges during the arrest. According to the Storm Lake Police Department, at approximately 3:30 this (Thur) morning an officer recognized 39-year-old Chuefue Xiong of Storm Lake at the Royal Laundromat at 221 West Milwaukee Avenue. Xiong was wanted on a Franklin County warrant for Driving While Barred, an aggravated misdemeanor. Xiong was taken into custody without incident. During a subsequent search, police allegedly located a smoking device containing methamphetamine on Xiong's person.
more1049.com
Trial for Estherville Murder Case Set To Begin Tuesday
Estherville, IA (KICD)– The trial for one of two men charged in an Estherville murder case from last Fall will begin Tuesday morning. CeJay Van Der Wilt was arrested last October accused of luring 20-year-old David McDowell to an apartment in Estherville and then taking his body to a section of road in rural Emmet County where it is was discovered several hours later by a passing motorist.
more1049.com
Two Arrested Following Short Weekend Pursuit in Sheldon
Sheldon, IA (KICD)– Two people have been charged after allegedly leading police on short pursuit over the weekend in Sheldon. Police attempted to stop an SUV late Saturday evening but the driver refused to pull over and began the chase that reached speeds up to 65 mph on the southern end of town.
nwestiowa.com
Harris man cited for yelling at neighbor
HARRIS—A 63-year-old Harris man was cited Sunday, Oct. 23, on a charge of disorderly conduct — loud raucous noise. The citing of Milton James Smith stemmed from a report of him yelling at his neighbor whenever the neighbor would go to the west side of his yard about 6:40 p.m. that day, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
nwestiowa.com
Man arrested for violations at casino
LARCHWOOD—A 30-year-old Ruthven man was arrested about 2:20 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, on charges of improper use of a handicapped parking space; possession of an open container of alcohol; interference with official acts; no valid driver’s license; and driving while his license was denied, suspended, canceled or revoked at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort northwest of Larchwood.
Jackson County Pilot
Sheriff’s report 10-27-22
A deputy investigated a report of theft by check at a Jackson business. A deputy investigated a report of a stolen vehicle in Heron Lake. A 2000 Ford F-250 was reported stolen from the ExpressWay parking lot. The matter remains under investigation. Oct. 14. A deputy investigated a property damage...
kiwaradio.com
Sheldon Police Arrest Two For Multiple Felonies After Saturday Night Incident
Sheldon, Iowa — A Marathon, Iowa woman and an Archer man face multiple felony charges after an incident in Sheldon Saturday night. According to papers filed with the Clerk of O’Brien County District Court, shortly before 10:00 Saturday night a Sheldon police officer attempted to pull over a 2013 GMC Envoy, which allegedly failed to stop and reportedly led police on a pursuit through southern Sheldon, where speeds reached 65-miles-per-hour at times. The chase lasted only about five minutes, according to Sheldon Police Chief Scott Burtch, and when the vehicle stopped, a passenger, identified as 22-year-old Walker Hollenbeck of Archer, allegedly baled from the vehicle.
algonaradio.com
Deadline Approaching to File Claims Against Emmetsburg Funeral Home
–Time is running out for area residents who may have been harmed by an Emmetsburg funeral home to file a claim with the Iowa Insurance Division. According to a release from the IID, letters have been sent through the postal service to the known customers of Joyce Funeral Home, but they want to make sure anyone impacted knows how to file a claim.
KELOLAND TV
Suspects in meat theft ring accused of stealing from several local businesses
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A multi-state crime spree – involving millions of dollars in stolen meat – included stops in Sioux Falls, Sioux City and southwest Minnesota. Federal investigators used cell phone data and a tracking device to follow three Florida men with commercial drivers licenses.
more1049.com
New VP of Nursing at Lakes Regional Healtcare
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD) — There’s a new Vice-President and Chief Nursing Officer at Lakes Regional Healthcare in Spirit Lake. CEO Jason Harrington says Bryan Wilson officially started on September 26th, and comes to the Dickinson County hospital from Mercy One North Iowa Medical Center where he served as the Air Med Program manager since 2019. He also previously served as Mercy One’s Chief Flight Nurse, and has coordinated emergency medical nursing services for the Department of Health and Human Services.
more1049.com
Drought Continues To Worsen In Local Area
Spencer, IA (KICD)– It appears the early predictions of worsening drought for the local area are going to come true according to information in the latest USDA Drought Monitor. The biggest change in Northwest Iowa is the growth of the D2 Severe Drought to now include Dickinson County in...
Car crash breaks utility pole, injures driver, Clay County Sheriff’s Office states
One person received possible incapacitating injuries after their vehicle hit a utility pole on Saturday.
kicdam.com
Storm Lake Teens Among Eight in Head-On Crash
Dension, IA (KICD)– Four Storm Lake teenagers are among eight injured in an early morning crash in Crawford County. A crash report from the Iowa State Patrol says a Honda Pilot driven by one of the teens was eastbound in the westbound lanes of Highway 30 shortly after two o’clock Monday morning leading to the collision with an other SUV driven by 50-year-old Cari Segebart of Defiance.
