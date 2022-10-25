ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams County, CO

KDVR.com

Deadly Aurora shooting suspect at large

A homicide investigation has been launched in Aurora after a shooting broke out at an Aurora house Sunday morning. Halloween safety: What to know before going trick-or-treating. Halloween is many kids'...
AURORA, CO
KDVR.com

Big crowds expected for Boulder's Mall Crawl

Sunday marks a year since a rowdy crowd destroyed property and left a mess on Pearl Street in Boulder. This year, police say they're ready to control them. Rogelio Mares reports.
BOULDER, CO
9NEWS

2 killed in shooting Sunday morning

DENVER — Two people were killed in a shooting early Sunday morning, Denver Police said. Police said just before 3 a.m. that officers were investigating a shooting in the 9800 block of East Girard Avenue, where they found one victim. A second victim was located a short time later...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Speeders urged to slow on 13th and 14th avenues, but neighbors still worry

DENVER (KDVR) — Neighbors with homes on a stretch of 13th and 14th avenues in Denver are asking for more from the city for safety after a series of crashes. “These people treat 13th and 14th like it’s a highway,” said Ty Tomlinson, who spoke with FOX31 and Channel 2 back in September of 2021 after the light pole in front of his home was hit.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Chimney falls off, leaving hole in Aurora rental

An Aurora mom living with a fallen chimney in her backyard is concerned with colder weather rolling into Denver. Shaul Turner reports.
AURORA, CO
KDVR.com

No criminal charges in deadly LoDo shooting

The FOX31 Problem Solvers are following up on a fatal shooting from early June in Lower Downtown, where 23-year-old Jason Morales was shot and killed after a fight. Joshua Short reports.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Deer gets snout stuck in plastic pumpkin

Evan Kruegel is looking into the story of deer in a Parker neighborhood that was caught on camera with its snout stuck in a plastic pumpkin.
PARKER, CO
KDVR.com

Tech Junkie Review - Google Pixel 7 & Pixel 7 Pro

Fox31 Tech Junkie, Kirk Yuhnke, takes two new phones from Google for a test.
DENVER, CO

