Rolling Stone

Kanye Is Never Coming Back From This

“I can say antisemitic things and Adidas can’t drop me,” the artist formerly known as Kanye West proclaimed on Drink Champs just over a week ago. “Now what?” he rhetorically asked, with the sneering audacity of a man whose millions of dollars, millions of fans, and substantial high-powered connections have carried him through numerous instances of public backlash over the past 20 years. But that day is over. Today, Adidas dropped him after a month in which he’s consistently asserted that he’s up against a cabal of Jewish people who control the world. His Yeezy partnership with Adidas was the...
MINNESOTA STATE
UPI News

Talent agency drops Kanye West over anti-Semitic rants

Oct. 24 (UPI) -- One of Hollywood's largest talent agencies has cut ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, over recent anti-Semitic outbursts in interviews, and on Twitter and Instagram. Creative Artists Agency dropped West as a client earlier this month, according to a CAA representative who did...
XXL Mag

Kanye West – Companies Who Have Cut Ties From Rapper So Far

Undoubtedly, 2022 will go down as Kanye West's toughest year yet as far as public perception goes. The Grammy award-winning rapper-producer, who now goes by Ye, embarked on a destructive path after he debuted his "White Lives Matter" t-shirts at his Yeezy Season 9 show during Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 3, 2022. After receiving backlash for the t-shirts, Kanye publicly attacked everyone who objected to him being a "free thinker." The Donda album creator then went on several anti-Semitic rants on social media before he was suspended from both Instagram and Twitter for violating the platforms’ policies on hate speech.
Front Office Sports

Adidas Cuts Ties With Kanye West

Adidas is ending its relationship with Kanye West. The move comes after the rapper and designer, whose Yeezy brand was produced and distributed by Adidas, made anti-Semitic comments on social media platforms. Adidas stated that West’s comments are “unacceptable, hateful, and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity...
AOL Corp

Balenciaga Officially Cuts Ties With Kanye West After Recent Controversies

In light of Kanye West’s recent controversies, Balenciaga has severed their work partnership with the rapper. “Balenciaga has no longer any relationship nor any plans for future projects related to this artist,” Kering — the parent company of the fashion brand — told Women’s Wear Daily in a Friday, October 21, statement.
hotnewhiphop.com

STEM Severs Ties With Kanye West: Report

He famously released his “Donda 2” hit on a Stem player but according to reports, the company has removed his music. It has been all Kanye, all the time in the last few weeks as the world has watched a career unravel in real-time. West is known for his unfiltered hot takes about pop culture and politics, often jumping into controversy. He’s made wild claims about slavery, Harriet Tubman, Black Lives Matter, white men being silenced, and going “death con 3” on the Jewish community.
Pitchfork

Kanye West’s Donda Academy Abruptly Calls Off 2022-23 School Year

Kanye West’s private school is closing for the remainder of the 2022-23 school year, The Times, Hollywood Unlocked, and ESPN report. The school’s principal, Jason Angell, reportedly emailed students’ parents, “Our leadership team will be working diligently to assist all families during this transition, ensuring that every scholar has what they need to succeed in their next community in a prompt and gracious manner.”
HipHopWired

Kanye West Mocks Supreme Creative Director Tremaine Emory

For the past few days Ye’s been making headlines for his divisive point of views that are akin to that of a White Nationalist and now he seems to be taking shots at Supreme’s creative director, Tremaine Emory. Page Six is reporting that recently the artist formerly known...
Popculture

Kanye West Loses Major Business Deal Over Antisemitic Comments

Adidas ended its partnership with Kanye West with "immediate effect" Tuesday after the rapper's repeated antisemitic comments. The sportswear company released a statement amid widespread pressure for it to cut ties with West, saying it "does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech" and that West's recent comments were "unacceptable, hateful and dangerous," violating the company's "values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness."

