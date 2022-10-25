Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
nomadlawyer.org
La Crosse: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In La Crosse, Wisconsin
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In La Crosse Wisconsin. Located on the Mississippi River, La Crosse is an excellent destination for those looking to spend a day on the water. Riverboats depart from Riverside Park and visitors can visit the Riverside Museum for a look at the city’s history.
wizmnews.com
Mandela Barnes visits La Crosse in anticipation of upcoming election
Election day is just a few weeks away and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes recently stopped in La Crosse as part of a final campaign tour for his bid at a U.S Senate seat. Barnes began with a speech at the La Crosse Center on October 20th, with Gov. Tony Evers. Afterward, while Evers toured local businesses, Barnes visited Thrunie’s bar on Pearl Street. He was met with a packed room of people eager to shake his hand.
La Crosse School District hosts final referendum information session
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — As the November election approaches, the La Crosse School District is hosting one final information session about its nearly $200 million referendum to consolidate high schools to the Trane location. Board members will share how the referendum will affect the La Crosse community and its schools–whether it passes or not. The information session will be open...
wizmnews.com
Voters still have questions for La Crosse school leaders on $194M referendum to buy Trane building
The time to vote has arrived for people in the La Crosse school district, on whether to consolidate the two public high schools at a Trane Company building. That $194 million plan is now on the ballot, and voters had a final chance to question Superintendent Aaron Engel about the plan at Logan High Wednesday night.
wizmnews.com
Still more questions than answers on La Crosse school referendum
Have all your questions been answered? The La Crosse School District held its 11th and final community information session about the upcoming school referendum last night. The district did a good job involving homeowners, parents and educators to share their concerns and ask their questions. But it seems there are still more questions than answers. We were told initially that approving $194 in spending would ultimately make sense for taxpayers, because of the district’s declining enrollment and aging buildings. Those issues are real and problematic, but does that mean this is the best way to solve the problem? Is building a new combined high school at this particular location, for this much money, the best use of our tax dollars? If not, what is Plan B? That still seems vague. Apparently what they didn’t tell us is that even if the referendum loses, Logan High won’t be saved and those students would likely be moved to Central. It is quite possible that La Crosse no longer needs two public high schools. And La Crosse voters have a long history of supporting school referendums. It seems residents don’t like much of this plan but still have no real guarantee of what happens if they say no.
wizmnews.com
LISTEN: UW-L’s Kovari explains La Crosse’s property tax revaluation, including a Big Mac analogy
UW-La Crosse public administration professor John Kovari made his WIZM debut. Kovari, who’s been teaching at UW-L for a decade and previously worked as a city administrator in Milwaukee, helped try to explain the recent tax revaluation in La Crosse — and elsewhere — and what that means for people’s property tax bill.
Portion of South Ave in La Crosse to close for three days
The closed portion will be between Green Bay Street and West Avenue. Drivers are encouraged to use a detour route on WIS 33 (Jackson Street) and Losey Boulevard to get around the closure.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Another Hy-Vee is opening in Wisconsin
Hy-Vee announced it will open a new store in Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin. The store is set to debut Nov. 8, with a similar format as the grocer's new, “reimagined” store in La Crosse, Wisconsin. “Our new store will give you many reasons to visit, including a Wahlburgers restaurant, HyChi...
wizmnews.com
LA CROSSE TALK PM: UW-L political science prof. Tim Dale on the unpredictable Wisconsin voter
UW-La Crosse political science professor Tim Dale on WIZM. Dale specializes in political philosophy and American politics. La Crosse Talk PM airs weekdays at 5:07 p.m. Listen on the WIZM app, online here, or on 92.3 FM / 1410 AM / 106.7 FM (north of Onalaska). Find all the podcasts here or subscribe to La Crosse Talk PM wherever you get your podcasts.
WEAU-TV 13
1 hurt after bluff rescue in La Crosse
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt after a bluff rescue in La Crosse Tuesday. According to a media release from the La Crosse Fire Department, on Oct. 25 around 5:44 p.m. the La Crosse Fire Department responded to a person that fell off his bike while riding on a trail in Hixon Forrest, located at 3401 Quarry Road. LCFD Units responded along with members of the La Crosse Fire Department’s Urban Search and Rescue Team.
guttenbergpress.com
Longtime editor at Prairie du Chien Courier Press to retire
Hawk catching and banding was one of my favorite and most interesting activities that I covered for the Courier Press. This is a photo from last year.
wiproud.com
La Crosse man stranded on bluffs, rescued after falling
LA CROSSE Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A man has been rescued after being stranded on the bluffs in La Crosse. The La Crosse Fire Department says around 7:45 last night, they received a call that a man had fallen off his bike while riding on trails in Hixon Forest. Crews...
valleynewslive.com
Several more safety complaints roll in against Dollar General stores in the Red River Valley and beyond
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - After our investigation Tuesday night, Valley News Live has been flooded with emails and phone calls from customers across the region and even the country. All are raising concerns about the safety conditions surrounding their local Dollar General stores. After a quick search on...
Southern Bluffs Elementary School fundraises for new swing set
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The latest addition at La Crosse’s Southern Bluffs Elementary School has students screaming with delight. A brand new swing set will be installed at the school’s playground for the first time in its history. Students and teachers celebrated the big news. PTO members say fundraising was a breeze because of all the community support. “With all...
KARE 11 Investigates: Veterans denied care and benefits after misdiagnosis by VA doctor
TOMAH, Wis. — *Editor's note: This story contains a reference of suicidal thoughts. If you or someone you know is facing a mental health crisis, call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988. You can find more resources listed at the bottom of the article. Calvin Cottone is a...
Best ‘Dish to Pass’ In South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa
When it comes to casseroles everybody has a favorite. Whether it is your go-to weekday hot dish that you make for your family or a favorite that a friend makes for you. Hot dishes, in my mind, are the perfect comfort food. Multiple ingredients joined into one tasty mish-mash of flavors that really work together. A big plateful of something hot & yummy on a fall or winter day. . .that truly is the ultimate comfort.
wtmj.com
Wisconsin priest resigns over alleged misconduct with minor
WAUSAU, Wis. — A Catholic priest in central Wisconsin has resigned over allegations of sexual misconduct with a minor that happened several decades ago. The La Crosse Tribune reports that the allegation against Monsignor Mark Pierce surfaced last week. La Crosse Bishop William Callahan says Pierce was told of the accusation, placed on a leave of absence and relieved from ministerial duties. No details about the allegation were released. Pierce has led the St. Michael Parish and the Church of the Resurrection in Wausau. Pierce announced his resignation and issued an apology in a statement read Sunday at several area churches. The Survivor Network of those Abused by Priests says Callahan should use his position to seek out others who may have been abused by Pierce.
First level 2 electric vehicle charger installed in Trempealeau County
ARCADIA, Wis. (WKBT) – More electric vehicle charging is coming to rural communities. Riverland Energy Cooperative is celebrating a new charging station in Arcadia. This is the first level 2 station in Trempealeau County. It’s at Riverland Energy’s headquarters, which is on Highway 93. The cooperative’s leaders say it won’t fill up your whole battery, but it’s good to top...
WEAU-TV 13
1 hurt after Amish buggy rollover in Vernon County
TOWN OF BERGEN, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt after an Amish buggy rollover in Vernon County. According to a media release from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 23 at 2:09 p.m. authorities received a report of an Amish buggy rollover crash with one person hurt. The crash was reported to be at the intersection of County Road O and County Road K in the Town of Bergen.
State Patrol conducting aerial enforcement in Trempealeau County Thursday
Beginning Wednesday, State Patrol will monitor US 53 in Barron County from the air. On Thursday, they will monitor WIS 93 in Trempealeau County and I-41 in Winnebago County.
