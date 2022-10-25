ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
nomadlawyer.org

La Crosse: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In La Crosse, Wisconsin

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In La Crosse Wisconsin. Located on the Mississippi River, La Crosse is an excellent destination for those looking to spend a day on the water. Riverboats depart from Riverside Park and visitors can visit the Riverside Museum for a look at the city’s history.
LA CROSSE, WI
wizmnews.com

Mandela Barnes visits La Crosse in anticipation of upcoming election

Election day is just a few weeks away and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes recently stopped in La Crosse as part of a final campaign tour for his bid at a U.S Senate seat. Barnes began with a speech at the La Crosse Center on October 20th, with Gov. Tony Evers. Afterward, while Evers toured local businesses, Barnes visited Thrunie’s bar on Pearl Street. He was met with a packed room of people eager to shake his hand.
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse School District hosts final referendum information session

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — As the November election approaches, the La Crosse School District is hosting one final information session about its nearly $200 million referendum to consolidate high schools to the Trane location. Board members will share how the referendum will affect the La Crosse community and its schools–whether it passes or not. The information session will be open...
LA CROSSE, WI
wizmnews.com

Still more questions than answers on La Crosse school referendum

Have all your questions been answered? The La Crosse School District held its 11th and final community information session about the upcoming school referendum last night. The district did a good job involving homeowners, parents and educators to share their concerns and ask their questions. But it seems there are still more questions than answers. We were told initially that approving $194 in spending would ultimately make sense for taxpayers, because of the district’s declining enrollment and aging buildings. Those issues are real and problematic, but does that mean this is the best way to solve the problem? Is building a new combined high school at this particular location, for this much money, the best use of our tax dollars? If not, what is Plan B? That still seems vague. Apparently what they didn’t tell us is that even if the referendum loses, Logan High won’t be saved and those students would likely be moved to Central. It is quite possible that La Crosse no longer needs two public high schools. And La Crosse voters have a long history of supporting school referendums. It seems residents don’t like much of this plan but still have no real guarantee of what happens if they say no.
LA CROSSE, WI
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Another Hy-Vee is opening in Wisconsin

Hy-Vee announced it will open a new store in Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin. The store is set to debut Nov. 8, with a similar format as the grocer's new, “reimagined” store in La Crosse, Wisconsin. “Our new store will give you many reasons to visit, including a Wahlburgers restaurant, HyChi...
ASHWAUBENON, WI
WEAU-TV 13

1 hurt after bluff rescue in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt after a bluff rescue in La Crosse Tuesday. According to a media release from the La Crosse Fire Department, on Oct. 25 around 5:44 p.m. the La Crosse Fire Department responded to a person that fell off his bike while riding on a trail in Hixon Forrest, located at 3401 Quarry Road. LCFD Units responded along with members of the La Crosse Fire Department’s Urban Search and Rescue Team.
LA CROSSE, WI
wiproud.com

La Crosse man stranded on bluffs, rescued after falling

LA CROSSE Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A man has been rescued after being stranded on the bluffs in La Crosse. The La Crosse Fire Department says around 7:45 last night, they received a call that a man had fallen off his bike while riding on trails in Hixon Forest. Crews...
LA CROSSE, WI
Kickin Country 100.5

Best ‘Dish to Pass’ In South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa

When it comes to casseroles everybody has a favorite. Whether it is your go-to weekday hot dish that you make for your family or a favorite that a friend makes for you. Hot dishes, in my mind, are the perfect comfort food. Multiple ingredients joined into one tasty mish-mash of flavors that really work together. A big plateful of something hot & yummy on a fall or winter day. . .that truly is the ultimate comfort.
IOWA STATE
wtmj.com

Wisconsin priest resigns over alleged misconduct with minor

WAUSAU, Wis. — A Catholic priest in central Wisconsin has resigned over allegations of sexual misconduct with a minor that happened several decades ago. The La Crosse Tribune reports that the allegation against Monsignor Mark Pierce surfaced last week. La Crosse Bishop William Callahan says Pierce was told of the accusation, placed on a leave of absence and relieved from ministerial duties. No details about the allegation were released. Pierce has led the St. Michael Parish and the Church of the Resurrection in Wausau. Pierce announced his resignation and issued an apology in a statement read Sunday at several area churches. The Survivor Network of those Abused by Priests says Callahan should use his position to seek out others who may have been abused by Pierce.
WAUSAU, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

First level 2 electric vehicle charger installed in Trempealeau County

ARCADIA, Wis. (WKBT) – More electric vehicle charging is coming to rural communities. Riverland Energy Cooperative is celebrating a new charging station in Arcadia. This is the first level 2 station in Trempealeau County. It’s at Riverland Energy’s headquarters, which is on Highway 93. The cooperative’s leaders say it won’t fill up your whole battery, but it’s good to top...
TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

1 hurt after Amish buggy rollover in Vernon County

TOWN OF BERGEN, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt after an Amish buggy rollover in Vernon County. According to a media release from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 23 at 2:09 p.m. authorities received a report of an Amish buggy rollover crash with one person hurt. The crash was reported to be at the intersection of County Road O and County Road K in the Town of Bergen.
VERNON COUNTY, WI

