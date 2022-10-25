ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicki Swift

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

This Surprising A-List Star is Throwing Her Hat in the Ring to Date Pete Davidson

We’ve seen some surprising famous couples in our time. In fact, very little about the Hollywood dating pool shocks us these days. But there’s one A-list star we didn’t see coming who may or may not have her eye on Pete Davidson. During a recent appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, this legendary celeb revealed she wouldn’t necessarily turn down a date with the former Saturday Night Live star. Drew Barrymore was joined by Martha Stewart for a game of “Red Flag, Yellow Flag, Green Flag” on a recent episode of the actress’ eponymous talk show. The initial theme was dating...
Cinemablend

Colin Jost Jokes About He And Pete Davidson ‘Idiotically’ Calling That Staten Island Ferry They Bought Titanic 2

Back in January, SNL star Colin Jost bought an old Staten Island Ferry with friend and SNL alum Pete Davidson. The comedians bought the boat at an auction for $280,100 with plans to restore it as a piece of New York City history, and turn it into a permanently docked entertainment space. The venture is a quirky one, but sentimental for the duo who both hail from Staten Island. However, as the more logistical aspects of owning such a large, risky piece of machinery came to light, Jost realized maybe the two got more than they bargained for. This seemed to be clear when the duo's choice for the boat’s name started to pose some difficulties.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
epicstream.com

Jennifer Aniston Demands $100M From Brad Pitt Amid His Messy Court Battles With Angelina Jolie? Bullet Train Actor Reportedly Selling His Production Company

Brad Pitt has managed to annoy Jennifer Aniston as his relationship with Angelina Jolie hits an all-time low amid their court battles, a new report claimed. Sources told Heat UK, in its latest edition, that Brad Pitt is planning on selling his production company called Plan B, which he set up with Jennifer Aniston, for a huge payout, which has left the FRIENDS actress demanding a cut of the profits. An unnamed source said:
Popculture

'SNL' Alum Chris Redd Reportedly Dating Co-Star's Ex-Wife

There might be something scandalous afoot in the Saturday Night Live world. TMZ reported that Chris Redd, who recently announced his departure from SNL, was dating Kenan Thompson's estranged wife, Christina Evangeline. Still, the publication reported that there's apparently "no bad blood" between Redd and Thompson. According to the outlet,...
GEORGIA STATE
HollywoodLife

Martha Stewart, 81, Finally Reveals Whether She’d Date Pete Davidson, 28, After Fans Want Them Together

The subject of a possible Pete Davidson and Martha Stewart romance came up during the Oct. 25 episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, when host Drew Barrymore and Martha, 81, discussed the ups and downs of modern love as working women. During a game of “Red Flag/Yellow Flag/Green Flag,” Drew, 47, posed the question, “your date has as many tattoos as Pete Davidson.” That got a green flag from Martha. “Your date IS Pete Davidson,” said Drew, which also got a green flag from Martha!
WASHINGTON STATE
Us Weekly

Matthew Perry Issues an Apology After Questioning Why Keanu Reeves ‘Still Walks Among Us’ in His Memoir: ‘I Should Have Used My Own Name Instead’

Making amends. Matthew Perry issued an apology to Keanu Reeves shortly after facing backlash for comments in his upcoming memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing. “I’m actually a big fan of Keanu. I just chose a random name, my mistake. I apologize. I should have used my own name instead,” Perry, 53, said in a statement to People on Wednesday, October 26.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WHIO Dayton

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck walk red carpet for 1st time since wedding

SAN MARINO, Calif. — Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have publicly walked the red carpet together for the first time since their wedding. According to “Entertainment Tonight” and People magazine, the newlyweds – who exchanged vows at a Las Vegas chapel in July and celebrated with loved ones a month later at Affleck’s Riceboro, Georgia, estate – attended Ralph Lauren’s spring/summer 2023 runway show Thursday in San Marino, California.
SAN MARINO, CA
TODAY.com

Matthew Perry reveals what led to his break up with Julia Roberts

“All of those things, Julia and the dream house and $1 million a week, were wonderful, and I will be eternally grateful for all of them. They just weren’t the answer.”. Those are some of the words Matthew Perry uses to describe his life in the '90s in his new memoir “Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing," out Nov. 1.
TODAY.com

Martha Stewart on her apron thirst trap video: ‘I practiced the day before’

Martha Stewart has been a domestic goddess for a long time, but in recent years she's turned her attention to becoming a thirst trap queen. The 81-year-old has been posting sultry photos designed to grab attention — the very definition of a "thirst trap" — on Instagram, and let's just say that attention has been grabbed! (She's even created a video about how to make thirst trap posts.)
Variety

Comedy Central Considers ‘Daily Show’ Host Rotation After Trevor Noah Departure

Filling Trevor Noah’s seat at “The Daily Show” may not be a task that can be accomplished with a snap of the fingers. Comedy Central is considering utilizing a rotating array of hosts on “The Daily Show” after the program returns from a hiatus following Trevor Noah’s exit in December, according to three people familiar with the matter. The Paramount Global-backed cable network is mulling a range of options, some of these people suggested, and it is not clear at present whether its plans are finalized. The network has already said it intends to put the show on hiatus after a...
Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

48K+
Followers
35K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy