Taco Bell slammed for partnering with Pete Davidson in new ad: ‘Absolutely repulsive’
After Taco Bell apologized for their old breakfast menu, customers are still not happy with the company. Since "Saturday Night Live" alum Pete Davidson joined forces with Taco Bell, fans of the food franchise were quick to criticize the partnership. Critics were mostly vocal on Reddit, as users posted their...
A.V. Club
Taco Bell hires currently-chaotic celebrity Pete Davidson to apologize for their formerly-chaotic breakfast menu
Pete Davidson is not exactly known for his sincere remorse. He’s appeared in some middling-to-bad movies. He missed a bunch of episodes of the show that gave him the ability to be in those movies. He branded Kim Kardashian’s name on his chest. However, he’s now taking some accountability for taking things too far—in a branded way, of course.
This Surprising A-List Star is Throwing Her Hat in the Ring to Date Pete Davidson
We’ve seen some surprising famous couples in our time. In fact, very little about the Hollywood dating pool shocks us these days. But there’s one A-list star we didn’t see coming who may or may not have her eye on Pete Davidson. During a recent appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, this legendary celeb revealed she wouldn’t necessarily turn down a date with the former Saturday Night Live star. Drew Barrymore was joined by Martha Stewart for a game of “Red Flag, Yellow Flag, Green Flag” on a recent episode of the actress’ eponymous talk show. The initial theme was dating...
Colin Jost Jokes About He And Pete Davidson ‘Idiotically’ Calling That Staten Island Ferry They Bought Titanic 2
Back in January, SNL star Colin Jost bought an old Staten Island Ferry with friend and SNL alum Pete Davidson. The comedians bought the boat at an auction for $280,100 with plans to restore it as a piece of New York City history, and turn it into a permanently docked entertainment space. The venture is a quirky one, but sentimental for the duo who both hail from Staten Island. However, as the more logistical aspects of owning such a large, risky piece of machinery came to light, Jost realized maybe the two got more than they bargained for. This seemed to be clear when the duo's choice for the boat’s name started to pose some difficulties.
Drew Barrymore Pushes Martha Stewart To Date Pete Davidson Until... Awkwardness
The lifestyle doyenne uttered a double entendre about the former "Saturday Night Live" star that perked up the host.
After Kenan Thompson Split From Wife, She’s Reportedly Dating His Former SNL Co-Star
Kenan Thompson and his estranged wife Christina Evangeline has kept relatively quiet about their divorce. But while the former pair have remained mum, it seems the soon-to-be-exes have moved on and hopped back into the dating world already. Evangeline is reportedly dating one of Thompson's former Saturday Night Live co-stars.
buzzfeednews.com
Neil Patrick Harris Is Facing Backlash After His “Disgusting” And “Inappropriate” Comments About Teenage Nick Jonas Resurfaced Online
Neil Patrick Harris is facing backlash after the problematic comments that he made about teenage Nick Jonas resurfaced online. During a 2015 appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, Neil told the host that he had a crush on Nick before it was “allowed” — which he went on to describe as being “a bit of a problem.”
How Kenan Thompson Reportedly Feels About His SNL Co-Star Chris Redd Dating His Estranged Wife
Insiders close to Kenan Thompson have started to talk about his alleged feelings toward his wife dating his co-worker.
epicstream.com
Jennifer Aniston Demands $100M From Brad Pitt Amid His Messy Court Battles With Angelina Jolie? Bullet Train Actor Reportedly Selling His Production Company
Brad Pitt has managed to annoy Jennifer Aniston as his relationship with Angelina Jolie hits an all-time low amid their court battles, a new report claimed. Sources told Heat UK, in its latest edition, that Brad Pitt is planning on selling his production company called Plan B, which he set up with Jennifer Aniston, for a huge payout, which has left the FRIENDS actress demanding a cut of the profits. An unnamed source said:
Katy Perry's Eye 'Malfunctioned' During A Performance & Fans On TikTok Have Questions
It can sometimes be hard to see celebrities as real people, and a video of Katy Perry's eye "malfunctioning" on stage certainly has people asking questions. A TikTok video of Perry on stage mid-performance in Las Vegas is going viral because of what's happening with her eyes. The video, which...
'It's Clear He's Not Happy': J Lo & Ben Affleck Fighting Nonstop, Newlywed Bliss Has Worn Off
It was the fairytale ending Jennifer Lopez had always wanted. In April 2021, fresh off her split from Alex Rodriguez, the star found herself back in the arms of ex-fiancé Ben Affleck. Bennifer 2.0 tied the knot twice this year. "Jennifer was walking on air," an insider revealed. Now,...
Popculture
'SNL' Alum Chris Redd Reportedly Dating Co-Star's Ex-Wife
There might be something scandalous afoot in the Saturday Night Live world. TMZ reported that Chris Redd, who recently announced his departure from SNL, was dating Kenan Thompson's estranged wife, Christina Evangeline. Still, the publication reported that there's apparently "no bad blood" between Redd and Thompson. According to the outlet,...
Martha Stewart, 81, Finally Reveals Whether She’d Date Pete Davidson, 28, After Fans Want Them Together
The subject of a possible Pete Davidson and Martha Stewart romance came up during the Oct. 25 episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, when host Drew Barrymore and Martha, 81, discussed the ups and downs of modern love as working women. During a game of “Red Flag/Yellow Flag/Green Flag,” Drew, 47, posed the question, “your date has as many tattoos as Pete Davidson.” That got a green flag from Martha. “Your date IS Pete Davidson,” said Drew, which also got a green flag from Martha!
Matthew Perry Issues an Apology After Questioning Why Keanu Reeves ‘Still Walks Among Us’ in His Memoir: ‘I Should Have Used My Own Name Instead’
Making amends. Matthew Perry issued an apology to Keanu Reeves shortly after facing backlash for comments in his upcoming memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing. “I’m actually a big fan of Keanu. I just chose a random name, my mistake. I apologize. I should have used my own name instead,” Perry, 53, said in a statement to People on Wednesday, October 26.
Megan Fox Debunks Breakup Buzz By Thirsting Over Machine Gun Kelly On Instagram: 'Get Me Pregnant'
Tell us how you really feel! Though rumors were circulating that Megan Fox and fiancé Machine Gun Kelly were enduring a bit of a rough patch, the actress put the gossip to rest with some very saucy social media content. On Wednesday, October 26, the star uploaded a snap...
‘Saturday Night Live’: Marilyn Monroe ‘Blonde’ Sketch Was so Funny, Heidi Gardner Couldn’t Keep a Straight Face
'Saturday Night Live' fans pointed out that cast member Heidi Gardner could barely contain her laughter during the sketch poking fun at Netflix's 'Blonde.'
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck walk red carpet for 1st time since wedding
SAN MARINO, Calif. — Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have publicly walked the red carpet together for the first time since their wedding. According to “Entertainment Tonight” and People magazine, the newlyweds – who exchanged vows at a Las Vegas chapel in July and celebrated with loved ones a month later at Affleck’s Riceboro, Georgia, estate – attended Ralph Lauren’s spring/summer 2023 runway show Thursday in San Marino, California.
TODAY.com
Matthew Perry reveals what led to his break up with Julia Roberts
“All of those things, Julia and the dream house and $1 million a week, were wonderful, and I will be eternally grateful for all of them. They just weren’t the answer.”. Those are some of the words Matthew Perry uses to describe his life in the '90s in his new memoir “Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing," out Nov. 1.
TODAY.com
Martha Stewart on her apron thirst trap video: ‘I practiced the day before’
Martha Stewart has been a domestic goddess for a long time, but in recent years she's turned her attention to becoming a thirst trap queen. The 81-year-old has been posting sultry photos designed to grab attention — the very definition of a "thirst trap" — on Instagram, and let's just say that attention has been grabbed! (She's even created a video about how to make thirst trap posts.)
Comedy Central Considers ‘Daily Show’ Host Rotation After Trevor Noah Departure
Filling Trevor Noah’s seat at “The Daily Show” may not be a task that can be accomplished with a snap of the fingers. Comedy Central is considering utilizing a rotating array of hosts on “The Daily Show” after the program returns from a hiatus following Trevor Noah’s exit in December, according to three people familiar with the matter. The Paramount Global-backed cable network is mulling a range of options, some of these people suggested, and it is not clear at present whether its plans are finalized. The network has already said it intends to put the show on hiatus after a...
