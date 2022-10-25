ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Aaron Donald, Jaylen Brown dump Kanye West’s Donda agency over anti-Semitic tirades

By Brian Wacker
 2 days ago

Aaron Donald and Jaylen Brown have dumped Kanye West’s Donda Sports marketing agency after the rapper went on a series of vile anti-Semitic rants in recent weeks.

“Our family has made the decision to part ways with Donda Sports,” Donald, along with his wife, Erica, said in a statement that was posted to the Rams star’s social media accounts on Tuesday. “The recent comments and displays of hate and antisemitism are the exact opposite of how we choose to live our lives and raise our children. We find them to be irresponsible and go against everything we believe in as a family.

“As parents and members of society, we felt a responsibility to send a clear message that hateful word and actions have consequences and that we must do better as human beings.”

West was slammed for a series of despicable anti-Semitic statements, many of which he posted on social media. His Instagram account was restricted after he shared a screenshot of a conversation with Sean “Diddy” Combs in which he said he would use Combs “as an example to show the Jewish people that told you to call me that no one can threaten or influence me.” West’s Twitter account was also locked after he tweeted that he was going to go “death con 3 on Jewish people.”

Aaron Donald slammed Kanye West for his anti-Semitic remarks in recent weeks.
Getty Images
Jaylen Brown ultimately decided to cut ties with Kanye West’s agency on Tuesday night.
NBAE via Getty Images

Celtics star Jaylen Brown, who was also repped by Donda Sports, initially chose to stay with the organization . But on Tuesday evening, after Donald’s announcement, he reversed course .

“In the past 24 hours, I’ve been able to reflect and better understand how my previous statements lacked clarity in expressing my stance against recent insensitive public remarks and actions,” Brown said, in part. “For that I apologize.”

He also apologized after having suggested that West needs help and “unconditional love.”

“I now recognize that there are times when my voice and my position can’t coexist in space that don’t correspond with my stances or my values,” Brown said. “And, for that reason, I am terminating my association with Donda Sports.”

Earlier Tuesday, Adidas, which produces West’s Yeezy line of shoes and apparel, also cut ties with the rapper . Creative Artists Agency dropped him as a client as well, while Balenciaga also dumped West .

Kanye West
REUTERS

“We do not feel our beliefs, voices and actions belong anywhere near a space that misrepresents and oppresses people of any background, ethnicity or race,” Donald, a seven-time All-Pro and three-time Defensive Player of the Year, said, along with his wife in the statement.

“We’ve had the pleasure of working with many incredible people along the way and hope to continue to use our platform to continue to uplift and support other families, children and communities through positive outreach.”

