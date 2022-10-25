ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westminster, CA

Girl, 14, took loaded gun to California high school campus

 2 days ago

WESTMINSTER, Calif. (AP) — A 14-year-old girl was arrested Tuesday after she brought a loaded handgun to a Southern California high school, police said.

The girl showed the gun to a student in a restroom at Westminster High School in Orange County at around noon, although she didn’t make any threats and nobody was hurt, according to Sgt. Eddie Esqueda, the Orange County Register reported.

School staff were alerted, took the gun and detained the girl, police said.

The girl didn’t attend Westminster but is a student at Fountain Valley High School, about five miles away, police said.

It wasn’t immediately clear why she was on the Westminster campus.

The girl, who wasn’t named because she is a minor, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a weapon at a school, being a minor in possession of a handgun and carrying a concealed firearm.

