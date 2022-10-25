Read full article on original website
Flash Flood Warning issued for Arroyo, Cayey, Guayama, Salinas by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-27 19:23:00 Expires: 2022-10-27 19:30:00 Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Arroyo; Cayey; Guayama; Salinas FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 630 PM AST THIS EVENING FOR ARROYO, CAYEY, GUAYAMA AND SALINAS COUNTIES Flood waters continue to recede and no additional heavy rain is anticipated. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat at this time. Please continue to heed to any road closures and remain alert to ponded water on roads and allow time for rivers and streams to return to normal levels during the next hour or so. A Flood Watch remains in effect until 800 PM AST Friday for portions of Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands.
Flash Flood Warning issued for Maunabo, Patillas, Yabucoa by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-27 20:52:00 Expires: 2022-10-27 21:00:00 Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Maunabo; Patillas; Yabucoa FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM AST THIS EVENING FOR MAUNABO, PATILLAS AND YABUCOA COUNTIES Flood waters continue to recede and no additional heavy is anticipated. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat at this time. Please continue to heed to any road closures and remain alert to ponded water on roads and allow time for rivers and streams to return to normal levels during the next few hours. A Flood Watch remains in effect until 800 PM AST Friday for portions of Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands.
Flash Flood Warning issued for Adjuntas, Aibonito, Barranquitas, Ciales, Corozal, Jayuya by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-27 16:52:00 Expires: 2022-10-27 17:00:00 Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adjuntas; Aibonito; Barranquitas; Ciales; Corozal; Jayuya; Morovis; Naranjito; Orocovis; Utuado FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 4 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON FOR ADJUNTAS, AIBONITO, BARRANQUITAS, CIALES, COROZAL, JAYUYA, MOROVIS, NARANJITO, OROCOVIS AND UTUADO Flood waters continue to recede. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. A Flood Watch remains in effect until 800 PM AST Friday for portions of Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands.
Flood Warning issued for Naguabo by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-26 23:30:00 Expires: 2022-10-27 08:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Naguabo FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 AM AST THURSDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall and from flood waters of the Rio Blanco river is expected. * WHERE...Naguabo. * WHEN...Until 715 AM AST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1022 PM AST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have already fallen. Minor flooding is already occurring along the Rio Blanco river in Naguabo. The intersection of road 31 with highway 53, and road 191 could be impassable. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Naguabo and Rio Blanco.
Flood Watch issued for St Croix, St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-27 16:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-28 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: St Croix; St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. Expect additional rainfall amounts of 2 and 4 inches and locally higher amounts. * WHERE...All of Puerto Rico, Vieques, Culebra, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. * WHEN...Through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. Mudslides are possible along steep terrains. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Additional showers tonight and Friday over saturated soils and excessive runoff from previous rainfall could lead to flash flooding and mudslides in areas of steep terrain. A near-stationary trough will likely result in excessive heavy rainfall through at least Friday. Although the activity will gradually diminish in some portions, these unstable weather conditions may last through the weekend. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flash Flood Warning issued for Caguas, Canovanas, Ceiba, Fajardo, Gurabo, Humacao, Juncos by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-27 20:53:00 Expires: 2022-10-27 21:00:00 Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Caguas; Canovanas; Ceiba; Fajardo; Gurabo; Humacao; Juncos; Las Piedras; Luquillo; Naguabo; Rio Grande; San Lorenzo FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM AST THIS EVENING FOR CAGUAS, CANOVANAS, CEIBA, FAJARDO, GURABO, HUMACAO, JUNCOS, LAS PIEDRAS, LUQUILLO, NAGUABO, RIO GRANDE AND SAN LORENZO COUNTIES Flood waters continue to recede and no additional heavy is anticipated. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat at this time. Please continue to heed to any road closures and remain alert to ponded water on roads and allow time for rivers and streams to return to normal levels during the next few hours. A Flood Watch remains in effect until 800 PM AST Friday for portions of Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands.
Flood Watch issued for Central Interior, Culebra, Eastern Interior by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-27 18:21:00 Expires: 2022-10-28 01:00:00 Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Central Interior; Culebra; Eastern Interior; Mayaguez and Vicinity; North Central; Northeast; Northwest; Ponce and Vicinity; San Juan and Vicinity; Southeast; Southwest; Vieques; Western Interior FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. Expect additional rainfall amounts of 2 and 4 inches and locally higher amounts. * WHERE...All of Puerto Rico, Vieques, Culebra, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. * WHEN...Through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. Mudslides are possible along steep terrains. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Additional showers tonight and Friday over saturated soils and excessive runoff from previous rainfall could lead to flash flooding and mudslides in areas of steep terrain. A near-stationary trough will likely result in excessive heavy rainfall through at least Friday. Although the activity will gradually diminish in some portions, these unstable weather conditions may last through the weekend. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
