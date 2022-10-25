Effective: 2022-10-27 18:21:00 Expires: 2022-10-28 01:00:00 Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Central Interior; Culebra; Eastern Interior; Mayaguez and Vicinity; North Central; Northeast; Northwest; Ponce and Vicinity; San Juan and Vicinity; Southeast; Southwest; Vieques; Western Interior FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. Expect additional rainfall amounts of 2 and 4 inches and locally higher amounts. * WHERE...All of Puerto Rico, Vieques, Culebra, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. * WHEN...Through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. Mudslides are possible along steep terrains. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Additional showers tonight and Friday over saturated soils and excessive runoff from previous rainfall could lead to flash flooding and mudslides in areas of steep terrain. A near-stationary trough will likely result in excessive heavy rainfall through at least Friday. Although the activity will gradually diminish in some portions, these unstable weather conditions may last through the weekend. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

5 HOURS AGO