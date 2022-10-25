NCAA Football: UCLA at Oregon

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
247Sports
Oregon basketball: Dana Altman sounds off on USC, UCLA leaving Pac-12 for Big Ten
Oregon basketball coach Dana Altman is not afraid to give his honest thoughts on a situation. And in a wide-ranging interview about his 2022-23 team, Altman had some interesting things to say about USC and UCLA leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten. "... as far as a basketball conference...
Oregon Duck men's basketball picked inside the Top 3 of preseason poll
Heading into the 2022-23 college basketball season in the Pac-12, the Oregon Duck men's basketball program will be expected to once again compete for the Pac-12 Championship and the league's automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. Those expectations were reflected in Wednesday's Pac-12 preseason poll which was released Wednesday during the league's Media Day event.
USC vs. Arizona schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming
USC vs. Arizona schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streamingHow to watchWhen: Sat., Oct. 29 Time: 4 p.m. PT, 5 p.m. MT TV: Pac-12 Network Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) More college football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings | College football ...
Still Not Convinced Oregon Is Best the Pac-12 Has to Offer
A 46-point loss still lingers in the background when rating the Ducks.
UCLA Football Bowl Projections: Week 9
Taking a look around the internet to see where the experts are picking the Bruins to play come bowl season.
Huskies Revisit Mater Dei High and Offer 10th Monarchs Player
Wide receiver Marcus Harris receives UW scholarship proposal.
No. 10 Southern California looks to return to win column vs. Arizona
No. 10 Southern California, after its bye week, will look to rev its offense against Arizona's struggling defense Saturday in Tucson, Ariz. The Trojans (6-1, 4-1 Pac-12) are averaging 40.4 points and 475.3 yards per game but still came up short their last time out, a 43-42 loss at Utah on Oct. 15. The Utes won on a touchdown and two-point conversion in the final minute. "You get tested in...
NCAA Football: Southern California at Utah
Oct 15, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) runs against the Utah Utes in the first quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
Pac-12 Commissioner Reveals What He's Hearing About USC, UCLA
As of right now, the UCLA Bruins and USC Trojans are expected to leave the Pac-12 for the Big Ten by 2024. According to a comment from Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff, not many people at each program are too happy about the move. He said he hasn't talked to anyone yet who is in favor of the move to the Big Ten.
USC Linebacker Played Through Gruesome Injury Without Telling Medical Staff
Football players often have to play through some pain. But one USC linebacker has reset the standard for toughness. According to Antonio Morales of The Athletic, USC head coach Lincoln Riley revealed Tuesday that, at one point earlier this season, linebacker Tuasivi Nomura suffered a compound ...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
LPGA’s LA Open moves to Palos Verdes in 2023, with Los Angeles events now held one month apart
The DIO Implant LA Open is moving to Palos Verdes Golf Club in Los Angeles in 2023, the LPGA and Outlyr have announced. The event will be played March 30-April 2 and feature a field of 144 players and a purse of $1.75 million, up $250,000 from this year. The...
carvemag.com
Hammer-time At The Wedge
A South Pacific storm over-performed to deliver solid, late-season SW/SSW swell this October. The local summer has been treating Newport Beach well with a good season of hurricane swells. Surfing The Wedge is not for the faint of heart. Huge wipeout and barrels went down this session. The same south...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Culver City Abolishes Parking Requirements Citywide
At last night’s council meeting, Culver City abolished minimum parking requirements citywide. “I cannot think of a single good reason to require all of society to pay for parking,” wrote Culver City Councilmember Alex Fisch. “There is robust evidence that mandatory parking prevents affordable housing from being built, causes people to drive, and increases the cost of literally everything.”
These 3 L.A. Restaurants Are On Times’ List Of Best Restaurants In America
It’s no secret, the L.A. food scene is thriving and constantly evolving. From the Michelin-star establishments helmed by celebrity chefs to the sizzling delicacies offered at food trucks, it’s virtually impossible not to be inspired to eat. It seems, the Times agrees as three local spots on their list of “50 places in America we’re most excited about right now” which is the second-highest number of eateries per city on the list. Now, this isn’t just an exclusive roster of places you might find on the Michelin trail; their editors and critics scoured every corner of the country from obscure...
grimygoods.com
Must See Concerts in L.A. — Oct. 24 – 30, 2023
It’s the week leading up to Halloween in Los Angeles, and there is no shortage of spooktacular shows in L.A. From small acts you’ve probably never heard of (but should) to huge names like Harry Styles, our Must See Concerts in L.A., as always, feature something for everyone, handpicked by the ears and eyes of Grimy Goods. Take a look below below at all the concerts happening in Los Angeles this week!
dodgerblue.com
Frank McCourt Rejects Public Concern For Dodger Stadium Gondola System
In 2018 the Los Angeles Dodgers and Aerial Rapid Transit Technologies LLC (LA ART) unveiled plans for a gondola system, an aerial rapid transit connection, that would run from Union Station to Dodger Stadium. A year later, the Metro Board of Directors agreed to move ahead with the environmental review...
Best Places For Chili Cheese Dogs in Los Angeles
Everyone has their comfort foods, and if you've lived in greater Los Angeles for any amount of time, you inevitably have a go-to hot dog spot that you hit up when you're craving a late-night nosh.
theoldmotor.com
Arroyo Seco Parkway: Grandfather of the Los Angeles Freeways
The Arroyo Seco Parkway in Los Angeles originated as the Pasadena Freeway and is a modernized and extended version of the later roadway. It is considered to be the forerunner of the rest of California’s freeway system constructed after it opened in 1940. The Arroyo Seco was initially designated as US Route 66 and later changed to CA-110.
theregistrysocal.com
The Swig Company Purchases 96,000 SQFT Office Building in Los Angeles for $48MM
(EDITOR’S NOTE: According to a third quarter earnings report from Kilroy Realty (the seller), the property was sold for $48 million, or about $499 per square foot in late August. However, information regarding pricing was only just released.) Los Angeles, CA — Newmark announces it has arranged the sale...
Check out LA's only electric fire truck, and the first one in North America
The electric fire truck only takes 30 to 45 minutes to charge.
