A preliminary 5.1 magnitude earthquake struck near San Jose Tuesday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake hit at 11:42 a.m. and was centered 9 miles east of Seven Trees, 9.1 miles east-southeast of Alum Rock, 9.9 miles east of Communications Hill and 12.1 miles east of San Jose, the USGS said. It was followed by a 3.1 magnitude aftershock at 11:47 a.m.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO