Lowndes County, MS

wcbi.com

Warm and dry Friday, rainy day on Saturday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – The work week ends dry before another rain chances moves in Saturday. OVERNIGHT: Mainly clear with lows in the upper 40s – not as chilly as this morning!. FRIDAY: Expect sun early, but clouds should fill in by afternoon & evening. Highs should still...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Severe weather threat over, cooler air arriving

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – With a cold front pushing east, cooler & drier air takes over for mid-week. Another rain chances arrives for the weekend. OVERNIGHT: Mainly clear and colder with lows dropping into the 40s. Winds should gradually relax as well. MID-WEEK: Lots of sunshine is in store...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Argument at Sim Scott Park sends girl to hospital

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A girl is hit with a baseball bat and then gunfire rings out. Now, Columbus police are trying to find the shooter. The girl was hit in the head during an argument at Sim Scott Park on Wednesday evening. She was taken to the hospital...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Construction will close parts of Spivey Road tomorrow

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Parts of Spivey Road will be closed Wednesday for road work. Lowndes County crews will be working on a culvert replacement from Cedar lane to Ridge Road. There will be no through traffic for that stretch of Spivey road. Construction will start at 8 a.m.
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Hit-and-run collision sends car into ditch on Highway 45

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A hit-and-run crash ended with a car in a ditch. The accident happened on Highway 45 in front of Champions Towing at about 10:30 this morning. Police believe a vehicle hit the car before it crashed into the deep ditch and drove away. The driver...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Lowndes County investigators pull car out of Officers Lake

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A tip to the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department lead them to a car submerged in a local lake. The car was pulled out of Officers Lake near Proffitt’s Porch. Lowndes County investigators said they were told about the car in the water...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Columbus Exchange Club honors local man with Firefighter of the Year

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus civic group stepped up to honor one of the people who helps keep the city safe. The Columbus Exchange Club recognized Joshua Connors as Columbus’s Firefighter of the Year at a ceremony during the club’s weekly meeting. Connors is a Columbus...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Columbus resident finds man that was reported missing

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A man reported missing in Columbus has been found and is safe. After seeing reports about Justin Brooks being reported missing, a Columbus resident recognized Brooks walking down the street. That person called the police. They have taken Brooks to the hospital to be checked...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Noxubee County deputies search for missing man

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Noxubee County deputies are asking for your help to find a missing man. 22-year-old Tadrian Shaw was last seen Sunday evening in the PineyWoods area. He’s five foot three and weighs about 170 pounds. Shaw was wearing gray shorts and a jacket, along...
NOXUBEE COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Elderly woman dies after head-on collision in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A head-on crash claims the life of an Aberdeen woman. Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley says 71-year-old Dorothy Jones died after crashing into an oncoming car on Highway 25. The accident happened after 10:30 Tuesday night. She was taken to NMMC in Tupelo and...
MONROE COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Natchez Trace EPA brings high-speed internet to rural areas

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – They’re connected. The Natchez Trace Electric Power Association has finished building the infrastructure that their members will need to hook up to high-speed internet. It’s called NT Spark. And, Mississippi Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley said this will serve 13,500 customers. Presley said the...
CHICKASAW COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Tupelo drug arrest leads to answers in separate investigation

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – What started as a drug arrest in Tupelo has led to a break in a burglary investigation. When TPD officers stopped a car this past Saturday, they arrested 22-year-old Christopher Stubbs for felony possession of narcotics. Evidence found during that investigation tied Stubbs to an...
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

One man dies in head-on collision, two others hospitalized

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A head-on crash left one man dead. Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley says 40-year-old Christopher Brock was not wearing a seatbelt in the ford mustang he was in. Brock was a passenger in that vehicle when it hit a Ford Pickup head-on. The crash...
MONROE COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Controversy over drag show brewing in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- An event at the Cotton District Arts Festival is canceled after backlash from community members and city leaders. Starkville Pride shared on social media, a drag show scheduled on the East Stage at the Cotton District Arts Festival, was canceled after individuals and organizations threatened to pull sponsorships.
STARKVILLE, MS

