Read full article on original website
Related
wcbi.com
Warm and dry Friday, rainy day on Saturday
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – The work week ends dry before another rain chances moves in Saturday. OVERNIGHT: Mainly clear with lows in the upper 40s – not as chilly as this morning!. FRIDAY: Expect sun early, but clouds should fill in by afternoon & evening. Highs should still...
wcbi.com
Severe weather threat over, cooler air arriving
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – With a cold front pushing east, cooler & drier air takes over for mid-week. Another rain chances arrives for the weekend. OVERNIGHT: Mainly clear and colder with lows dropping into the 40s. Winds should gradually relax as well. MID-WEEK: Lots of sunshine is in store...
wcbi.com
Argument at Sim Scott Park sends girl to hospital
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A girl is hit with a baseball bat and then gunfire rings out. Now, Columbus police are trying to find the shooter. The girl was hit in the head during an argument at Sim Scott Park on Wednesday evening. She was taken to the hospital...
wcbi.com
Construction will close parts of Spivey Road tomorrow
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Parts of Spivey Road will be closed Wednesday for road work. Lowndes County crews will be working on a culvert replacement from Cedar lane to Ridge Road. There will be no through traffic for that stretch of Spivey road. Construction will start at 8 a.m.
wcbi.com
Hit-and-run collision sends car into ditch on Highway 45
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A hit-and-run crash ended with a car in a ditch. The accident happened on Highway 45 in front of Champions Towing at about 10:30 this morning. Police believe a vehicle hit the car before it crashed into the deep ditch and drove away. The driver...
wcbi.com
Non-profit dive team that helps solve cold cases visits Lowndes County
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The dive team that found the submerged car have a unique mission. They help families search for missing loved ones and sometimes bring closure to those families. Before Jacob Grubbs puts on his diving suit and goes in the water, his mission starts with...
wcbi.com
Lowndes County investigators pull car out of Officers Lake
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A tip to the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department lead them to a car submerged in a local lake. The car was pulled out of Officers Lake near Proffitt’s Porch. Lowndes County investigators said they were told about the car in the water...
wcbi.com
Columbus Exchange Club honors local man with Firefighter of the Year
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus civic group stepped up to honor one of the people who helps keep the city safe. The Columbus Exchange Club recognized Joshua Connors as Columbus’s Firefighter of the Year at a ceremony during the club’s weekly meeting. Connors is a Columbus...
wcbi.com
Columbus resident finds man that was reported missing
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A man reported missing in Columbus has been found and is safe. After seeing reports about Justin Brooks being reported missing, a Columbus resident recognized Brooks walking down the street. That person called the police. They have taken Brooks to the hospital to be checked...
wcbi.com
Noxubee County deputies search for missing man
NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Noxubee County deputies are asking for your help to find a missing man. 22-year-old Tadrian Shaw was last seen Sunday evening in the PineyWoods area. He’s five foot three and weighs about 170 pounds. Shaw was wearing gray shorts and a jacket, along...
wcbi.com
Oktibbeha Co. deputies search for teen last known to be in Lowndes Co.
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Oktibbeha County deputies are hoping the public can help them find a missing teenager. 16-year-old Tyson Barrett has not been seen at his Old West Point Road home in over 48 hours. He is 6 feet tall and weighs about 120 pounds. Investigators say...
wcbi.com
Starkville Police Department dedicates meeting space in memory of young boy who battled a rare disorder
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The Starkville Police Department is honoring the life of a little boy with a lasting tribute. SPD designated its Community Room as the “Super Gabe Community Room” during a special ceremony Thursday morning. The room is named after Gabe Valentine who died in...
wcbi.com
Elderly woman dies after head-on collision in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A head-on crash claims the life of an Aberdeen woman. Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley says 71-year-old Dorothy Jones died after crashing into an oncoming car on Highway 25. The accident happened after 10:30 Tuesday night. She was taken to NMMC in Tupelo and...
wcbi.com
Natchez Trace EPA brings high-speed internet to rural areas
MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – They’re connected. The Natchez Trace Electric Power Association has finished building the infrastructure that their members will need to hook up to high-speed internet. It’s called NT Spark. And, Mississippi Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley said this will serve 13,500 customers. Presley said the...
wcbi.com
Monday night shooting sends teen to hospital, investigation continues
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County continues to investigate a shooting where a teenager was injured. Investigators are still trying to figure out the details but it appears the gunfire happened in the area of Applewood Apartments, off Yorkville Road, on Monday night. Deputies were first called to...
wcbi.com
Tupelo drug arrest leads to answers in separate investigation
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – What started as a drug arrest in Tupelo has led to a break in a burglary investigation. When TPD officers stopped a car this past Saturday, they arrested 22-year-old Christopher Stubbs for felony possession of narcotics. Evidence found during that investigation tied Stubbs to an...
wcbi.com
One man dies in head-on collision, two others hospitalized
MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A head-on crash left one man dead. Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley says 40-year-old Christopher Brock was not wearing a seatbelt in the ford mustang he was in. Brock was a passenger in that vehicle when it hit a Ford Pickup head-on. The crash...
wcbi.com
Columbus Police needs your help to find Justin Brooks who went missing Monday morning
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Columbus Police needs your help to find a missing man. 28 year old Justin Brooks was last seen walking near his home on 5th Avenue North around 3:30 Monday morning. He is 5″ 6 inches, weighs about 130 pounds, and was wearing blue jeans, tennis shoes, and...
wcbi.com
WPCC Animal Shelter sees increase of animals returned post-pandemic
WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – Of the many areas of daily life that were affected by the COVID Pandemic, there is one that may be surprising: the pet population. During the pandemic, tens of thousands of pets were adopted. Since then, there’s been a double whammy. People have gone...
wcbi.com
Controversy over drag show brewing in Starkville
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- An event at the Cotton District Arts Festival is canceled after backlash from community members and city leaders. Starkville Pride shared on social media, a drag show scheduled on the East Stage at the Cotton District Arts Festival, was canceled after individuals and organizations threatened to pull sponsorships.
Comments / 0