With slot Renard Bell sidelined, Washington State shifts outside receiver De'Zhaun Stribling to inside position

'Negative plays, not being able to take it down the field' glaring issues for Washington State offense in loss to No. 14 Utah
PULLMAN – Washington State quarterback Cameron Ward threw just four incompletions against Utah. So the passing game was a strong point of the Cougars’ performance, right?. Not exactly. In this case, completion percentage is a misleading statistic. On paper, Ward’s 27-for-31 passing line looks impressive. Without having watched...
Utah quarterback Cameron Rising surprisingly held out of game against Washington State
PULLMAN – Utah quarterback Cameron Rising had been at the top of the scouting report for Washington State throughout the week leading up to Thursday's Pac-12 matchup at Gesa Field. Apparently, all that prep work was for naught. But you won't hear the Cougars complaining. They don't have to...
Washington State, seeking revitalizing win, hosts confident Utah team for early-week Pac-12 showdown
PULLMAN – The Utah Utes went into their bye week on a high note after rallying past a Southern California team ranked in the top 10. The Washington State Cougars trudged into their bye week at a low point of the season after dropping back-to-back games. “I feel like...
Recap and highlights: No. 14 Utah holds off Washington State's fourth-quarter comeback with Cameron Rising sidelined
PULLMAN – Utah's offense trotted onto the field with its first-team All-Pac 12 quarterback watching from the sideline, setting up a prime opportunity for an upset. Washington State couldn't rise to the occasion. The No. 14 Utes leaned on their rushing attack and stifled the Cougars offense en route...
Historic season in sight as 14th-ranked Idaho Vandals travel to No. 2 Sacramento State
BOISE – When Jason Eck took over the University of Idaho football team, he didn’t know what to expect from the Vandals. “I think anytime you have a new staff and you’re coaching in a new conference, you’re not sure exactly where you’ll be,” Eck said during a Monday news conference. “Football is just very tough to gauge with spring ball and fall camp, because you go No. 1 offense vs. No. 1 defense, and one side is gonna win every day. And you don’t know if that side’s winning because you’re good on that side of the ball or the other side’s bad.”
Local sports greats inducted into the Inland Northwest Hall of Fame
SPOKANE, Wash. — Some of the biggest names in local sports were inducted into the Inland Northwest Sports Hall of Fame. The class was headlined by Gonzaga men’s basketball legend and NBA Champion Adam Morrisson. Other inductees include WSU Track and Field great and five-time olympian Bernard Lagat, former Eastern Washington Head Football Coach Dick Zornes, former Spokane Chief and...
Boeing invests $5M to build new student center in WSU’s Voiland College
PULLMAN, Wash. – The Boeing Company is investing $5 million to establish a new student center in the Voiland College of Engineering and Architecture at Washington State University’s Pullman campus. The Boeing Center for Student Success will occupy an entire floor within the college’s Schweitzer Engineer Hall. It will provide students access to mentoring, tutoring, advising and career services. “The...
Warming trend begins on a drier Thursday – Matt
After some rain and hail on Wednesday afternoon, wet weather will fade away overnight as we get lined up for a warmer Thursday. A weak system will bring back some sprinkles on Friday, but you should be able to go without a rain coat for a little bit. Our next big change is Sunday when a big surge of wet weather comes across the Cascades. Rain continues on Halloween.
Participants Needed for University of Idaho Research Study
University of Idaho researchers invite adults ages 18 and older, with prediabetes or Type 2 diabetes, to participate in a two-visit study investigating the interaction of diet, physical activity and gut health on diabetic nerve damage. Measurements include surveys on diet and physical activity, a finger stick blood test and...
WSU PD Warning Students About Inappropriate Images Extortion Scam
The Washington State University Police Department is warning students about an extortion scam. WSU Officers have been responding to more reports about scammers soliciting inappropriate images from students using social media. The scammers then threaten to share the victim’s images with their friends and family if they don’t comply with their demands. WSU Police say the scammers are hard to identify because they use fake accounts and live outside the U.S. Anyone solicited by these scammers is asked to contact the WSU PD.
Dam turbine leaks hundreds of gallons of oil into Snake River in Eastern WA
The dam’s six turbines are used for hydropower generation.
Lewiston man arrested twice in one week for possession of methamphetamine
LEWISTON, Wash. — A 46-year-old man from Lewiston was arrested twice in one week for possession of methamphetamine. According to the Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office, Oliver Taylor was arrested by the Lewiston Police Department on October 20 for a warrant. Police say they found a zip-lock bag on Taylor with six grams of methamphetamine inside.
Lewiston Police Department Daily Activity Log: Tuesday, October 25, 2022
LEWISTON - Below is the Lewiston Police Department daily activity log for Tuesday, October 25, 2022. -------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------- 22-L16533 Animal Problem. Incident Address: 1900 11TH AVE. Lewiston ID 83501. Disposition: INA. Time Reported: 09:23:55. dog there every day, doesn’t appear to be able to get out of the weather //...
City of Lewiston's proposed public nuisance ordinance draws concern
The City of Lewiston's proposed ordinance 4852, regarding nuisances, had some residents voicing their concerns during Monday night's citizen comment portion of the regular meeting. Among the chances, other city nuisance ordinances will now fall under Ordinance 4852. Also, the code will be renamed 'Public Nuisances' instead of 'Nuisances'. It...
Harvest Festival in Downtown Pullman
Gladish is hosting a Carnival and Trunk-or-Treat for all ages from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm and then from 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm is the Haunted House (age 13+). Downtown Pullman will hold a trick-o-treat at 40+ participating businesses for all ages. There will be a Costume Contest at...
21 Year Old Moscow Man Arrested For Leading Officer On Car Chase Enters Guilty Pleas
The 21 year old Moscow man who was arrested for allegedly leading police on a car chase that ended in a crash has pleaded guilty. Ryan Curley pleaded guilty to misdemeanor reckless driving and DUI in Latah County Second District Court on Wednesday. Magistrate Judge Megan Marshall sentenced Curley to 9 days in jail. He received credit for a day that he has already served in jail. Curley can convert 5 days of his jail sentence to 40 hours of community service. He was also placed on probation for a year.
Icy Roads and Weather Conditions a Factor in Single Vehicle Crash on US95 Tuesday Morning in Lewis County
LEWIS COUNTY, ID - The Lewis County Sheriff's Office says icy roads and weather conditions were a contributing factor in a single vehicle crash on US95 in Lewis County Tuesday morning. On Tuesday, October 25 at approximately 6:30 a.m., the Lewis County Sheriff's Office and Idaho State Police responded to...
Authorities Confirm Suspects From Moscow Area Shootout Pose No Threat To The Public-Suspects In Custody In Another Jurisdiction
Latah County authorities are confirming that the suspects involved in a September shootout at a Moscow area home pose no threat to the public as they are now in custody. Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson confirms that the male suspects are in custody in another jurisdiction. The suspects from the local case haven’t been publicly identified. The Latah County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the case. Deputies were called to a home on Carmichael Road during the early morning hours of Saturday September 4th. The victim told deputies that two men tried to rob him and assaulted him before he exchanged gunfire with the suspects. No one was hurt. The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle.
