With slot Renard Bell sidelined, Washington State shifts outside receiver De'Zhaun Stribling to inside position

BOISE – When Jason Eck took over the University of Idaho football team, he didn’t know what to expect from the Vandals. “I think anytime you have a new staff and you’re coaching in a new conference, you’re not sure exactly where you’ll be,” Eck said during a Monday news conference. “Football is just very tough to gauge with spring ball and fall camp, because you go No. 1 offense vs. No. 1 defense, and one side is gonna win every day. And you don’t know if that side’s winning because you’re good on that side of the ball or the other side’s bad.”

MOSCOW, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO