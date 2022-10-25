Read full article on original website
Reilly Hamer
1d ago
The laws don't NEED to change, they HAVE to change regarding the arrest and conviction of juveniles. The gangs are recruiting more and more youths age 14-17 to do their dirty work. These 'kids' know exactly what they're doing and without remorse. Our lawmakers must fight back by punishing the offenders with hard time in prison, not ineffective 'catch and release' sentences. The days of stealing hubcaps are over; the time for our laws to change is NOW.
Reply(1)
39
Bdl Martica
1d ago
now let's hope they don't get bail and get a very long stay in jail. these kids are getting off wau too easy. you're doing adult crimes, pay adult prices!
Reply(1)
17
Broward
1d ago
Awesome, glad they were caught, hopefully they don’t get a super liberal judge that will only give these animals less than 10 years.
Reply(2)
26
