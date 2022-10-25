Read full article on original website
moreclaremore.com
Remembering Ronald Dean Legg
Ronald Dean Legg passed away peacefully on Friday October 22nd surrounded by family. Ron was born in May 27th 1946, and grew up in Jay, Oklahoma. In high school he played football (captain at one point) and ran track. He was also into building race cars and enjoyed bull riding. Ron lived his life to the fullest. He loved to fish, hunt and he took great pride in caring for cattle and other various animals.
moreclaremore.com
Joseph Sterline Hogue
Telling the history of Claremore…one story at a time. Long before the sun topped the mountains of Eastern Tennessee, on a morning sixty-one years ago, a mule team hitched to a wagon, headed west to begin the long trail to the Indian Territory. In this wagon was the young boy, Joe Hogue, who was to be an Oklahoma cowboy, cattleman and banker. He doesn’t remember just how long afterwards they landed in Maysville, I. T. but “It was just after Dan Tittle was killed, everybody wore 45’s then and mostly attended to their own law business.” He remained in Maysville for a year and then went to Van Buren, Arkansas, but after a year or so came back to the Territory and located in the full-blood country along Little Lees Creek, near Sallisaw. Reminiscing of those days, Mr. Hogue said “Dave Faulkner lived down there too. His father, Dave Sr., was an advisor for all the Indians; his brand was the D2. We used to ride to Ft. Smith, quite often and when night came we could just stay with anybody and were always welcome, the full bloods didn’t farm much and didn’t have much, but you were always welcome to what they had.”
news9.com
Tulsa Neurologist Explains Stroke Signs & Symptoms To Watch For
TULSA, Okla. - Stroke is one of the leading causes of death in the United States and Saturday is World Stroke Day a day to raise awareness of the signs and symptoms as well as how to prevent them. Dr. Rahul Rahangdale a neurologist with Ascension Medical Group, joined News On 6 to talk about this important topic.
Rhema announces dates for Christmas Lights
The annual Christmas light displays will open for the season on November 23rd and stay open through January 1st.
7 Oklahoma Hometowns Amongt Worst ‘Small Cities In America’
A recent study ranked all of the smaller cities in America and 12 hometowns on the list were from here in Oklahoma. The expected nicer communities were comfortably ranked in the middle, but over half were listed as some of the worst in the country. While it doesn't sound very...
First responders at east Tulsa pond
TULSA, Okla. — First responders are at a pond in east Tulsa. Crime scene tape has been put up near East 21st Street and Interstate 44, and Tulsa police are at the scene. This is a developing story. ©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.
moreclaremore.com
Halloween Fun in Claremore
Food Truck Thursday Fall Festival in downtown Claremore: October 27, 6-9p. Food trucks, kids zone, music, trick-or-treating with merchants. Robson PAC: October 28th, 29th and 31st, 6-9pm. Games, popcorn, prizes! Proceeds benefit the Imagine ACTion Theatre Camp. Games start at $.25!. The Belvidere Mansion Haunted House: October 28-29, 7-10p. Admission...
news9.com
Volunteers Transform Downtown Sapulpa Into Winter Wonderland
SAPULPA, Okla. - Sapulpa could become the next Green Country Christmas destination for families and shoppers. Downtown will be shining bright this Christmas season! News On 6's Ryan Gillin took us to downtown Sapulpa where residents are ready for the holiday spirit.
Cabin Boys is coming to Claremore
Cabin Boys Brewery has chosen Claremore to open its second location as it nears its 5th anniversary.
sapulpatimes.com
Daniah Blation Crowned Homecoming Queen; Read about the 2023 Homecoming Court
Senior Daniah Blation was crowned Sapulpa’s 2022 Football Homecoming Court, prior to the game against the Memorial Chargers. Daniah Blation is the daughter of Remisha Ingram and Andre Miles. Daniah is a member of the Sapulpa High School National Honor Society where she volunteered for the Red Cross and donated blood. Daniah plays softball for Sapulpa high school, and she is also on a traveling Softball team. She has been named All-District Utility Player and received the Core Value of Self Control award. Daniah has been named as one of the Top 100 Athletes in Sapulpa for Vype Magazine. Daniah is a member of Faith Church where she volunteers in the baby room and helps with Halloween setup. After high school, Daniah plans to become an RN and then go back to school to become a labor and delivery nurse. She would also like to travel.
12 Awesome RV Parks Near Grand Lake Oklahoma
If you’re looking for a great place to camp and relax, you should consider an RV park near Grand Lake, Oklahoma. There are plenty of different options, so you’re sure to find one perfect for your needs. Whether you’re looking for a place to camp with your family or you’re just looking for a great place to get away from it all, an RV park near Grand Lake, Oklahoma, is the perfect choice for you.
moreclaremore.com
Rogers County hosts inaugural Recognition of Excellence Awards
Business and community leaders gathered on Wednesday to celebrate the inaugural Recognition of Excellence Awards. Presented by the Rogers County Center for Manufacturing Workforce Excellence, these awards celebrate Rogers County’s thriving industrial sector and the individuals who continue to create, innovate and drive our region forward. “Award nominations were...
‘Not acceptable:’ Tulsans share concerns about TPD supervisors controversial comments
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsans are reacting to controversial comments shared by a Tulsa Police Department Sergeant in a Citizen’s Academy session. In the audio recordings, the sergeant speaks about the anti-police riots arriving in Tulsa in 2020. The sergeant said, “this is not Oregon, this is not Seattle. If you act (exploitive) here, we’ll smoke your (exploitive) right?”
$4,000 raised to support a popular midtown Tulsa bar following burlgary
TULSA, Okla. — A popular midtown bar was hit by a thief early Tuesday morning. Tulsa Police is investigating after a man broke into The Starlite near 11th and Utica and stole $1,000 of dollars in unopened liquor bottles. He was captured on security camera as he robbed the business.
One dead, Tulsa bridge reopens after rollover crash
First responders blocked the 71st Street bridge over the Arkansas River after a rollover crash on Thursday afternoon.
moreclaremore.com
Food Truck Thursday – Fall Festival
Fall Festival is this months theme for Food Truck Thursday. This is a seasonal, monthly food truck and shopping event in downtown Claremore. Running from 6-9 p.m. during the month of May through October, Food Truck Thursday features live, local musicians, a ton of food trucks, late night shopping, a free Kids Zone and a fun atmosphere. Each month has a different theme for added fun. Downtown shops are open late!
Silver Alert issued for missing Claremore woman with dementia
CLAREMORE, Okla. — A Silver Alert has been issued for an 84-year-old Claremore woman. The Claremore Police Department issued the alert, asking for the public’s help finding Mary Ann Wilson. Wilson was last seen Tuesday night around 8:30 p.m. in Claremore. She drives a silver Kia Spectra with...
kaynewscow.com
Phillips 66 issues statement on staff reductions
HOUSTON, Texas — Phillips 66 officials confirmed today that the company is reducing staff at several locations including Ponca City. “Phillips 66 is undergoing a companywide effort to optimize its cost structure and reimagine its operating model to enable sustainable savings,” said Bernardo Fallas, Phillips 66 Media Relations. “As a result of this effort, some employees have been given new assignments in their current location while some have been offered positions at other sites, and some positions have been eliminated.”
Tulsa police locate family of lost child in south Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE (10/24/22 7:17 A.M.): Tulsa police said the mother of a child found walking along a south Tulsa street has been located. Police said the family lives about a block away from where the child was found. Police said they and the Department of Human Services...
Tulsa police, crime scene tape at pond in east Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are at a pond in east Tulsa near an apartment complex. Crime scene tape has been put up at the pond next to the Shoreline Apartments near East 21st Street and Interstate 44. This is a developing story. ©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.
