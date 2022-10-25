ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

WBIR

Vols take on Wildcats this Saturday

It's almost football time in Tennessee! The Vols will go against the Kentucky Wildcats under the lights at Neyland. Here is what you need to know ahead of game day.
LEXINGTON, KY
WBIR

Sources: Vols WR Cedric Tillman expected to play against Kentucky barring setbacks

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman is expected to play on Saturday against Kentucky barring any setbacks, sources tell WBIR. Tillman has been out since he was injured against Akron in week three of the season. He had tightrope surgery on his ankle during the week of the Florida game and has now recovered enough to play again.
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Steve Spurrier shares admiration for Josh Heupel, appreciation for Tennessee offense

Steve Spurrier loves a high-powered passing attack. The Head Ball Coach loved what he saw from Josh Heupel’s Tennessee squad in its Week 7 win over Alabama. Tennessee was Spurrier’s rival at Florida and South Carolina, but the HBC was rooting for his home-state team on The Third Saturday in October. Spurrier shared high praise for Heupel and the Vols during his appearance on “The Paul Finebaum Show.”
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Here's what you need to know if you're heading to the UT vs. Kentucky game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Saturday, the University of Tennessee will welcome fans to Neyland Stadium later than usual. Kickoff against the University of Kentucky is at 7 p.m. The Vols beat the Wildcats 82 times since 1893 when the rivalry between the two schools began. For the first time since 1951, both teams are also in the top 25 college football ranking. In last year's game, the Vols took the lead by three points.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Tennessee Goalpost News

Tennessee fans have always been known to be wild and that was proven true yet again. Back on Oct. 16, Tennessee had one of the biggest upsets of the year over Alabama. It signaled to the college football world that it was back and ready to make a big push for the College Football Playoff.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Rucker: The kids want Dark Mode unis. Let 'em have 'em. They might even help.

Evolution is a necessary part of the process for any collection of living things, and the evolution of the Tennessee fan base was on display Tuesday night. The Vols unveiled their Dark Mode 2.0 uniforms — an all black strip with orange trim — and there was infinitely more excitement than disappointment. A vast majority of fans from the millennial-or-younger generations were ecstatic. That was more or less exactly the uniform they’ve wanted to see for years.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Woman scammed out of $500 for Tennessee football tickets

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One Tennessee fan was scammed out of seeing the Vols play. “I was just very disappointed,” said Caitlin Ault, a Knoxville native and Tennessee Volunteers Football fan. Ault had her eyes set on going to one of the biggest games of the season, next Saturday’s...
KNOXVILLE, TN
earnthenecklace.com

Amanda Hara Leaving WVLT-TV: Where Is the Knoxville Anchor Going?

Knoxville has followed Amanda Hara for a decade on WVLT-TV. But now the Emmy Award-winning journalist is moving on to the next step of her career. Amanda Hara announced she is leaving WVLT-TV in November 2022. Her regular viewers naturally want to know where the veteran news anchor is going and if the new opportunity will also take her away from Knoxville. Fortunately for WVLT-TV viewers, there’s still some time before her exit. Find out what Amanda Hara said about her departure from WVLT-TV here.
KNOXVILLE, TN
supertalk929.com

Motorsports complex being constructed near Knoxville

Another motorsports experience in being constructed in Tennessee. This one will be located 160 miles west of Bristol Motor Speedway. Developers of Flatrock Motorsports Park had a groundbreaking announcement Wednesday and owners have plans of bringing the international racers of Formula One and MotoGP to the Volunteer State. Plans call...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

More East Tennessee students are chronically absent compared to 2019

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — School districts across East Tennessee say more students are missing class compared to three years ago. A 10News analysis of a state report card for local school districts shows the increase in students missing class, between 2019 and 2022. The rates of absenteeism for several school districts are listed below.
TENNESSEE STATE

