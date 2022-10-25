Read full article on original website
WBIR
Vols take on Wildcats this Saturday
It's almost football time in Tennessee! The Vols will go against the Kentucky Wildcats under the lights at Neyland. Here is what you need to know ahead of game day.
WBIR
Sources: Vols WR Cedric Tillman expected to play against Kentucky barring setbacks
KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman is expected to play on Saturday against Kentucky barring any setbacks, sources tell WBIR. Tillman has been out since he was injured against Akron in week three of the season. He had tightrope surgery on his ankle during the week of the Florida game and has now recovered enough to play again.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Steve Spurrier shares admiration for Josh Heupel, appreciation for Tennessee offense
Steve Spurrier loves a high-powered passing attack. The Head Ball Coach loved what he saw from Josh Heupel’s Tennessee squad in its Week 7 win over Alabama. Tennessee was Spurrier’s rival at Florida and South Carolina, but the HBC was rooting for his home-state team on The Third Saturday in October. Spurrier shared high praise for Heupel and the Vols during his appearance on “The Paul Finebaum Show.”
Here's what you need to know if you're heading to the UT vs. Kentucky game
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Saturday, the University of Tennessee will welcome fans to Neyland Stadium later than usual. Kickoff against the University of Kentucky is at 7 p.m. The Vols beat the Wildcats 82 times since 1893 when the rivalry between the two schools began. For the first time since 1951, both teams are also in the top 25 college football ranking. In last year's game, the Vols took the lead by three points.
Downtown Knoxville business owners expect another busy day ahead of gameday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As the Vols prepare to take on the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday, downtown Knoxville business owners are expecting another weekend filled with fans. Tennessee will be going against one of its longest rivals. The rivalry between both teams usually generates major revenue on gameday. Chris Chadwick,...
College Football World Reacts To Tennessee Goalpost News
Tennessee fans have always been known to be wild and that was proven true yet again. Back on Oct. 16, Tennessee had one of the biggest upsets of the year over Alabama. It signaled to the college football world that it was back and ready to make a big push for the College Football Playoff.
247Sports
Rucker: The kids want Dark Mode unis. Let 'em have 'em. They might even help.
Evolution is a necessary part of the process for any collection of living things, and the evolution of the Tennessee fan base was on display Tuesday night. The Vols unveiled their Dark Mode 2.0 uniforms — an all black strip with orange trim — and there was infinitely more excitement than disappointment. A vast majority of fans from the millennial-or-younger generations were ecstatic. That was more or less exactly the uniform they’ve wanted to see for years.
dawgpost.com
ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit Says Tennessee Vols Should be Ranked Higher than Georgia Bulldogs
ATHENS - ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit said the one thing that separates the Georgia Bulldogs from the Tennessee Vols is QB Hendon Hooker. Herbstreit was one of four panelists on ESPN that gave their rankings a week before the College Football Playoff is set to release their initial rankings next Tuesday night.
Black Tennessee football uniforms return for Kentucky game with a new twist
With Halloween approaching, the Tennessee football team will don black alternate uniforms for the second straight year. However, this year's uniforms have added a unique wrinkle.
Fighter jets fly over Knoxville in practice run ahead of Tennessee-Kentucky game
You may have seen or heard fighter jets flying above Knoxville Thursday afternoon.
#TashaTough: Kellie Harper on impact of LVFL Tasha Butts as she battles cancer
Tennessee women's basketball head coach Kellie Harper spoke about what it meant to support Lady Vol For Life Tasha Butts as she battles cancer.
wvlt.tv
Neyland Stadium goalposts showing up on Google maps... in Tennessee River
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee fans are still reeling after the Vols’ win over Alabama on Oct. 15, which inspired game attendees to take Neyland’s goalpost out of the stadium and put it in the Tennessee River. Google Maps appears to have made the move official, listing the...
wvlt.tv
Woman scammed out of $500 for Tennessee football tickets
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One Tennessee fan was scammed out of seeing the Vols play. “I was just very disappointed,” said Caitlin Ault, a Knoxville native and Tennessee Volunteers Football fan. Ault had her eyes set on going to one of the biggest games of the season, next Saturday’s...
earnthenecklace.com
Amanda Hara Leaving WVLT-TV: Where Is the Knoxville Anchor Going?
Knoxville has followed Amanda Hara for a decade on WVLT-TV. But now the Emmy Award-winning journalist is moving on to the next step of her career. Amanda Hara announced she is leaving WVLT-TV in November 2022. Her regular viewers naturally want to know where the veteran news anchor is going and if the new opportunity will also take her away from Knoxville. Fortunately for WVLT-TV viewers, there’s still some time before her exit. Find out what Amanda Hara said about her departure from WVLT-TV here.
supertalk929.com
Motorsports complex being constructed near Knoxville
Another motorsports experience in being constructed in Tennessee. This one will be located 160 miles west of Bristol Motor Speedway. Developers of Flatrock Motorsports Park had a groundbreaking announcement Wednesday and owners have plans of bringing the international racers of Formula One and MotoGP to the Volunteer State. Plans call...
Ticket stub from Tennessee-Bama game sold for $675 on eBay
After Tennessee's dramatic win over Alabama, collectors are paying up for their own piece of the history. One collector paid $675 on eBay for a ticket stub from the game.
Two indicted in connection to Knoxville sports card shop robbery
Two Blount County men were indicted in Kentucky after being accused of stealing collectible cards in 2021.
'A first for Tennessee': 8 Morgan County inmates inducted into Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society
MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. — Eight men in Morgan County have achieved something no other Tennessean has before them: They've been inducted into the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society while serving out their prison sentence. The Tennessee Department of Correction said eight inmates at the Morgan County Correctional Complex were...
More East Tennessee students are chronically absent compared to 2019
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — School districts across East Tennessee say more students are missing class compared to three years ago. A 10News analysis of a state report card for local school districts shows the increase in students missing class, between 2019 and 2022. The rates of absenteeism for several school districts are listed below.
All-boys Chattanooga charter school coming to Knoxville
The team behind Chattanooga Preparatory School has plans to open an all-boys public charter school in another East Tennessee city.
