Idaho8.com
Nearly six million ballots have been cast in pre-election voting
More than 5.8 million ballots have been cast across 39 states in the 2022 midterm elections, according to data from election officials, Edison Research and Catalist. In the battleground states of Arizona and Pennsylvania, Democrats are far outpacing Republicans in pre-election ballots cast, according to data from Catalist, a company that provides data, analytics and other services to Democrats, academics and nonprofit issue-advocacy organizations and is giving insights into who is voting before November.
Early voting breaks records in some states ahead of midterm elections
With two weeks until the midterm elections, millions of Americans have already cast their ballots, with several states surpassing the number of early voters in the 2020 presidential election. NBC News’ Mark Murray breaks down which high-stakes races to watch as election day approaches. Oct. 25, 2022.
Early voting is off to strong start as Democrats look to maintain momentum, avoid runoffs
The early voting period has begun in Georgia and with it a race to secure votes before Election Day, November 8. A portion of those early votes can come from young voters ages 18-29, many of whom will be voting for the first time during this election. During the 2020...
americanmilitarynews.com
Huge Turnout: 11 million early votes already cast in midterm elections
Early voting turnout is set to rival the 2018 midterms, with more than 11 million ballots already cast in the upcoming midterm election, according to data from the United States Election Project, run by University of Florida political science professor Michael McDonald. Thirteen days out from Election Day, voters in...
WHO 13
Whitver’s residency dilemma raises questions on what requirements actually mean
DES MOINES, Iowa — “Actual residency” is outlined in the Iowa Constitution as a way to establish the living requirements for those running for political office in the state. The Iowa Constitution says that, “at the time of his election he shall have an actual residence of sixty days in the county, or district he […]
Candidates ‘sharpening their closing messages’ as midterms elections homestretch approaches
With early voting underway in 36 states, nine million Americans have already cast their ballots and tens of millions more are expected to pull the lever in the coming days.Oct. 25, 2022.
