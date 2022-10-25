MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Two children were flown to the hospital after their car flipped in a crash Tuesday morning, Indiana State Police said in a release. State and local police responded around 7:50 a.m. to a crash at the intersection of Miami County Roads 850 S and 300 E. The initial investigation by ISP determined a 2004 Cadillac SRX stopped at a stop sign on CR 850 S. Police said a 2007 Saturn Ion on CR 300 E headed toward the intersection had the right-of-way and was not required to stop.

MIAMI COUNTY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO