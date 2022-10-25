Read full article on original website
Details of dismemberment discussed in murder trial
WARNING: This story contains content some readers may find disturbing. Mathew Cramer, the man accused of killing a local and popular food truck operator and dismembering his body in April 2021, spent a lot of time walking the streets of Fort Wayne. With no vehicle, no money, no job and few friends, he became connected to Shane Nguyen after the 55-year-old pulled alongside of him in his black Honda Odyssey van and offered him a ride.
Court docs: Choking, biting, a knockout and an arrest
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne woman is accused of choking, biting and knocking out a man Wednesday, according to Allen Superior Court documents. Fort Wayne Police arrested 25-year-old Justice K. Bridges shortly after they were called to a local liquor store where they found a man suffering from a laceration over his eye.
Man pleads guilty to arson in series of Indiana barn fires
GOSHEN, Ind. (AP) — A man has pleaded guilty in connection with a series of barn fires set last year in several northern Indiana counties. An Elkhart County judge gave preliminary approval Monday to the plea agreement with Joseph Hershberger who was charged with eight counts of arson, the South Bend Tribune reported.
Court docs: Man accused of shooting two near entrance of Mitchell’s Sports Bar
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A 23-year-old man if facing a felony in connection with a shooting just outside the entrance of Mitchell’s Sports Bar inside the Westland Centre that left two people injured this past August. He’s also accused of leading police on a high-speed pursuit where...
Man accused of stabbing 2 New Haven officers pleads guilty
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The man accused of stabbing two New Haven Police officers as they worked to apprehend him after he reportedly made suicidal threats has pleaded guilty. Brandon M. Gardner of New Haven pleaded guilty to charges of Level 3 felony Aggravated Battery, Level 5 felony...
Court docs: Man accused of beating woman over her cooking, leading police on chase
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – By the time Fort Wayne Police officers arrived at the home a woman had escaped to next door to her actual house, her eye had swollen shut and her mouth was so battered she could barely speak. She had cuts and abrasions all over...
Woman, 56, found dead in north Fort Wayne home was shot: coroner
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A woman who was found dead in a home in north Fort Wayne this weekend had been shot, the Allen County Coroner’s Office said Wednesday. Fort Wayne Police responded around 4 p.m. Saturday to a home in the 11000 block of Millstone Drive, within the Miller Ridge subdivision off Dupont Road, on a death investigation. At the time, police said they found a female in the home unconscious and unresponsive.
Coroner ID’s man killed in crash in southeast Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified the man killed in a three-vehicle crash in southeast Fort Wayne Monday. Ma Mat R Pe, 30, died of multiple blunt force injuries in the crash at Paulding and Decatur roads, the coroner’s office said Wednesday. His death was ruled an accident.
Fort Wayne family to expand through embryo adoption
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – When it comes to starting or expanding a family, there are many options to choose from such as embryo adoption, and one Fort Wayne family is sharing their experience. Jennifer, who is in an open adoption case and would not like her last name...
Public weighs in on ‘All in Allen County’ plan
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — What will Allen County look like in the future?. On Wednesday, the public had the chance to weigh in on the “All In Allen” comprehensive plan. .A summary of the final draft plan was presented at a joint meeting with city and county officials, and the public could weigh in on the plan.
Court docs: Man passed out in McDonald’s drive-thru facing felony charges
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man accused of passing out while drunk in the drive-thru line of a local McDonald’s with a child in his truck is now facing felony charges, according to Allen Superior Court records. Fort Wayne Police arrested 25-year-old Raul Trevino after firefighters found...
Car flips in crash at rural Indiana intersection; 2 kids flown to hospital
MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Two children were flown to the hospital after their car flipped in a crash Tuesday morning, Indiana State Police said in a release. State and local police responded around 7:50 a.m. to a crash at the intersection of Miami County Roads 850 S and 300 E. The initial investigation by ISP determined a 2004 Cadillac SRX stopped at a stop sign on CR 850 S. Police said a 2007 Saturn Ion on CR 300 E headed toward the intersection had the right-of-way and was not required to stop.
Police: Motel raid turns up weed, cocaine, fentanyl and loaded gun
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne Police raid at a north side motel this weekend led to the discovery of four pounds of marijuana, more than a half of pound of cocaine, fentanyl and a loaded weapon, according to Allen Superior Court documents. Officers arrested 41-year-old Tywan...
Feds: Woman accused of dealing fentanyl plans to plead guilty
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A woman accused of dealing nearly a half-pound of fentanyl over the course of several transactions with a criminal informant last year plans to plead guilty in U.S. District Court in the near future. Lakeshia Dominguez filed a plea agreement in U.S. District Court...
Allen County down to 4 possible jail locations
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Allen County commissioners said Tuesday they have whittled the 8 potential properties as possible locations to house a new county jail down to four. In a news release, the commissioners said they’ve researched and vetted eight properties in the county, and four have...
The Last Fall: St. Joe Hospital demo nears the end
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Oct. 12, a six-story section of St. Joseph Hospital in downtown Fort Wayne was demolished. Now, the rest of the structure isn’t far off. Megan Hubartt, Director of Communications with Lutheran Health Network, told WANE 15 in an email Thursday “there is a final planned collapse to bring down that section sometime between this [Thursday] evening and tomorrow [Friday] afternoon.”
Crash closes lanes of Coliseum Boulevard
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A crash along Coliseum Boulevard shut down multiple lanes of the thoroughfare midday Wednesday. The crash happened around 11:20 a.m. at Coliseum Boulevard at Crescent Avenue, dispatchers told WANE 15. Police at the scene said a SUV was headed north on Crescent Avenue when...
Former Auburn building commissioner sues city over firing
AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) — The former Auburn building commissioner has sued the city, claiming she was wrongfully terminated and discriminated against. In a complaint filed in DeKalb Superior Court this month against the city of Auburn, Amy Schweitzer claimed she was “discriminated against based upon her sex, and was terminated out of retaliation.”
OSHP: Paulding County semi crash leaves 1 with ‘serious burns’
PAULDING COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) responded to a two-vehicle crash in Paulding County that left one man with serious burns Tuesday afternoon. The OSHP said the crash happened at approximately 2:49 p.m. near Grover Hill, Ohio. According to the OSHP, Lilianna Egia was...
First responders to hold Halloween bash in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The community is invited to a family-oriented trick-or-treating event Saturday held by Fort Wayne Police and Fire officials. The city’s police and fire departments announced in a release Tuesday the Safety Village Halloween Bash serves as a safe place parents can bring kids for trick-or-treating. The Safety Village is a complex with miniature buildings designed for kids to explore and learn about safety through hands-on experiences.
