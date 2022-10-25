Read full article on original website
What Was Coolio’s Net Worth at the Time of His Death?
Coolio has died at 59 years old. What was Coolio's net worth? Here's a look back at the rapper and actor's life and career.
After Will Smith’s Oscar slap, Jada Pinkett Smith reveals 'complicated marriage' in 'no holds barred' memoir
Jada Pinkett Smith plans to reveal all in her new memoir. The actress and wife of Will Smith announced she will publish her book in 2023, according to People. Although the memoir is still untitled, the "Red Table Talk" host will cover her "rise to stardom" alongside friend Tupac Shakur, her "unconventional upbringing" and "falling in love" with her husband.
BET
Cardi B Discovers YouTube Vlogger Tasha K Only Has $1083.02 In Her Business Account
Cardi B attempted to collect the $3 million that YouTube vlogger Tasha K owes her, and what was in the relocated woman’s bank account was nowhere near what Cardi’s due. Radar Online reported that Tasha K, born Tasha Kebe, had exactly $1083.02 in her business account at Chase Bank. Court records disclosed the information to the Bronx rapper– who is seemingly not playing about her money. Cardi has moved forward with forcefully trying to gain her monetary judgment issued by a judge.
urbanbellemag.com
LHHATL Drama: Shay Johnson Claps Back After Bambi Calls Her Scrappy’s Old Side Chick
Shay Johnson and Bambi continue to have tension. “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta” stars Bambi and Momma Dee have been vocal about their issues. Momma Dee feels like Bambi could make more of an effort as her daughter-in-law. In her opinion, it doesn’t seem like Bambi wants to have a relationship. As for Bambi, she’s convinced Momma Dee will do just about anything to get under her skin. And this includes befriending Scrappy’s exes. As of late, Momma Dee has been posting a lot of videos and photos of Shay Johnson. It’s to the point that some fans have wondered if Scrappy impregnated Shay. Momma Dee even said it’s a possibility that Scrappy is the child’s father when she appeared on “Love And Hip Hop Miami.”
Megan Thee Stallion Twerks on Halo’s Master Chief at TwitchCon
Megan Thee Stallion brought her world-famous twerking skills to the stage at TwitchCon and showed Halo's Master Chief how it's done this past weekend. On Oct. 8, Megan Thee Stallion was the headlining performer at 2022 TwitchCon, a three-day fan convention in San Diego, Calif., put on by the popular livestreaming video game platform Twitch. At one point during her set, Megan Thee Stallion was joined on stage by a person dressed as Master Chief, the main character of the popular video game series Halo. Master Chief also serves as the lead protagonist in the recent television adaptation of the all-time classic video game on Paramount+.
Gary’s Tea Exclusive! Cory Hardrict Said THIS Yesterday Before The Divorce From Tia Mowry Was Announced! [WATCH]
Cory Hardrict spoke with Gary With Da Tea and Da Brat prior to the divorce news. Hear in the tea what he shared about Tia and the strip club.
Jhené Aiko And Big Sean’s Baby Shower Brings Together Family And Friends
Jhené Aiko and Big Sean held a NASA-themed baby shower in Los Angeles Sunday (Oct. 16), to celebrate their unborn child with family and friends. The couple, who have been together since 2016, announced that they were expecting a baby boy while in concert last week. Arriving in a jokingly-cliché Burberry “baby shower” shirt, Big Sean later changed into a beige suit to match Jhené. In a photo shared on Instagram, Sean, 34, held on to the “Promises” singer as she donned a beautiful beige tulle dress. More from VIBE.comJhené Aiko Headlines First Show Since Pregnancy AnnouncementJhené Aiko And Big Sean...
HipHopDX.com
Diddy Shuts Down NYC With Yung Miami In Dr. Dre-Sampling 'Diddy Freestyle' Video
Diddy is taking it back to the ’90s — both in sound and style — in his new “Diddy Freestyle” video. Released on Wednesday (October 26), the Mike Oberlies-directed clip finds the Bad Boy boss and his current boo, City Girls star Yung Miami, cruising through the New York City streets in the early hours of the morning.
Lil Nas X Delays LA Show for a Few Minutes After Telling Fans He 'Vomited' Backstage: 'Not a Joke'
Lil Nas X isn't afraid to tell fans when he's having a backstage emergency. Before taking the stage at for his Long Live Montero Tour stop at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles on Wednesday, the "Industry Baby" performer reportedly told fans he needed a little extra time to prepare after throwing up backstage.
BET
Lauren London Mourns The Death Of Nipsey Hussle’s Grandmother
Johnson has appeared in more than 40 films, including several in the star-studded 'Fast & Furious franchise. Kanye Planning To Build His Own Cities: ‘Yecosystem’. The rapper has reportedly been busy filing trademarks to brand a range of products and services in his mini-universe. The conversation about shoes began...
Talking With Tami
Dionne Warwick Stops By ‘Sherri’, Says She Wants Teyana Taylor To Play Her
Today on “SHERRI,” Daytime Emmy Award-winning talk show host, comedian, actor and best-selling author SHERRI SHEPHERD chatted with legendary singer and social media icon DIONNE WARWICK. She spoke to Sherri about everything from new music to her crush on Rege-Jean Page and what she thinks of him playing the new Bond saying, “I think he might pass the test.”
Marlon Wayans Recalls Friendships With Biggie And Tupac, And Hanging Out With Both Right Before They Were Shot
Marlon Wayans talked about his friendships with Biggie and Tupac as well as the last time he hung out with them right before they were shot.
Centre Daily
Has Denise Richards Had Plastic Surgery? See Photos of the ‘RHOBH’ Alum’s Transformation and Quotes
A true beauty. Denise Richards made a successful lifelong career based on her stunning looks. The Wild Things actress was booked and busy in the ‘90s as she starred in the hottest blockbuster movies. She always played the love interest and people swooned over the Illinois native on and off the big screen. Her good looks still remain, but is it all thanks to plastic surgery?
Jenifer Lewis Exposes Her Scammer Ex Antonio Wilson On ‘American Greed’
Whew, chile… Jenifer Lewis is not the one to be played with!. Jenifer Lewis Exposes Her Ex On “American Greed”. Hollywood icon and singer Jenifer Lewis (“Black-ish”) will be featured on this week’s episode of CNBC’s “American Greed” to talk about her whirlwind romance with con-man Antonio Mariot Wilson – her shocking experience prompted an FBI investigation, ultimately leading to his imprisonment.
HipHopDX.com
G Herbo Drops Off Hard-Hitting New L.A. Leakers Freestyle
Los Angeles, CA – G Herbo has made his debut on the L.A. Leakers where he unleashed a bristling freestyle earlier this week over an original beat. The Chicago native reflects on his love for his block and reveals he paid his lawyer $500,000 to beat a case while gliding over the smooth production.
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Baby’s Son Told Him Google Says He’s “Only” Worth $5Mill
The rapper wasn’t aware of the “inaccurate” assessment until his son was teased by a classmate. Josiah “Lil Baby” Jones is currently one of the most accomplished and prolific rappers of our time. With endless amounts of praise, including Grammy and BET Awards, no one can argue with the success of the Atlanta musician…except for maybe Google.
Centre Daily
The Queen of Halloween! Vanessa Hudgens’ Most Iconic Costumes Over the Years: Photos
Nobody does Halloween quite like Vanessa Hudgens! Over the years, the High School Musicalstar has become the queen of October, showing off her eclectic costumes all throughout the month of October. “I do everything Halloween, everything! It’s my favorite holiday, so I start celebrating … I mean, I was going...
Ari the Don building picture-perfect success with million-dollar empire
If social media engagement is the new currency, then Ari Fletcher, aka “Ari the Don,” is a media mogul. Fletcher has mobilized her 5.6 million Instagram followers and almost half a million YouTube subscribers into a money-making empire by cultivating a brand based on authenticity and leaving an indelible imprint on modern culture. Fletcher’s followers are fascinated on a daily basis by her social status, the events she attends and the fashions she flaunts on her celebrated figure.
20 Times When Couples Broke Up Over A Money Issue That Make The Single Life Look Pretty Darn Good
"My fiancé disappeared two weeks before our wedding. He cleaned out my bank account and I found all the eviction notices under our mattress when I got the final eviction on my door."
hiphop-n-more.com
Jeezy Shares ‘Put The Minks Down’ Music Video Feat. 42 Dugg: Watch
Jeezy easily has one of the hardest albums out right now with SNOFALL, which is a Gangsta Grillz presentation from DJ Drama. While we’re still playing the album heavily, the rapper has decided to give ‘Put The Minks Down’ song the video treatment, featuring assistance from 42 Dugg. It was shot in the latter’s hometown of Detroit too. Watch it below.
