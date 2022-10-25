ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

Even more thieves and burglars to be fitted with GPS ankle tags to cut down on reoffending

By Natasha Clark
The US Sun
The US Sun
 5 days ago

THOUSANDS more thieves and burglars will be fitted with GPS ankle tags in a push to cut reoffending.

Those jailed for more than 90 days will get the devices to prevent them from slipping back into a life of crime.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A6XLh_0imWizKe00
Police claim the devices slash reoffending by keeping round-the-clock tabs on offenders Credit: Alamy

Until now, only offenders locked up for at least a year would get the tags, which tell police where they are 24 hours a day.

But the move means 8,000 will be wearing them by 2025, with potential savings of £5million a year by cutting crime and prison time, the Ministry of Justice predicts.

Police say the devices slash reoffending by keeping tabs on offenders round the clock and ensuring curfews are observed.

They also help catch any who do reoffend by tracking their movements and pinning them to the scenes of crimes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a69p1_0imWizKe00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HdpLD_0imWizKe00

In Cheshire, 25 offenders have been wearing GPS tags — and none are known to have reoffended.

Insp Richard Spedding said: “It’s more likely they’ll get caught if they offend and the tag’s a reminder of their motivation to turn their lives around.”

Ex-drug addict Geoff, 41, from Gwent, said: “I wanted to change, and the tag has helped.”

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Grieving couple reveal the heartless way cops told them police had shot their son dead in a holiday hotspot after he pulled a pen knife on them - as his brother explains how officers could have avoided the tragedy

The heartbroken parents of a man shot dead by police after he allegedly threatened them with a pen knife have revealed how detectives came to their home and bluntly told them their son had died - as the couple demands answers. Luke Gilbert, 24, died after he was peppered with...
CBS LA

"Unfortunate accident": Woman killed while sleeping in boxes driven over big rig making U-turn in Echo Park lot

A woman was killed early Tuesday in what appears to be a tragic accident in the parking lot of a Vons in Echo Park.Police say the woman had been sleeping in a pile of boxes in a parking lot at Alvarado Boulevard and Montana Avenue when a big rig drove into the lot to make a U-turn at about 1 a.m. The big rig drove over the boxes, and the woman sleeping inside, dragging her about 50 feet.The woman, who is believed to have been in her 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene. It's unclear if she has been...
The Independent

Tracey Wood missing: Body found in river after search for woman not seen for five days

A woman’s body has been found in a river in Carlisle in the search for Tracey Wood who has not been seen for five days. Officers said they located the body after 1pm on Sunday in the River Eden, Carlisle. Carlisle local Tracey Wood, 47, was last seen on 5 October.Police said her family is being supported by officers following the discovery.A spokesperson for Cumbria Constabulary said: “Police can confirm that a woman’s body has been found in the River Eden, near to Bitts Park, Carlisle.“Officers located the body shortly after 1pm today (9 October),” the statement continued. “The family...
Daily Mail

'Drive-by pooping' incident sparks inner-city mystery as locals release CCTV images of man who defecated in a laneway before driving off: 'It's beyond my comprehension that someone would be so foul'

A desperate manhunt has been launched to track down a motorist caught with his pants down defecating in an inner-city laneway just metres away from homes. Residents in the Sydney suburb of Stanmore woke up to find an unpleasant and smelly surprise on their doorstep on Tuesday morning. CCTV captured...
The Independent

Disabled woman forced to drag herself to plane toilet told she should ‘wear a nappy’

A wheelchair user who went viral after she had to drag herself to the toilet on a plane has claimed the airline told her she should have worn a nappy.Jennie Berry, who is paralysed from the waist down, went viral last month after she posted a video of her experience with AlbaStar airlines.She had asked to use the toilet on an AlbaStar flight from Newcastle to Palma, Spain, but said she was told there was no aisle chair on board. The resulting TikTok video showed Jennie dragging herself along the aisle floor to the bathroom. Her partner then helped her...
The Independent

Family ‘wake up with bugs on their faces’ after battling infestation in council home for year

A family have said they are in “desperate” need of help after suffering a bed bug infestation for more than a year.Sharon Brookes said she had woken up with bed bugs on her face, while her teenage daughter and grandson once spent months sleeping on the floor in a bid to avoid the insects. The 52-year-old said she had tried getting rid of carpets and wallpaper but the bed bugs keep coming back. She claimed the local council has refused to rehouse the family of four to date. Ms Brookes, who lives with her husband, daughter and two-year-old grandson in...
TheDailyBeast

Teeth, Blood Found in Home Before Mom’s Body Found in Son’s Trunk

A Texas man who returned home to find his wife and troubled teenage son missing noticed a tooth and blood in the garage, and then followed the blood trail to the main bedroom, where he found more teeth, according to court documents. That disturbing discovery led him to call cops—who put out an alert for the black Mazda that Tyler Roenz, 17, and his mother, Michelle, 49, were believed to be in. The car was spotted a day later in Nebraska, where it crashed during a police chase—and officers found Michelle’s body in the trunk. Authorities say she was beaten and strangled to death. Tyler, who was facing sexual assault charges at home when he left, was seriously injured in the crash and remains hospitalized.Read it at ABC13
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
849K+
Followers
44K+
Post
274M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy