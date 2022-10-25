ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockcastle County, KY

Kentucky man whose wife was missing dies after being shot by Mississippi police

By Karla Ward
Lexington Herald-Leader
 2 days ago

A Corbin man accused of kidnapping his wife was reportedly shot and killed by police in Mississippi Sunday afternoon.

The Mississippi Department of Public Safety identified the man who died as Ronnie Lee Martin, of Kentucky, Fox 13 in Memphis reported.

Kentucky State Police on Sunday asked for the public’s help locating Martin’s wife, Tawana Martin, 37, who had been seen with Martin, 42, Friday afternoon in Rockcastle County. Her family had last seen her Friday morning at her home in London, according to state police. She was later found in Mississippi, Kentucky State Police announced.

A Mississippi district attorney, Bob Morris, told Fox 13 that an alert had gone out for a woman who had been kidnapped by a suspect from Kentucky. The television station reported that she is safe.

The Senatobia Police Department in northern Mississippi said in a Facebook post that on Sunday evening, they responded to a call to help another agency that was pursuing a vehicle into the Senatobia city limits.

They said the vehicle was involved in a collision but kept going until the driver stopped in front of a funeral home, and an armed man got out and ran. Police said officers found the man not far from the vehicle and began talking to him.

“Communication and de-escalation tactics were unsuccessful, and officers had to use lethal force,” the police department said. “The man was pronounced dead on the scene by the Tate County Coroner.”

They said the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations is investigating.

