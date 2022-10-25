U of I athletes hosting hurricane relief drive

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A group of athletes at the University of Illinois are putting together a supply drive for hurricane relief to Puerto Rico in the wake of Hurricane Fiona.

The Student Athlete Advisory Committee will be holding the supply drive on Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. in the circle drive of State Farm Center. The drive is being led by Illini track and field All-American Olivia Howell, whose family is from Puerto Rico; one of her family members will be shipping all of the items collected to people in Puerto Rico to assist in hurricane recovery efforts.

Items recommended for donation include flashlights, batteries, nonperishable food, pillows, blankets or sleeping bags, toilet paper, toothbrushes, feminine products and portable water filters. The SAAC has also started a GoFundMe with a $40,000 goal .

The SAAC is partnering with Brigadas Salubristasto to help raise money and supplies. The group was created to form a community of volunteers and collaborators who promote, support and participate in the activities, projects and initiatives of the Health Brigades. Health Brigades, meanwhile, is a nonprofit organization that spontaneously originated from students, professors and non-teaching staff at the University of Puerto Rico’s Medical Sciences Campus in 2017 after the island was battered by Hurricanes Irma and Maria.

