Centre Daily
Clemson Offer Was Unexpected for 2023 RB Jamarius Haynes
View the original article to see embedded media. Clemson has generally been very methodical in its approach to recruiting running backs, and the 2023 cycle has been no different. Currently, the coaching staff has offered just seven players at the position, with the latest going out to Jamarius Haynes. The...
Clemson slips in this national analyst's rankings
Clemson slid down in this national analyst's personal rankings following Week 8 of the college football season. CBS Sports' Danny Kanell dropped the Tigers from No. 2 to No. 3 despite their 27-21 win (...)
FOX Carolina
90-year-old Clemson fan spotted on ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A 90-year-old from Clemson is getting some national attention after she was spotted in the crowd on ESPN’s College GameDay. ESPN’s signature pregame show traveled to Tigertown to watch the Tigers face off against NC State’s Wolfpack. Joan Hutto, a resident of...
thetigercu.com
Park-ageddon: Clemson loses over 850 parking spots for spring semester
From Nov. 28, 2022, to Aug. 1, 2023, Clemson University will close the entirety of the Lot 5 parking facility, according to Clemson Athletics. Lot 5 includes over 850 parking spaces. The majority of the lost parking accommodations are commuter spaces in Lot C-3, utilized by students who reside off-campus. There are also additional west residence and employee parking spots lost due to the closure.
laurenscountysports.com
It all comes down to numbers
Life’s gotten all mathematical lately. Math’s no particular problem for me – I often do it with pen and paper just so I won’t forget how – but I don’t particularly enjoy it. The top three 3A teams in the Upstate – No. 1...
Autoweek.com
John Finger Brings NASCAR Thunder to Historic and Vintage Races
John Finger is a sports car guy with a stock car soul. Finger built a racing resume on road courses, scoring wins in IMSA (including a 2000 class victory in the 24 Hours of Daytona) as both a Mazda factory driver and a privateer and dominating SCCA hillclimbs on practically every mountain within reach.
FOX Carolina
Lottery Officials: Big ‘Powerball’ wins last night in Greenville and Rock Hill
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Education Lottery says a customer at Speedway #4573 at 2500 Poinsett Hwy. in Greenville won $200,000 and a grocery shopper at the Publix #1482 at 1735 Heckle Blvd. in Rock Hill won $50,000 from last night’s drawing. Officials say the Greenville...
greenvillejournal.com
Weekly Dish: Roaming Ritual rolls into service; Meat Me Mediterranean Deli & Grill opens in Greenville
Roaming Ritual rolls into service … Meat Me Mediterranean Deli & Grill opens in Greenville … and Birds Fly South Ale Project owners open Perch restaurant in Greenville. Here’s the dish on some local restaurant news for the week of Oct. 28. Chef 21/Tea Republic to open...
greenvillejournal.com
Cemeteries in Greenville: How the city’s resting places reflect its history
Tales of hauntings and ghosts have intrigued people for centuries, but the interest naturally increases as Halloween approaches. Although not known as a hot spot for paranormal activity, unlike other Southern cities like Charleston and Savannah, Greenville has its fair share of morbid curiosities. That’s why Gabe Matthews, the founder...
FOX Carolina
Confederate camp responds to call for flagpole along I-85 to come down
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - This week a large Confederate flag was raised along the interstate in Spartanburg County, but officials said the owner has 20 days to make changes because of a problem with where the flag is located. A FOX Carolina crew spotted the flag from Interstate 85...
spartanburg.com
New Trail Extensions in Spartanburg Near Completion
If you like to get outdoors to walk, run, or bike in Spartanburg, the coming weeks promise to be an exciting time as two popular local trails are set to see extensions completed soon!. First, Spartanburg’s most used recreational amenity, the Mary Black Foundation Rail Trail, is about to see...
spartanburg.com
OneSpartanburg Showcases Spartanburg’s Success, Recognizes Award Winners During 2022 Annual Celebration
At Showcasing Spartanburg, the 2022 Annual Celebration, OneSpartanburg, Inc., recognized dedicated community leaders, exemplary local businesses, and a year’s worth of success in business, economic and tourism development. “Over the past year, our team and a host of public and private partners across Spartanburg County have put in a...
FOX Carolina
On the Town: 10/27 @ 7AM
FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. A local organization held a fundraiser in memory of 4-month-old Stratton. One Upstate organization is working to help survivors of human trafficking. Spartanburg officials give Halloween safety tips. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Spartanburg city officials held a press conference to give tips...
FOX Carolina
Driver dies after running off road in Laurens County, SCHP says
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina said a driver has died after running off the road in Laurens County late Tuesday night. Troopers said around 11:36 p.m., a driver was heading north on Durban Road when they ran off the left side of the road, hit an embankment, and overturned.
FOX Carolina
Controversy over Upstate water tower
PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A movement to keep a prominent water tower in downtown Pickens is creating controversy between the city’s Mayor and residents. The long-standing water tower can be seen from miles away. “You see this whenever you’re coming from any angle Liberty, Easley, Clemson. Whenever you...
ncconstructionnews.com
BMW announces $1.7 billion expansion to manufacturing footprint in S.C.
BMW Group has announced a $1.7 billion investment in South Carolina operations, including $1 billion to prepare for production of electric vehicles at Plant Spartanburg, and $700 million to build a new high-voltage battery assembly facility in Woodruff, S.C. “South Carolina is booming and today we added to that growth...
gsabusiness.com
Brewing company moves ahead with downtown Greenville project
A new brewing company is set to move forward on city-approved plans for the renovation of an iconic cigar warehouse in downtown Greenville. The New Realm Brewing Co. Greenville facility will be the brewery’s fourth location. The development of the brewery and restaurant will include an outdoor dining pavilion...
golaurens.com
Local school districts receive differing marks on SC School Report Card
The SC Department of Education (SCDE) and the SC Education Oversight Committee (EOC) recently released the 2022 School Report Cards. This was the first report card release to contain ratings since 2019. The report shows that Laurens District 55 has consistently lower percentages of students in the graduating cohort that...
golaurens.com
Growth paying for growth: City of Clinton commissions study on impact fees
The City of Clinton is looking into how to have growth but not having its current residents forced to pay for it. Fast-growing states like Arizona and Florida have known for decades that impact fees are the way to make this happen. More recently, areas of South Carolina like Fort Mill south of Charlotte have adopted these fees. Woodruff is doing it by an annexation fee, and Laurens School District 55 is examining a fee with the same consultant that the Clinton City Council heard from Monday night.
wspa.com
Greenville Fashion Week Models Auditions
Greenville Fashion Week is celebrating their 5 year anniversary this coming April. Do you think you have what it takes to rock the runway. We are joined by Maegan Heinz and Kenlee McVay from Greenville Fashion Week to tell us how folks can audition.
