Centre Daily
Russell Wilson Sends Message to Broncos Amid Rampant Trade Rumors
Denver Broncos GM George Paton probably didn't want to be thrust back into the spotlight less than halfway through the season. However, as the NFL trade deadline approaches, Paton is weighing the pros and cons of keeping his squad intact or dealing away key pieces of the team’s roster.
thecomeback.com
Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady
The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia
Jalen Hurts may have lost some support from the Philly faithful. The post Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Peyton Manning’s reaction to Patriots QB Mac Jones’ benching by Bill Belichick
The leash was incredibly short for Mac Jones in Week 7’s matchup against the Chicago Bears Monday night in Foxborough. After throwing a pick early in the contest — and just through three series — Jones was pulled from the game by New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and gave the QB duties to Billy Zappe.
Ex-Giants Super Bowl Champ Explains Hatred Of ‘Super Arrogant’ Tom Brady
Former New York Giants kicker Lawrence Tynes partook in one of the most heartbreaking championship losses in Boston sports memory, defeating the 18-0 New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLII during their run at the all-time history books. The Giants shattered the Patriots’ shot at completing the first-ever perfect, 19-0,...
Breaking: Bill Belichick Reportedly Makes Patriots' Starting Quarterback Decision
The New England Patriots' supposed quarterback controversy isn't much of a controversy at all. According to NFL insider Field Yates, Patriots quarterback Mac Jones took 90 percent of the team's first-team reps during Wednesday's practice. The former first-round pick and Alabama star is ...
New England Patriots manager Bill Belichick reacts to Chicago Bears loss
New England Patriots manager Bill Belichick responded to questions raised about his call to play both quarterbacks at Gillette Stadium on Monday, 24 October.Staring quarterback Mac Jones was pulled after three series, with rookie Bailey Zappe sent out in his place to finish the game, which saw them lose 33-14 against the Chicago Bears.After a reporter suggested the swap looked like a “benching for performance,” Mr Belichick replied that it was always the plan to play both of them.“You can write whatever you want to write, that’s not what it was,” the manager said.Sign up for our newsletters.
Ex-Patriot Takes Shot At Bill Belichick Amid QB Controversy
Everybody seems to have an opinion on how the New England Patriots handled their quarterback situation Monday night, including one former player who pointed the blame at Bill Belichick. The Patriots entered their “Monday Night Football” matchup with the Chicago Bears having a decision to make at quarterback. Either they...
Bill Belichick can't easily brush aside confusion over Patriots' two-QB 'plan' as losses pile up
It is one of Bill Belichick’s oft-repeated, catch-all lines to dismiss any question about any decision he has made as coach of the New England Patriots. Benching a player. Going for it on fourth-and-long. Whatever. We do what we feel is best for the football team. Belichick’s dismissive defiance...
Patriots captain Matthew Slater vocal in support of Mac Jones during QB uncertainty
FOXBOROUGH – Gillette Stadium was home to one of the most unusual scenes in the New England Patriots’ 33-14 loss to the Chicago Bears on Monday night. Mac Jones made his return and started after missing the previous three games due to an ankle injury. By the second...
Golf Digest
Did an ESPN SkyCam wire irrevocably alter the future of the New England Patriots? Some are saying yes
On Monday night in foggy Foxborough, the New England Patriots suffered arguably their worst loss of the post-Brady era, falling 33-14 to a Bears team that can charitably be described as pedestrian. Making matters worse, erstwhile franchise QB Mac Jones was benched in the second quarter of his return from a high ankle sprain after going three for six with a truly fugly INT, opening the door for Bailey Zappe to lead two quick (though ultimately meaningless) touchdown drives. The early hook ignited a quarterback controversy that Belichick and co. and haven’t seen since the Drew Bledsoe days, but it might not have been Mac Jones’ fault. At least not entirely.
Tedy Bruschi Calls Ex-Patriot ‘Ridiculous’ For Bill Belichick Take
One former Patriot believes Bill Belichick has slowly but surely been exposed ever since Tom Brady left Foxboro. The same can’t be said for another standout from the first phase of New England’s dynasty. Asante Samuel, who played the first five seasons of his 11-year NFL career with...
Centre Daily
Packers Hope Rodgers Doesn’t Let Return Job Slip Through Fingers
GREEN BAY, Wis. – After fumbling on a punt return against the New York Giants, Amari Rodgers got a strong vote of confidence from Rich Bisaccia. “We’re not going to shitcan the guy,” the Green Bay Packers’ special teams coordinator said two weeks ago. Rodgers fumbled...
Centre Daily
Cowboys Trade Rumors at WR: Jerry Jeudy, DJ Moore, Chase Claypool
Defense has been the winning formula for the Dallas Cowboys this season. Currently, Dallas has the No. 2 scoring defense, allowing just 14.9 points per game. The main strength of the Dallas defense has been against the pass, as it ranks No. 4 in the NFL in passing yards per game allowed (185.1), while also leading the league in sacks (29). Meanwhile, the run defense has been just average, ranking No. 15 in yards per carry allowed (4.4).
Centre Daily
Lakers News: Details On Sunday’s George Mikan Jersey Retirement Ceremony
Your Los Angeles Lakers will be retiring the No. 99 jersey worn by former Minnesota Lakers big man George Mikan this Sunday, October 30th, during a special pregame celebration ahead of the team's second contest against evolutionary center Nikola Jokic and his Denver Nuggets, the team announced in a press release (h/t to Jovan Buha of The Athletic).
Centre Daily
Previewing the New Orleans Saints
Since former head coach-quarterback combo Sean Payton and Drew Brees first joined forces in 2006, the New Orleans Saints have often been on a short list of Super Bowl contenders in that time. For the first time since 2005, though, the Saints haven't been able to rely on either of...
NBC Sports
Belichick gives real update on Patriots' QB situation entering Week 8
Bill Belichick didn't reveal much of anything in his press conference Wednesday. The New England Patriots head coach was a little more forthcoming Thursday. Belichick told reporters that Mac Jones "took a full workload (at practice) yesterday. I expect him to be fully available for the game, ready to go." Belichick also confirmed Jones is starting Sunday against the New York Jets.
Belichick could pass Halas on wins list when Pats face Jets
NEW ENGLAND (3-4) at NEW YORK JETS (5-2) Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, CBS OPENING LINE: Patriots by 2 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Patriots 3-3-1; Jets 5-2-0.
NBC Sports
Perry: Belichick remains non-committal on Pats' long-term QB plan
FOXBORO -- Mac Jones is the quarterback for the Patriots. This week, at least. After that? Bill Belichick isn't saying. Belichick opened his press conference Thursday by saying Jones took a "full workload" on Wednesday. He added, "I expect him to be fully available here for the game and ready to go."
Centre Daily
Lamar Jackson, Ravens Focused on Buccaneers, Not Tom Brady
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was flattered when Tom Brady posted on Instagram, “You’re Next” in reference to his pending retirement, which never happened. Jackson was hoping the post meant championship rings and not MVPs. "I saw it. I would say, hopefully, I’m...
