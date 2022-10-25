ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WISN

Man, 80, hit in face by tire that flew off van under I-94

MILWAUKEE — An 80-year-old West Allis man is being treated for life-threatening injuries at Froedtert Hospital after being hit in the face by a tire Thursday morning. It happened on 84th Street under the Interstate 94 overpass in Milwaukee. WISN 12 News reporter Nick Bohr said the wheel came...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man with hand on man's neck in video charged

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee County prosecutors filed a misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge against a man they say is seen in a video with his hand around the neck of another man who lives with disabilities and has the "mental capacity of a 5-year-old." This incident occurred on Oct. 10 near 25th...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Crash on Milwaukee's north side, 4 injured: police

MILWAUKEE - A crash on Milwaukee's north side injured four people Wednesday morning, Oct. 26. Police said a driver ran a red light at 76th and Brown Deer just after 10 a.m. – hitting another motorist. The impact sent both vehicles into a third. The driver who ran the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man beaten to death, killers stole car: police

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, beaten to death, also had his car stolen on the city's south side Tuesday night, Oct. 25. Police are searching for the killers, investigating the incident as a homicide. It happened near 5th Place and Chase Avenue. Police and public records show he was hit...
MILWAUKEE, WI
seehafernews.com

Four Hospitalized Following North Milwaukee Crash

A crash on Milwaukee’s north side sent four people to the hospital. It happened yesterday morning at 76th and Brown Deer. Milwaukee Police say a 65-year-old Milwaukee man ran the light and smashed into an SUV with three other people in it. All four were taken to the hospital,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
AOL Corp

Wisconsin man found guilty in deadly Christmas parade attack

(Reuters) -A Wisconsin man on Wednesday was found guilty of murder and other charges for killing six people and injuring dozens of others when he drove his SUV into a Christmas parade near Milwaukee last year. The 12-person jury in Waukesha County convicted Darrell Brooks, 40, of six counts of...
MILWAUKEE, WI
b93radio.com

Accident Sends Teen on Flight for Hospitalization

A Random Lake teen was airlifted to Children’s in Milwaukee after a crash outside of Silver Creek yesterday afternoon. The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office reports that deputies were called to Abbot Drive west of Lynn Road around 2:40 p.m. on Wednesday. Investigators say the 2-car crash happened when the teen driver was turning into a private driveway and her car was struck by a Westbound vehicle being driven by a man from Cedar Grove. A Med unit was called to airlift the girl to Childrens Hospital in Wauwatosa.
RANDOM LAKE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

West Allis police chase, crash; 1 arrested, 3 hurt

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - A West Allis police chase ended with a crash, an arrest and three people hospitalized Wednesday night, Oct. 26. Police said officers spotted a stolen vehicle near 70th and National around 9:25 p.m. The vehicle sped up after turning onto National, and officers turned on their squad car's emergency lights to try to catch up with the vehicle.
WEST ALLIS, WI
WIBW

Thousands of dollars in Milwaukee tools stolen from Manhattan truck

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. Police are searching for information after thousands of dollars in Milwaukee tools were stolen from a truck in Manhattan. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25, officials were called to the 200 block of Blue Earth Pl. in Manhattan with reports of a burglary.
MANHATTAN, KS
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Silver Alert canceled: Racine County man found safe

RACINE, Wis. - UPDATE: A Silver Alert issued for Paul Schwalenberg has been canceled. He has been found safe. The original Silver Alert notice is available below. A Silver Alert has been issued for 72-year-old Paul Schwalenberg, who was last seen midday Wednesday, Oct. 26 leaving his residence on Raymond Avenue in Yorkville.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

SILVER ALERT: Missing Racine County veteran found

RACINE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Silver Alert has been canceled after a Racine County veteran was found safe Thursday evening. The alert was issued statewide when the 72-year-old man couldn’t be found after leaving his home Thursday afternoon. He left his home Yorkville to drive to the VA...
RACINE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee inmate killed, Green Bay Correctional assault

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee inmate died after he was assaulted at Green Bay Correctional on Friday, Oct. 21. Department of Corrections officials identified him as Timothy Nabors. He was taken to the hospital after the assault and later died. The Brown County Sheriff's Office is investigating. In the meantime, the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

MPD: 20+ shell casings found at deadly shooting

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a deadly shooting early Thursday morning near 49th St. and Clarke St. Police say they found more than 20 shell casings at the scene. The motive for the shooting is unknown and police have not made any arrests. Anyone with information is asked...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Rickey Haynes sentenced; 8 years for Racine shooting that left 3 wounded

RACINE, Wis. - A Racine County judge sentenced Rickey Haynes on Tuesday, Oct. 25 to eight years in prison and another eight years of extended supervision in connection with a shooting outside a Racine bar in July 2018. A Racine County jury in June of this year found Haynes not...
RACINE, WI
WISN

Darrell Brooks' mother not surprised by verdict

MILWAUKEE — The mother of Darrell Brooks, who was convicted Tuesday on 76 charges related to the Waukesha Christ Parade attack, told WISN 12 News' Caroline Reinwald the trial has been difficult for her to process and said her son is mentally unwell. She wanted to share her thoughts...
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Menomonee Falls theft; wallet stolen from Froedtert Health Clinic

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - The Menomonee Falls Police Department is investigating a theft that happened at Froedtert Health Clinic on Town Hall Road. It happened on Oct. 7. According to police, around 3:40 p.m. a woman entered Froedtert Health Clinic and stole an employee’s wallet from an employee area and later fraudulently used numerous bank cards at a nearby Walmart.
