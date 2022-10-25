ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laredo, TX

MSNBC

Lawrence: A Supreme Court justice violated the law in plain sight today

Black Enterprise

Two Rappers’ Murder Convictions Overturned After Judge Rules Lyrics Used as Evidence May Have Caused Racial Bias

Two rappers in California had their murder conviction overturned after a judge cited the Racial Justice Act as the reason to vacate the charges. According to CNN, Gary Bryant Jr. and Diallo Jackson were given a reprieve by a judge in Northern California after stating that the prosecutors’ introduction of rap lyrics and racialized rhetoric violated the Racial Justice Act.
Washington Examiner

School board retaliates against mother who objected to pandemic closures

If anything demonstrates the way in which this administration , and leftists in general, have demonized those who have the temerity to disagree with them, a recently filed lawsuit tells the tale. In this case, a special needs parent in Michigan faced harassment by government officials because she objected to the way COVID-19 lockdowns harmed her son’s education. As the parent of two daughters, one of whom has a disability, I find this outrageous incident another sign of government overreach.
MICHIGAN STATE
Reason.com

Court Upholds Removal of Child From Parents, Related to Child's Transgender Identity

From In the Matter of A.C., decided today by the Indiana Court of Appeals (Judge Terry Crone, joined by Judges Nancy Vaidik and Robert Altice):. M.C. (Mother) and J.C. (Father) … appeal the trial court's dispositional order (the Dispositional Order) following their child A.C.'s … admission that Child is a child in need of services (CHINS) pursuant to Indiana Code Section 31-34-1-6 (CHINS-6) because Child was substantially endangering Child's own health….
INDIANA STATE
Magnolia State Live

Owners of Mississippi apartment complexes agree to pay $123,000 to resolve housing discrimination lawsuit

The owners of several apartment complexes in Pearl, Mississippi, and their former rental agent, James Roe, have agreed to pay $123,000 to resolve a racial discrimination lawsuit. The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi ruled in August that the defendants had violated the Fair Housing Act by discriminating against Black prospective residents.
PEARL, MS
Chalkbeat

‘Unsafe, unwelcoming’: LGBTQ students report facing hostility at school

Patricia Reeves and her husband have tried to make school safe for their child. They pushed administrators at one school to stop students from bullying Milo, who is nonbinary, and withdrew Milo from a different school after a teacher refused to use the correct pronouns. Inside their West Texas home, the parents do their best to replenish their child’s self esteem and resilience — to “build up our little soldier,” as Reeves put it.
ALABAMA STATE
Daily Montanan

Indian Child Welfare Act faces test before the U.S. Supreme Court

Today we celebrate Indigenous People’s Day as a way to honor and reflect upon Native American history and culture. Officially recognized in 13 other states, Indigenous Peoples Day is also an opportunity to support efforts that strengthen Indigenous communities. The Indian Child Welfare Act, passed in 1978, is one of those efforts. It protects Native […] The post Indian Child Welfare Act faces test before the U.S. Supreme Court appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Gizmodo

Meta Asked to Cough Up $24.7 Million and Apologize for Violating Campaign Transparency Laws 822 Times

For as much as Facebook wants to say it’s not interested in politics, it just can’t seem to keep from getting its hand caught in the political cookie jar. This week, Facebook’s parent company found itself on the receiving end of a $24.7 million fine for allegedly violating Washington State campaign finance disclosure laws 822 times in less than four years. If Meta ends up paying it (which they don’t exactly seem eager to do) the fine would represent the largest campaign finance penalty ever levied in the United States.
WASHINGTON STATE
102.5 The Bone

What a national 'Don't Say Gay' bill would mean for education

WASHINGTON — A bill recently introduced in Congress would restrict federal funding from organizations, local governments and schools that include LGBTQ content in events, programs, education and more. The "Stop the Sexualization of Children Act" has a very slim chance of passing Congress. The midterm elections, however, could change...
FLORIDA STATE
californiaglobe.com

Another Unconstitutional Racial Quota Bites the Dust, but May Not Be Gone for Good

Just in time for Halloween, the State of California has properly dealt with zombie legislation. The Governor recently signed AB 1604, “The Upward Mobility Act,” a bill that attempted to bring a racial quota back from the dead when the legislature first introduced it. Thankfully, what the Governor signed into law bears little resemblance to its original monstrous form.
CALIFORNIA STATE

