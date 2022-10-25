Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Legal organizations sue ICE, say agency prevents communication with Krome detainees
Legal service groups that represent detained migrants have sued U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, alleging the agency prevents lawyers and their clients in Miami’s Krome Detention Center and three other detention facilities from speaking regularly and confidentially.
Abuse reports from detained Black immigrants disproportionately high, advocacy groups say
One advocacy group said hotline calls from Black migrants are probably undercounted and called for more data on the treatment of Black detainees.
Christian childcare teacher who refused to read LGBT books to kids sues after being fired: 'Blatantly illegal'
A childcare teacher in California is suing her former employer after she was allegedly mistreated and terminated over her refusal to read LGBT-themed material to young children.
Mexico's new racial reckoning: A movement protests colorism and white privilege
In Mexico, a growing movement is challenging discrimination against darker-skinned people. Lighter-skinned Mexicans still dominate film, politics and business.
MSNBC
Lawrence: A Supreme Court justice violated the law in plain sight today
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. by using the site, you consent to these cookies. for more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.
Two Rappers’ Murder Convictions Overturned After Judge Rules Lyrics Used as Evidence May Have Caused Racial Bias
Two rappers in California had their murder conviction overturned after a judge cited the Racial Justice Act as the reason to vacate the charges. According to CNN, Gary Bryant Jr. and Diallo Jackson were given a reprieve by a judge in Northern California after stating that the prosecutors’ introduction of rap lyrics and racialized rhetoric violated the Racial Justice Act.
BET
Black Staffer Sues Planned Parenthood For Allegedly Firing Her After Complaints Of Racial Discrimination
A Black former Planned Parenthood director sued the reproductive health organization on Wednesday (Oct. 19) for allegedly firing her as retaliation for her complaints about workplace race discrimination. In the federal lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, Nicole Moore said the organization has...
Washington Examiner
School board retaliates against mother who objected to pandemic closures
If anything demonstrates the way in which this administration , and leftists in general, have demonized those who have the temerity to disagree with them, a recently filed lawsuit tells the tale. In this case, a special needs parent in Michigan faced harassment by government officials because she objected to the way COVID-19 lockdowns harmed her son’s education. As the parent of two daughters, one of whom has a disability, I find this outrageous incident another sign of government overreach.
Court Upholds Removal of Child From Parents, Related to Child's Transgender Identity
From In the Matter of A.C., decided today by the Indiana Court of Appeals (Judge Terry Crone, joined by Judges Nancy Vaidik and Robert Altice):. M.C. (Mother) and J.C. (Father) … appeal the trial court's dispositional order (the Dispositional Order) following their child A.C.'s … admission that Child is a child in need of services (CHINS) pursuant to Indiana Code Section 31-34-1-6 (CHINS-6) because Child was substantially endangering Child's own health….
Owners of Mississippi apartment complexes agree to pay $123,000 to resolve housing discrimination lawsuit
The owners of several apartment complexes in Pearl, Mississippi, and their former rental agent, James Roe, have agreed to pay $123,000 to resolve a racial discrimination lawsuit. The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi ruled in August that the defendants had violated the Fair Housing Act by discriminating against Black prospective residents.
A former Planned Parenthood executive is suing the nonprofit, saying she faced racism and hostility
A former Planned Parenthood executive is suing the nonprofit under claims that the organization wrongfully fired her and retaliated against her when she made complaints about alleged unfair treatment of Black women.
Conservative lawyer who argued challenges to Harvard admissions policies has brain cancer
Lawyer William Consovoy, who has shepherded the challenges to race-based affirmative action at Harvard and the University of North Carolina since they were filed in 2014, will not be at the lectern for the culminating Supreme Court round on October 31.
‘Unsafe, unwelcoming’: LGBTQ students report facing hostility at school
Patricia Reeves and her husband have tried to make school safe for their child. They pushed administrators at one school to stop students from bullying Milo, who is nonbinary, and withdrew Milo from a different school after a teacher refused to use the correct pronouns. Inside their West Texas home, the parents do their best to replenish their child’s self esteem and resilience — to “build up our little soldier,” as Reeves put it.
‘My Dreams Are On Pause’: Local Immigrants Sound Off On New DACA Ruling
Immigration advocates and community members march through Constitution Avenue. Like other DACA recipients, Ashley Trejo’s status has allowed her to pursue a future without a fear of being deported. She was born in Honduras but grew up in Hyattsville. She says she enrolled in DACA when she was about 15 years-old.
Indian Child Welfare Act faces test before the U.S. Supreme Court
Today we celebrate Indigenous People’s Day as a way to honor and reflect upon Native American history and culture. Officially recognized in 13 other states, Indigenous Peoples Day is also an opportunity to support efforts that strengthen Indigenous communities. The Indian Child Welfare Act, passed in 1978, is one of those efforts. It protects Native […] The post Indian Child Welfare Act faces test before the U.S. Supreme Court appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Family Separation ‘Deliberately Traumatized Thousands of Children and Parents’
In the September issue, Caitlin Dickerson wrote about the U.S. government’s family-separation policy. What a superb piece of investigative journalism by Caitlin Dickerson. I hope the detailed history of this sordid story leads readers and voters to be more diligent about watching the way governments, both state and federal, deal with immigration.
Gizmodo
Meta Asked to Cough Up $24.7 Million and Apologize for Violating Campaign Transparency Laws 822 Times
For as much as Facebook wants to say it’s not interested in politics, it just can’t seem to keep from getting its hand caught in the political cookie jar. This week, Facebook’s parent company found itself on the receiving end of a $24.7 million fine for allegedly violating Washington State campaign finance disclosure laws 822 times in less than four years. If Meta ends up paying it (which they don’t exactly seem eager to do) the fine would represent the largest campaign finance penalty ever levied in the United States.
What a national 'Don't Say Gay' bill would mean for education
WASHINGTON — A bill recently introduced in Congress would restrict federal funding from organizations, local governments and schools that include LGBTQ content in events, programs, education and more. The "Stop the Sexualization of Children Act" has a very slim chance of passing Congress. The midterm elections, however, could change...
californiaglobe.com
Another Unconstitutional Racial Quota Bites the Dust, but May Not Be Gone for Good
Just in time for Halloween, the State of California has properly dealt with zombie legislation. The Governor recently signed AB 1604, “The Upward Mobility Act,” a bill that attempted to bring a racial quota back from the dead when the legislature first introduced it. Thankfully, what the Governor signed into law bears little resemblance to its original monstrous form.
Comments / 0