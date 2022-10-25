For as much as Facebook wants to say it’s not interested in politics, it just can’t seem to keep from getting its hand caught in the political cookie jar. This week, Facebook’s parent company found itself on the receiving end of a $24.7 million fine for allegedly violating Washington State campaign finance disclosure laws 822 times in less than four years. If Meta ends up paying it (which they don’t exactly seem eager to do) the fine would represent the largest campaign finance penalty ever levied in the United States.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO