Akron, OH

wksu.org

Akron's Summit Lake community breaks ground on new trail

Akron’s Summit Lake community broke ground on a new trail today. The resident-led project is intended to bring equity in public spaces to a historically underserved community. The Ohio and Erie Canal Summit Lake Trail will go around Summit Lake and connect to the Towpath Trail. In the early...
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

3 on the ballot for Akron City Council Ward 1

AKRON, Ohio – Three candidates are running for an unexpired term on Akron City Council representing Ward 1, which covers downtown Akron and the University of Akron campus; the West Exchange and West Market Street corridors; West Hill; Highland Square; Merriman Hills; the eastern part of Akron’s Merriman Valley; part of former Northampton and West Bath.
AKRON, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Kids Country Day School becomes 188th WILD School Site

AKRON, Ohio – Kids Country Day School in Stow was recently dedicated as an official WILD School Site, making it the 188th site dedicated in Ohio and the 17th in Summit County. WILD School Sites are considered an extension of Project WILD, which can involve school property used by...
STOW, OH
Cleveland.com

Failure to pass Nov. 8 ballot levy could be devastating for Cleveland Metroparks

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The last time Cleveland Metroparks had a levy on the ballot it passed with nearly 70% support. That was 2013. This year, the award-winning regional park system known as the “Emerald Necklace” for its chain of interconnected green spaces and amenities that ring Greater Cleveland is asking voters to replace that levy with an increase over a new 10-year cycle.
CLEVELAND, OH
whbc.com

Security Expert: Indian River Needs to Make Changes

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Akron-based security consultant Tim Dimoff says there are things that the Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility in Massillon can do right now and a little later in order to prevent more violent disturbances. Dimoff believes the facility is re-examining its internal processes.
MASSILLON, OH
Ask Akron

What percent of Akron is white?

Akron is a city of cultural diversity. Do you live in a neighborhood with a mixed white and Hispanic or Asian population? How do you think about the percentage of white in Akron?
AKRON, OH
spectrumnews1.com

ODNR announces Medina County wetland project

LODI, Ohio — As part of Gov. Mike Dewine's H2Ohio initiative the Medina County Park District and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources announced a third wetland project which the two organizations will collaborate on. The project is for 173 acres, which will become the site of the new...
MEDINA COUNTY, OH
WKYC

Beloved Akron Zoo capybara dies

AKRON, Ohio — The Akron Zoo has lost a beloved member of its animal family. Its capybara, Atlantis, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 22. "Her care team noticed a steep decline in the geriatric capybara’s health and the zoo’s vet staff performed a full exam. The exam revealed several abnormalities due to age-related conditions and the difficult decision was made to humanely euthanize Atlantis," the Zoo said in a news release.
AKRON, OH
103.3 WKFR

Ohio Man Busted For Going Full Winnie the Pooh in Public

It was just another Tuesday in University Heights, Ohio. Well, except for the pantless man walking around outside. Right smack dab in the middle of rush hour a man was allegedly walking around pantless. Around 5:30 in the afternoon local law enforcement responded to a reported streaker of sorts. Police arrived to find a reportedly intoxicated elderly man walking in a parking lot going full Winnie the Pooh according to Cleveland.com,
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, OH
