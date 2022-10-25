Read full article on original website
wksu.org
Akron's Summit Lake community breaks ground on new trail
Akron’s Summit Lake community broke ground on a new trail today. The resident-led project is intended to bring equity in public spaces to a historically underserved community. The Ohio and Erie Canal Summit Lake Trail will go around Summit Lake and connect to the Towpath Trail. In the early...
Playgrounds and outdoor fitness zones renovated and reopened on Cleveland's east side: First Look
CLEVELAND — MetroHealth’s mission to take care of the community outside of hospital walls has extended to the Buckeye neighborhood with recently renovated playgrounds and fitness zones. MetroHealth held a ribbon cutting to reintroduce play areas to adults and children at the East End Neighborhood House, located at...
3 on the ballot for Akron City Council Ward 1
AKRON, Ohio – Three candidates are running for an unexpired term on Akron City Council representing Ward 1, which covers downtown Akron and the University of Akron campus; the West Exchange and West Market Street corridors; West Hill; Highland Square; Merriman Hills; the eastern part of Akron’s Merriman Valley; part of former Northampton and West Bath.
spectrumnews1.com
Kids Country Day School becomes 188th WILD School Site
AKRON, Ohio – Kids Country Day School in Stow was recently dedicated as an official WILD School Site, making it the 188th site dedicated in Ohio and the 17th in Summit County. WILD School Sites are considered an extension of Project WILD, which can involve school property used by...
Akron becomes 11th city in Ohio to ban conversion therapy for children
AKRON, Ohio — *EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video is from an earlier edition of "Health Yeah! with Monica Robins." The city of Akron on Monday became the 11th municipality in the state of Ohio to outlaw the discredited practice of conversion therapy for minors. The ordinance, which was introduced...
Failure to pass Nov. 8 ballot levy could be devastating for Cleveland Metroparks
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The last time Cleveland Metroparks had a levy on the ballot it passed with nearly 70% support. That was 2013. This year, the award-winning regional park system known as the “Emerald Necklace” for its chain of interconnected green spaces and amenities that ring Greater Cleveland is asking voters to replace that levy with an increase over a new 10-year cycle.
Medina County’s new Sharon Nature Preserve opens for visitors
MEDINA, Ohio -- The Medina County Park District opened its 20th facility today (Oct. 27) -- a nature preserve in Sharon Township. The property was purchased through a $500,000 grant from the Clean Ohio Greenspace Conservation Program in 2014 and was partially developed beginning in September of this year. The...
whbc.com
Security Expert: Indian River Needs to Make Changes
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Akron-based security consultant Tim Dimoff says there are things that the Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility in Massillon can do right now and a little later in order to prevent more violent disturbances. Dimoff believes the facility is re-examining its internal processes.
What percent of Akron is white?
Akron is a city of cultural diversity. Do you live in a neighborhood with a mixed white and Hispanic or Asian population? How do you think about the percentage of white in Akron?
These 25 Medina County restaurants had the most food inspection violations in 2021-2022
MEDINA, Ohio - Here are the Medina County restaurants and retailers cited for the most food inspection violations during the 2021-2022 inspection year ending Feb. 28, according to state records. A total of 480 of the nearly 627 different restaurants and other food retail businesses in Medina County cited were...
spectrumnews1.com
ODNR announces Medina County wetland project
LODI, Ohio — As part of Gov. Mike Dewine's H2Ohio initiative the Medina County Park District and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources announced a third wetland project which the two organizations will collaborate on. The project is for 173 acres, which will become the site of the new...
WKYC
Halloween decorations in Cuyahoga Falls
Each day on Go!, we're taking a look at different Halloween displays across Northeast Ohio. Today we're in Cuyahoga Falls for a clown-inspired set up.
Students charged after Akron football brawl
At least six students now face rioting charges after a high school football game ended with a large fight and police deploying pepper spray.
How you can win a year of free tacos in Canton
A new taco joint is opening in Belden Village on Thursday.
New statewide initiative hopes to better educate young drivers in Ohio
CLEVELAND — A new initiative by the Ohio Traffic Safety Office, with support of the Ohio State Highway Patrol and Gov. Mike DeWine, has compiled statewide crash data in the hopes of educating young people getting behind the wheel for the first time. The end result is a series...
Is Akron a good place to retire?
Read an article about best cities to retire in America, the top-ranked cities are located in Arizona, Florida and Louisiana. How about Akron?
Beloved Akron Zoo capybara dies
AKRON, Ohio — The Akron Zoo has lost a beloved member of its animal family. Its capybara, Atlantis, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 22. "Her care team noticed a steep decline in the geriatric capybara’s health and the zoo’s vet staff performed a full exam. The exam revealed several abnormalities due to age-related conditions and the difficult decision was made to humanely euthanize Atlantis," the Zoo said in a news release.
After Cleveland fishing cheating scandal, Lake Erie tournaments to utilize metal detection device
CLEVELAND — Following the controversy surrounding last month's Cleveland fishing tournament that resulted in the indictments of two men accused of allegedly placing weights and fish filets inside their catch, a pair of Lake Erie tournaments are responding with new safeguards. Both the Lake Erie B’laster Fall Brawl and...
Ohio Man Busted For Going Full Winnie the Pooh in Public
It was just another Tuesday in University Heights, Ohio. Well, except for the pantless man walking around outside. Right smack dab in the middle of rush hour a man was allegedly walking around pantless. Around 5:30 in the afternoon local law enforcement responded to a reported streaker of sorts. Police arrived to find a reportedly intoxicated elderly man walking in a parking lot going full Winnie the Pooh according to Cleveland.com,
TONIGHT at 6: FOX 8’s winter weather outlook
Winter is coming, but will it be a harsh one or mild?
