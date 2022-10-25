Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Eat Downtown Duluth ‘Flavors Of Fall’ 2022 Kicks Off November 7 – See Menus + Win Restaurant Gift Cards
The Downtown Duluth tradition of Eat Downtown is returning in November, offering delicious opportunities to support great restaurants with a special menu of delectable eats at great prices. This fall's Eat Downtown event, offering 'Flavors of Fall', starts Monday, November 7, and runs through Saturday, November 12. Featured this year...
Bacon, Bloodies And Bands Event Coming To Duluth’s DECC In November
It is time to get ready for lots of holiday festivities with family and friends and the DECC is kicking off an event for fans of a bloody mary, bacon, and live bands, a true triple threat of fun for everyone 21+. The Duluth Entertainment Convention Center (DECC) will open its Harbor Side Ballroom for a night to remember!
FOX 21 Online
Duluth’s Best Bread Incorporates Charcoal Flour For Spooky Treat
DULUTH, Minn. — Earlier this month we told you about a 17-pound pretzel that was made by Duluth’s Best Bread. Now their creative geniuses are baking up something spookier for the Halloween season. “Spooky Rolls” as they call them get a dose of activated charcoal to turn them...
FOX 21 Online
Scarium Returns to the Aquarium
DULUTH, Minn. – Scarium at the Aquarium is back for some boo-tastic fun at the Great Lakes Aquarium. Tuesday was the first of three days full of trick or treating, craft making, a chance to check out Scooba divers carving pumpkins in the big tank, and even a space to join in on a dance part.
FOX 21 Online
Coffee Conversation: Duluth Children’s Museum to Transform into “BOO!seum”
DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth Children’s Museum to transform into BOO!seum for Halloween weekend. Wear your costumes, trick or treat and enjoy spooktacular activities. The event takes place October 29 from 3:00 pm – 7:00 pm. $5 – $10 per person. Price includes museum admission, trick-or-treat bag and...
FOX 21 Online
Coffee Conversation: Duluth Chamber Works to Move Business Forward
DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce Vice President, Daniel Fanning, joined FOX21 in studio talking all things happening for the business community. We discussed several things that the Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce is working on, including the 152nd Annual Dinner taking place Wednesday, November 2. Along...
FOX 21 Online
Knowing Your Neighbors: DC’s Best Produce Pumpkin Stands
DULUTH, Minn. – “Do you know how you fix a broken pumpkin? With a pumpkin patch,” DC’s Best Produce Seller, Jack Pearadin jokes. DC’s Best Produce has been around for nearly 30 years, and currently hosts 30 acres of pumpkins and five acres of squash. This space is consumed with over 30 variations of pumpkins, which can now be found at stands across the Northland.
How Much Snow Will Duluth & Superior Get In November?
The spookiest season of the year is almost over and that means November is right around the corner. It is time to put away our Halloween decorations (or leave them up year round like I do) and get ready for Thanksgiving and cooler temperatures. We have had a pretty chilly...
FOX 21 Online
Family Freedom Center And Neighborhood Youth Services Will Host Third Annual Trunk-Or-Treat
DULUTH, Minn. — The third annual Family Freedom Center and Neighborhood Youth Services Trunk-or-Treat event is happening Saturday. This spooktacular day is free and kids are able to show off their best costumes while grabbing candy from decorated trunks. The event is becoming more well known in the community...
Duluth Residents Encouraged to ‘Adopt-A-Drain’ to Protect Lake Superior
There's a new way for Duluth residents to be proactive and protect Lake Superior and all its rivers, streams, creeks, and waterways from pollution and the City of Duluth hopes residents across the city sign up to help. The City of Duluth announced as part of its Stormwater Pollution Prevention...
FOX 21 Online
Red Cross Seeking Blood Donors Ahead of Holiday Season
DULUTH, MN – Over the past few months, the Red Cross has seen a decline in enthusiasm for donations and are ramping up efforts ahead of the holiday season to be sure there is a strong blood supply. As a way of saying thank you, all who donate blood between November 1 and 22 will receive a 10 dollar e-gift card. Locally, the Red Cross has partnered with several organizations who are providing additional incentives for coming out to donate at select blood drives.
FOX 21 Online
Coffee Conversations: Love-a-Pet Adoption Event Preview
DULUTH, Minn. — Animal Allies Humane Society gears up for Love-a-Pet Adoption Event October 29 – October 30. Nicole Facciotto with Animal Allies joined FOX21 live in studio to preview the event. There will be Caturday Saturday, with only cats available for adoption. Along with Dog Day Sunday,...
FOX 21 Online
The Village Witch Grand Opening In Canal Park
DULUTH, Minn. — A new business opened up in Canal Park Sunday, bringing a little bit of spook to the Dewitt-Seitz Marketplace. Down a long stretch of hallways on the second floor, The Village Witch held a grand opening where people stopped by to see the assortment of art, potions, rocks, and herbs there. Owner Carolyn Kerns, says that she offers tarot card readings and can help people explore nontraditional paths of spirituality.
WDIO-TV
Remembering Riana Barry and her family
It’s now been six months since that terrible moment when Anjela Ayllon found out her big sister was gone. “It’s still an everyday thing of not being able to wakeup from this nightmare,” she told us. Back in April, Riana and Sean Barry, along with their two...
FOX 21 Online
Gordon Community Rallies To Keep Local Post Office Alive
GORDON, Wis. — The Gordon community in Wisconsin continues to rally for its local post office. With the hopes of putting a halt to its intended closure which is due to its lease expiring in 10 days. On October 20, a rally was held by residents pushing to keep...
FOX 21 Online
Damiano Center Hosts Donna Howard Community Connect To Help Those In Need
DULUTH, Minn. — The Damiano Center on West 4th Street hosted the Donna Howard Community Connect as a way to help those who are in need get ready for the cold of winter. The event was a one-stop resource opportunity that involved community organizations such Safe Haven, Life House, and the Salvation Army. Organizers handed out free winter clothes like coats and boots, while also providing services like warrant resolutions, along with COVID and flu shots.
FOX 21 Online
City: Reconfigured Parks Fund Referendum Critical, Equals $94 Annually For $200K Home
DULUTH, Minn. – The November 8th election is just around the corner, and Duluth residents will be voting on whether to approve a new Parks Fund levy that would replace the current levy that took effect in 2012. Jim Filby Williams, the city’s Property, Parks and Libraries director, told...
Duluth Invites Earned Sick Time Violation Reports From Employees
It's the law and the City of Duluth wants your help with turning in employers who violate the regulation. Duluth requires all employers who have five or more employees to provide Earned Sick and Safe Time (ESST). The requirement was signed into law by the city council on July 19, 2021; that's what the the council passed amendments to the Duluth City Code Chapter 29E. Those amendments contained the following requirements:
FOX 21 Online
Safe Haven Shelter and Resource Center Renovation Showcase
DULUTH, Minn. – The Safe Haven Shelter and Resource Center is currently under construction and to show off its renovations, an open house was held at the Zeitgeist Atrium. Those who attended the event were able to take a virtual reality walkthrough tour of the shelter, as well as view before and after pictures.
Comments / 0