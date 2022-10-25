ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

MIX 108

Bacon, Bloodies And Bands Event Coming To Duluth’s DECC In November

It is time to get ready for lots of holiday festivities with family and friends and the DECC is kicking off an event for fans of a bloody mary, bacon, and live bands, a true triple threat of fun for everyone 21+. The Duluth Entertainment Convention Center (DECC) will open its Harbor Side Ballroom for a night to remember!
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Duluth’s Best Bread Incorporates Charcoal Flour For Spooky Treat

DULUTH, Minn. — Earlier this month we told you about a 17-pound pretzel that was made by Duluth’s Best Bread. Now their creative geniuses are baking up something spookier for the Halloween season. “Spooky Rolls” as they call them get a dose of activated charcoal to turn them...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Scarium Returns to the Aquarium

DULUTH, Minn. – Scarium at the Aquarium is back for some boo-tastic fun at the Great Lakes Aquarium. Tuesday was the first of three days full of trick or treating, craft making, a chance to check out Scooba divers carving pumpkins in the big tank, and even a space to join in on a dance part.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Coffee Conversation: Duluth Chamber Works to Move Business Forward

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce Vice President, Daniel Fanning, joined FOX21 in studio talking all things happening for the business community. We discussed several things that the Duluth Area Chamber of Commerce is working on, including the 152nd Annual Dinner taking place Wednesday, November 2. Along...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Knowing Your Neighbors: DC’s Best Produce Pumpkin Stands

DULUTH, Minn. – “Do you know how you fix a broken pumpkin? With a pumpkin patch,” DC’s Best Produce Seller, Jack Pearadin jokes. DC’s Best Produce has been around for nearly 30 years, and currently hosts 30 acres of pumpkins and five acres of squash. This space is consumed with over 30 variations of pumpkins, which can now be found at stands across the Northland.
DULUTH, MN
B105

How Much Snow Will Duluth & Superior Get In November?

The spookiest season of the year is almost over and that means November is right around the corner. It is time to put away our Halloween decorations (or leave them up year round like I do) and get ready for Thanksgiving and cooler temperatures. We have had a pretty chilly...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Red Cross Seeking Blood Donors Ahead of Holiday Season

DULUTH, MN – Over the past few months, the Red Cross has seen a decline in enthusiasm for donations and are ramping up efforts ahead of the holiday season to be sure there is a strong blood supply. As a way of saying thank you, all who donate blood between November 1 and 22 will receive a 10 dollar e-gift card. Locally, the Red Cross has partnered with several organizations who are providing additional incentives for coming out to donate at select blood drives.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Coffee Conversations: Love-a-Pet Adoption Event Preview

DULUTH, Minn. — Animal Allies Humane Society gears up for Love-a-Pet Adoption Event October 29 – October 30. Nicole Facciotto with Animal Allies joined FOX21 live in studio to preview the event. There will be Caturday Saturday, with only cats available for adoption. Along with Dog Day Sunday,...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

The Village Witch Grand Opening In Canal Park

DULUTH, Minn. — A new business opened up in Canal Park Sunday, bringing a little bit of spook to the Dewitt-Seitz Marketplace. Down a long stretch of hallways on the second floor, The Village Witch held a grand opening where people stopped by to see the assortment of art, potions, rocks, and herbs there. Owner Carolyn Kerns, says that she offers tarot card readings and can help people explore nontraditional paths of spirituality.
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Remembering Riana Barry and her family

It’s now been six months since that terrible moment when Anjela Ayllon found out her big sister was gone. “It’s still an everyday thing of not being able to wakeup from this nightmare,” she told us. Back in April, Riana and Sean Barry, along with their two...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Gordon Community Rallies To Keep Local Post Office Alive

GORDON, Wis. — The Gordon community in Wisconsin continues to rally for its local post office. With the hopes of putting a halt to its intended closure which is due to its lease expiring in 10 days. On October 20, a rally was held by residents pushing to keep...
GORDON, WI
FOX 21 Online

Damiano Center Hosts Donna Howard Community Connect To Help Those In Need

DULUTH, Minn. — The Damiano Center on West 4th Street hosted the Donna Howard Community Connect as a way to help those who are in need get ready for the cold of winter. The event was a one-stop resource opportunity that involved community organizations such Safe Haven, Life House, and the Salvation Army. Organizers handed out free winter clothes like coats and boots, while also providing services like warrant resolutions, along with COVID and flu shots.
DULUTH, MN
KOOL 101.7

Duluth Invites Earned Sick Time Violation Reports From Employees

It's the law and the City of Duluth wants your help with turning in employers who violate the regulation. Duluth requires all employers who have five or more employees to provide Earned Sick and Safe Time (ESST). The requirement was signed into law by the city council on July 19, 2021; that's what the the council passed amendments to the Duluth City Code Chapter 29E. Those amendments contained the following requirements:
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Safe Haven Shelter and Resource Center Renovation Showcase

DULUTH, Minn. – The Safe Haven Shelter and Resource Center is currently under construction and to show off its renovations, an open house was held at the Zeitgeist Atrium. Those who attended the event were able to take a virtual reality walkthrough tour of the shelter, as well as view before and after pictures.
DULUTH, MN

