ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
southeastagnet.com

Corn Belt Farmland Price Sets New Record

A recent farmland sale in Iowa set a new record for the Corn Belt. In Plymouth County, Iowa, farmland was sold for $26,250 per acre. Ag Web Dot Com says Brock Auction Company brokered the sale, which included 55 acres of high-quality farmland. That put the total bill at $1.44 million.
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
KCAU 9 News

Stray of the Day 10/27/22

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day! This is Willie, a 1-2 year old, male, black and white Tuxedo cat. He was found on the 4100 block of Gordon Drive. The shelter says he’s a friendly guy who gets along well with other cats. You can already tell he has the […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
kscj.com

FEENSTRA CONCERNED OVER OIL RESERVES DRAW DOWN

IOWA 4TH DISTRICT CONGRESSMAN RANDY FEENSTRA WAS IN SIOUX CITY WEDNESDAY, WHERE HE RECEIVED THE ENDORSEMENT OF THE U.S. CHAMBER OF COMMERCE IN HIS BID FOR A NEW TERM IN OFFICE. JOHN KIRCHNER OF THE CHAMBER SAYS FEENSTRA UNDERSTANDS THE MAJOR ECONOMIC ISSUES FACING AMERICA TODAY:. RFEEN1 OC………ACROSS THE COUNTRY....
SIOUX CITY, IA
wnax.com

Name Released in Lincoln County Fatal Accident

A Canton, S.D., man has been identified as the person who died Friday night in a one-vehicle crash east of Harrisburg. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2002 Ford F-150 Supercrew pickup was southbound on 480th Avenue when the driver lost control proceeding eastbound on a curve onto 274th Street. The vehicle went into the ditch and eventually rolled.
HARRISBURG, SD
KELOLAND TV

Canton man identified as person killed in Harrisburg crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The person killed in a crash Friday night east of Harrisburg has been identified. Authorities say a Ford F-150 Supercrew pickup was traveling southbound on 480th Avenue when the driver lost control while heading eastbound on a curve onto 274th Street. The pickup went into the ditch and rolled.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Canton man identified in Friday’s fatal crash

HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Canton, S.D., man has been identified as the person who died Friday night in a car crash east of Harrisburg. The Department of Public Safety said a 2002 Ford F-150 Supercrew pickup was southbound on 480th Avenue when the driver lost control of the car on a curve onto 274th Street, causing the car to go into a ditch and roll. The 62-year-old driver, Gary Rang, was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene.
HARRISBURG, SD
Sioux City Journal

PHOTOS: 2022 Sioux City Halloween Decorations

It's the spookiest time of the entire year. So we decided to spotlight some most bone-chilling, blood-curdling, horrifying Halloween yard decorations we could find in all of Siouxland. Check them out before they get taken down.
SIOUX CITY, IA
kscj.com

GREENWELL UPDATES SCHOOL SUPT. SEARCH

THE SEARCH FOR SIOUX CITY’S NEXT PUBLIC SCHOOL SUPERINTENDENT IS CONTINUING. SCHOOL BOARD PRESIDENT DAN GREENWELL GAVE AN UPDATE AT MONDAY NIGHT’S BOARD MEETING:. GREENWELL SAYS THE OFFICIAL APPLICATION PROCESS HAS NOW BEEN LAUNCHED:. SUPT2 OC………DECEMBER 12TH. :11. THE BOARD WILL START REVIEWING APPLICATIONS WITH...
SIOUX CITY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy