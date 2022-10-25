Read full article on original website
southeastagnet.com
Corn Belt Farmland Price Sets New Record
A recent farmland sale in Iowa set a new record for the Corn Belt. In Plymouth County, Iowa, farmland was sold for $26,250 per acre. Ag Web Dot Com says Brock Auction Company brokered the sale, which included 55 acres of high-quality farmland. That put the total bill at $1.44 million.
Iowa DNR move rainbow trout to Bacon Creek
Siouxland anglers just got a few more fish to catch.
Warrior Hotel owner announces plans for apartment building after recognition for city growth
Restoration St. Louis, Inc (RSL), a company that has invested $77.5 million into Sioux City, has received an award acknowledging their work.
Stray of the Day 10/27/22
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day! This is Willie, a 1-2 year old, male, black and white Tuxedo cat. He was found on the 4100 block of Gordon Drive. The shelter says he’s a friendly guy who gets along well with other cats. You can already tell he has the […]
kiwaradio.com
Steak Supper Planned To Honor Farmers Who Disk Firebreaks During Field Fires
Orange City, Iowa — Fire chiefs from several area towns have been giving kudos to farmers who volunteer to come to field fire scenes with tractors and disks to help disk firebreaks. But now, a group of Sioux County firefighters is doing something to thank the farmers. According to...
kscj.com
FEENSTRA CONCERNED OVER OIL RESERVES DRAW DOWN
IOWA 4TH DISTRICT CONGRESSMAN RANDY FEENSTRA WAS IN SIOUX CITY WEDNESDAY, WHERE HE RECEIVED THE ENDORSEMENT OF THE U.S. CHAMBER OF COMMERCE IN HIS BID FOR A NEW TERM IN OFFICE. JOHN KIRCHNER OF THE CHAMBER SAYS FEENSTRA UNDERSTANDS THE MAJOR ECONOMIC ISSUES FACING AMERICA TODAY:. RFEEN1 OC………ACROSS THE COUNTRY....
Sioux City Journal
Collapsed walls won't slow construction of Woodbury County Jail, says consultant
SIOUX CITY – The collapse of a half dozen walls at the new Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center should not delay completion of the project, the LEC's board of directors heard Tuesday. County officials said the pre-cast concrete walls fell or broke at around 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 14...
Sioux City Journal
Restoration St. Louis to construct multi-family apartment building in Sioux City's downtown
SIOUX CITY -- Restoration St. Louis, the developer behind the renovation of the Warrior Hotel and Davidson Building, plans to expand 614 Pierce St. into a new multi-family apartment building. Warrior Lofts will consist of 32 total units -- 24 studio units, four one-bedroom units and four two-bedroom units. Most...
kiwaradio.com
Cornstalk Bale Fire Fought By Four Departments Destroys Roughly $10,000 In Cornstalk Bales
Rock Valley, Iowa– Over 100 round cornstalk bales were destroyed in a fire that was extinguished by four fire departments on Monday evening, October 24, 2022, near Rock Valley. According to Rock Valley Fire Chief Brent Eshuis, at about 7:15 p.m., the Rock Valley Fire Department was called to...
Sioux City Journal
CASE HISTORY: Laurel, Nebraska, a town of less than 1,000, reckons with quadruple homicide
On Aug. 4, 2022, four people were found dead at two different crime scenes in Laurel, Nebraska. The next day, 42-year-old resident Jason Jones was charged with 10 felonies including four counts of first-degree murder. Here's the case history so far. breaking topical alert top story. Nebraska State Patrol Col....
KELOLAND TV
Suspects in meat theft ring accused of stealing from several local businesses
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A multi-state crime spree – involving millions of dollars in stolen meat – included stops in Sioux Falls, Sioux City and southwest Minnesota. Federal investigators used cell phone data and a tracking device to follow three Florida men with commercial drivers licenses.
wnax.com
Sioux City residents injured saving dog during house fire
Smoke could be seen emitting from a residence in Sioux City in the late afternoon.
KELOLAND TV
Drive-by shooting; Fatal rollover crash; Former Gov. funeral services held Monday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, October 24! Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. One woman was hurt after a drive-by shooting in Southwestern Minnesota over the weekend. South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating a...
KELOLAND TV
dakotanewsnow.com
Canton man identified in Friday’s fatal crash
HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Canton, S.D., man has been identified as the person who died Friday night in a car crash east of Harrisburg. The Department of Public Safety said a 2002 Ford F-150 Supercrew pickup was southbound on 480th Avenue when the driver lost control of the car on a curve onto 274th Street, causing the car to go into a ditch and roll. The 62-year-old driver, Gary Rang, was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Knowing your rights as a renter in Siouxland
The Sioux City Human Rights Commission are helping bring awareness to Siouxlanders rights as a renter.
Sioux County man arrested for allegedly threatening hospital
A Granville, Iowa man is behind bars this morning after threatening a local hospital.
Sioux City Journal
PHOTOS: 2022 Sioux City Halloween Decorations
It's the spookiest time of the entire year. So we decided to spotlight some most bone-chilling, blood-curdling, horrifying Halloween yard decorations we could find in all of Siouxland. Check them out before they get taken down.
kscj.com
GREENWELL UPDATES SCHOOL SUPT. SEARCH
THE SEARCH FOR SIOUX CITY’S NEXT PUBLIC SCHOOL SUPERINTENDENT IS CONTINUING. SCHOOL BOARD PRESIDENT DAN GREENWELL GAVE AN UPDATE AT MONDAY NIGHT’S BOARD MEETING:. GREENWELL SAYS THE OFFICIAL APPLICATION PROCESS HAS NOW BEEN LAUNCHED:. SUPT2 OC………DECEMBER 12TH. :11. THE BOARD WILL START REVIEWING APPLICATIONS WITH...
