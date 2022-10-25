ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenbrier County, WV

Levy on Greenbrier County ballot will determine school funding

By Rivers Upchurch
WVNS
WVNS
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aA2Yz_0imWhibk00

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — In Greenbrier County, a levy on the ballot will determine whether the county schools will receive additional funding.

The levy would allot an additional $8.3 million to Greenbrier County Schools for significant long-term investments into school safety, as well as building maintenance and repairs, and continuation of the county’s music and arts programs.

Missing people in Southern West Virginia

“Now we have trained, armed law enforcement officers in all of our 14 schools each and every day,” explained Greenbrier County Schools Superintendent Jeff Bryant. “That has made such a difference in peace of mind of our employees, as well as our students and our parents.”

Greenbrier County passed the education levy every time it has been on the ballot since 1974.

WVU Tech hosts GLAM Night Out event

Bryant says if it’s not passed this time, the county can only afford to keep armed guards in schools until next year.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 0

Related
WVNS

Special levy on Fayette County ballot focuses on education

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — There are more than just candidates to decide on at the polls at the state and county levels. In Fayette County, there are multiple levies that focus on providing resources to schools, students, and staff across the area. The special levy covers a wide range of areas in education totaling $50 […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Communities in Schools of Greenbrier County needs volunteers

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) – One organization dedicated to supporting students is asking for your help. Communities in Schools of Greenbrier County is seeking volunteers who are looking to make a difference in young students’ lives. They are looking for both mentors and tutors to meet with students, lend a hand with homework, impart some wisdom, […]
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
WVNS

WV State Police bringing hands-on CSI to Concord University

ATHENS, WV (WVNS) — Concord University is working with the West Virginia State Police to offer college and high school students the opportunity to learn about crime scene investigation. On Tuesday, November 1, 2022, the West Virginia State Police Mobile Crime Scene Unit will be at Concord University. They will be parked in front of […]
ATHENS, WV
WVNS

High schoolers compete for scholarships at Concord University

ATHENS, WV (WVNS) — Students from local high schools competed for scholarships at one university in Mercer County. The annual Concord University Business Challenge gives high school juniors and seniors the chance to test in challenge exams including accounting, business, math, hospitality, and more. After the exams, the administration gave out awards to students who […]
MERCER COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Superintendent says student test scores show impact of COVID

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– A new study of randomly selected students shows West Virginia students trail the nation in fourth and eighth grade reading and math. A random sample of students from across the nation, including West Virginia, took the National Assessment of Educational Progress test. Some of the selected students had special needs or […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
wchsnetwork.com

BridgeValley BOG seeks more information before considering offers for Ratliff Hall in Montgomery

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The BridgevValley Community and Technical College Board of Governors is considering purchase offers for Ratliff Hall in Montgomery. The BOG met Wednesday to discuss three offers for the former residence hall on what used to be the WVU Tech campus. WVU gave BridgeValley several buildings when it left Montgomery for Beckley. A BridgeValley master plan finalized earlier this year calls for some of those properties to be sold or demolished.
MONTGOMERY, WV
WVNS

“Tri-demic” virus spike hitting local schools hard

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) – Medical professionals are warning of what they’re calling a “tri-demic”, as cases of the flu, COVID, and RSV are all spiking. One local school district is being hit particularly hard by the outbreak. Greenbrier County schools say they’re seeing absence rates much higher than normal, and they’ve even been forced to […]
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Why are younger generations not voting?

ATHENS, WV (WVNS) — With midterm elections less than two weeks away and the start of early voting yesterday, are people actually going out to vote? Midterm elections aren’t always the most noted elections, but they could influence the flow of national politics. These elections are held in the middle of a presidential term. Since […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Ace Hardware store plans to come to Princeton

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)–The former Save-A-Lot building on Stafford Drive in Princeton is getting a new business. It will now become the new Ace Hardware anchor store. Sam Lusk, Executive Director of the Princeton Economic Development Authority, said the plans were approved at the Mercer County Commission meeting on Tuesday. Lusk said this gives residents a […]
PRINCETON, WV
WVNS

State fair of WV preps for Christmas at the fair!

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — The State Fair of West Virginia is happy to announce Christmas at the Fair is back and better than ever! This is the third annual Christmas Light Drive-Thru experience, starting on Friday, November 25, 2022. The light extravaganza is set to take place Thursdays to Sundays from 6:00 P.M. to 9:00 […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Commisioner Ted Kula announces more broadband funding to Summers County

HINTON, WV (WVNS) – Commissioner Ted Kula announced another broadband project bringing funds to Summers County. The $3M total project is comprised of a $2.4M award from the Appalachian Regional Commission with a $600K Internet Service Provider match. This project will build 28 miles of fiber optic network infrastructure to connect 489 homes and 179 […]
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Fire official reminds people of W.Va. burn laws

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The sound of crunching leaves is part of what fall is all about, but dry leaves burn fast causing forest fires to flourish. Kanawha County Fire Coordinator C.W. Sigman said a quick rain does not do the trick because that water dries up so quickly. “We...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Volunteers needed for placing U.S. flags on veteran’s graves

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Hosted by Heart of God Ministries, volunteers are needed to assist in placing U.S. flags on veteran’s graves. This year, it will be taking place at the Greenwood Memorial Cemetery on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 9:00 A.M. “So, I asked the pastor could I do it this year and he said […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Early Voting Period getting underway

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– Early Voting kicks off and anyone can vote early. All you need is a valid form of identification to vote. Forms of identification include a West Virginia driver’s license, US passport, WV registration card, utility bill or a bank/debit card. Marie Hill is Deputy Clerk for Elections in Mercer County. She says […]
MERCER COUNTY, WV
Hinton News

Summers County Courthouse News Oct. 19 – 25

SUMMERS COUNTY, (Hinton News) - Summers County Courthouse news for Oct. 19 - 25. Marriages Ronald Edward Bower III to Alexis Brooke Mann; Scott Douglas Morgan to Joni Rose Lilly. Fiduciaries Bobby S Hill Jr., Administrator of the Kathryn D Hill estate; Cora Lee McMillion, Administrator of the Avary McMillion Jr. estate; James R Spangler, Administrator of the Lou Sprinkel estate. Land Transfer Melissa Gaye McDowell Lester to Jeffery J Chambers and Linda K Chambers, 5 acres more or less, Talcott District; Rosemary Elaine Reed Dancy and Larry W Dancy to Nathan Floyd Tickle and Bonnie Gail Tickle, 3.603 acres more or less, Jumping Branch District; Edward L Harless Burnside...
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Six new COVID deaths reported in West Virginia

CHARLESTON — Six more people have been confirmed dead from the COVID-19 coronavirus since Friday, including a resident of Roane County, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced Monday. The department reported the deaths of an 87-year-old man from Roane County, a 76-year-old woman from Raleigh...
MORGAN COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Trunk or treats in Southern West Virginia

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Trunk or treat offers a safe way for kids to celebrate Halloween in a community environment and with several locations this year, there are plenty of opportunities to get your kids the candy they deserve! Raleigh County Kid’s Halloween Party – Beckley Moose Lodge | Saturday, Oct. 22 11a.m.-1p.m. Burning Rock […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Missing people in Southern West Virginia

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – People go missing frequently, and some stay missing for a long time before they are found, living or deceased. Over 600,000 individuals go missing in the United States every year according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System. Fortunately, many missing children and adults are quickly found, alive and well. However, […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

WVNS

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy