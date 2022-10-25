Levy on Greenbrier County ballot will determine school funding

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — In Greenbrier County, a levy on the ballot will determine whether the county schools will receive additional funding.

The levy would allot an additional $8.3 million to Greenbrier County Schools for significant long-term investments into school safety, as well as building maintenance and repairs, and continuation of the county’s music and arts programs.

“Now we have trained, armed law enforcement officers in all of our 14 schools each and every day,” explained Greenbrier County Schools Superintendent Jeff Bryant. “That has made such a difference in peace of mind of our employees, as well as our students and our parents.”

Greenbrier County passed the education levy every time it has been on the ballot since 1974.

Bryant says if it’s not passed this time, the county can only afford to keep armed guards in schools until next year.

