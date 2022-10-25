With slot Renard Bell sidelined, Washington State shifts outside receiver De'Zhaun Stribling to inside position

Read full article on original website
Washington State helmets feature 'Wazzu' nickname for first time
PULLMAN – Washington State's football team is embracing a moniker that has long been used by fans as an unofficial school nickname. The Cougs on Thursday debuted new helmet decals, featuring "Wazzu" in script lettering on the sides of the crimson lids. It's believed to be the first time in program history that WSU's uniforms will incorporate the term "Wazzu."
WSU Hoops Media Day: Kyle Smith coins nickname for transfer guards Jabe Mullins & Justin Powell
PULLMAN -- Washington State's Kyle Smith was asked about transfer guards Jabe Mullins and Justin Powell at Pac-12 Media Day on Wednesday and said he's come up with a nickname for the duo. Mullins is a 6-6, 192-pound third-year from St. Mary's and Powell is a 6-6, 197-pound third-year from Tennessee.
West Valley beats Pullman 41-24, forces three-way tiebreaker to decide GSL 2A title
There is always a sense of emotion that threads its way through the last home game of a football season when seniors bring out family to share the final home game of their football careers. West Valley coach Craig Whitney wasn’t having any of that. “That’s what I keep...
Boeing invests $5M to build new student center in WSU’s Voiland College
PULLMAN, Wash. – The Boeing Company is investing $5 million to establish a new student center in the Voiland College of Engineering and Architecture at Washington State University’s Pullman campus. The Boeing Center for Student Success will occupy an entire floor within the college’s Schweitzer Engineer Hall. It will provide students access to mentoring, tutoring, advising and career services. “The...
Dam turbine leaks hundreds of gallons of oil into Snake River in Eastern WA
The dam’s six turbines are used for hydropower generation.
Lewiston man arrested twice in one week for possession of methamphetamine
LEWISTON, Wash. — A 46-year-old man from Lewiston was arrested twice in one week for possession of methamphetamine. According to the Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office, Oliver Taylor was arrested by the Lewiston Police Department on October 20 for a warrant. Police say they found a zip-lock bag on Taylor with six grams of methamphetamine inside.
City of Lewiston's proposed public nuisance ordinance draws concern
The City of Lewiston's proposed ordinance 4852, regarding nuisances, had some residents voicing their concerns during Monday night's citizen comment portion of the regular meeting. Among the chances, other city nuisance ordinances will now fall under Ordinance 4852. Also, the code will be renamed 'Public Nuisances' instead of 'Nuisances'. It...
Harvest Festival in Downtown Pullman
Gladish is hosting a Carnival and Trunk-or-Treat for all ages from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm and then from 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm is the Haunted House (age 13+). Downtown Pullman will hold a trick-o-treat at 40+ participating businesses for all ages. There will be a Costume Contest at...
21 Year Old Moscow Man Arrested For Leading Officer On Car Chase Enters Guilty Pleas
The 21 year old Moscow man who was arrested for allegedly leading police on a car chase that ended in a crash has pleaded guilty. Ryan Curley pleaded guilty to misdemeanor reckless driving and DUI in Latah County Second District Court on Wednesday. Magistrate Judge Megan Marshall sentenced Curley to 9 days in jail. He received credit for a day that he has already served in jail. Curley can convert 5 days of his jail sentence to 40 hours of community service. He was also placed on probation for a year.
Authorities Confirm Suspects From Moscow Area Shootout Pose No Threat To The Public-Suspects In Custody In Another Jurisdiction
Latah County authorities are confirming that the suspects involved in a September shootout at a Moscow area home pose no threat to the public as they are now in custody. Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson confirms that the male suspects are in custody in another jurisdiction. The suspects from the local case haven’t been publicly identified. The Latah County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the case. Deputies were called to a home on Carmichael Road during the early morning hours of Saturday September 4th. The victim told deputies that two men tried to rob him and assaulted him before he exchanged gunfire with the suspects. No one was hurt. The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle.
