NBC Philadelphia
Massive Mural of Bryce Harper Pops Up in South Philly
Massive mural of Bryce Harper pops up in South Philly originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Bryce Harper has transformed from baseball superstar to Philadelphia legend over the past few years. Just days before the World Series against the Houston Astros begins, a massive new mural of Harper appeared in...
Phillies fans melt down over Eagles QB Jalen Hurts 2020 wardrobe choice
Philadelphia Eagles starting quarterback Jalen Hurts let his hometown pride for Houston show back in 2020, and the video and photos were brought up again on Wednesday, agitating Phillies fans who didn’t bother to check the timestamp of the images. A native of Houston, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts wore...
World Series bats, including Bryce Harper's, made by King of Prussia company
"There's Stubbs, Marsh, Harper, Stott, Hoskins, Bohm, those are Phillies that have swung or will swing or bats," said Jared Smith, CEO of Victus Sports. and yes, Bryce Harper is also on that list.
The Phillies in the World Series
The Phillies pulled off a remarkable win against the Padres Sunday night and are now headed to the World Series. The fans went wild after 2021 MVP Bryce Harper’s series-clinching home run, flooding the Citizen Bank Park field and spreading to city streets and up greased lampposts. Not since 2009 have the Phillies made it to the World Series a year after they were crowned World Champions, and now they’re back again to compete against the against the Astros, who enter their fourth World Series in six years. Game 1 is Friday night in Houston.
How ‘Dancing On My Own’ became an unofficial Phillies anthem
Chances are, you’ve heard the unofficial Phillies hype song “Dancing on My Own” played throughout the team’s playoff run. It’s a song that Phillies fans across the region can’t get enough of. But how exactly did the song gain massive anthem status?
6abc
'Storybook stuff': Inside the night Bryce Harper sent the Phillies to the World Series
Seventy minutes after hitting the most important home run of his life Sunday, a two-run blast that won the Philadelphia Phillies the National League Championship Series, Bryce Harper was at the center of the clubhouse, surrounded by his teammates as beer and champagne soaked anyone within spraying range. "Give me...
6abc
Bryce Harper's homer powers Phillies past Padres in NLCS
PHILADELPHIA -- Welcome to the World Series, Bryce Harper. The superstar the Philadelphia Phillies brought in years ago to turn around a team stuck in mediocrity delivered one of the biggest home runs in franchise history Sunday. Harper's two-run, rocket shot of a home run to left field in the...
6abc
Aaron Nola, Zack Wheeler to start Games 1, 2 for Phillies
PHILADELPHIA -- The Phillies will start right-hander Aaron Nola in Game 1 of the World Series against the Astros andZack Wheeler,last season's National League Cy Young Award runner-up, in Game 2. Game 1 of the World Series is Friday in Houston. Game 2 is Saturday. Nola is 2-1 with a...
Red October: Phillies fever rising for Del. family who named kids after Bryce Harper
For the Wyatt family, baseball means everything, and they obviously love Bryce Harper.
6abc
'He's our leader': How leadoff slugger Kyle Schwarber became an October staple
Kyle Schwarber's home runs this postseason have been nothing short of majestic. One traveled 488 feet in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series against the San Diego Padres last week, the longest home run in Petco Park history. Another -- 429 feet this time -- got lost in the trees behind the center-field fence in Citizens Bank Park in Game 4.
6abc
Why one bettor could win $125K on World Series after oddsmaker's slipup
A fortuitous bettor in Colorado is in position to win big on the World Series, a potential score magnified by a bookmaker's miscalculation. On April 13, one week into the Major League Baseball season, a bettor in Colorado placed a $50 futures wager with BetMGM on the Houston Astros to beat the Philadelphia Phillies in the World Series at 2,500-1 odds. Nearly seven months later, the Astros and Phillies are in the World Series, and the bettor is position to win $125,000, if Houston prevails. The bettor also could lock in a profit by placing a hedge bet on the underdog Phillies. A $10,000 wager on Philadelphia at current series price of +160, for example, would secure a $15,950 profit if the Phillies pull the upset or a $115,000 payday if the Astros win off their original $50 wager.
Phillies fans are Houston-bound to support team in World Series
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Phillies fans are headed out of town and bound for Houston. Fans say they are excited but admit going to the World Series game in Houston won't be easy but they're ready for the challenge.In a game where home-field advantage makes a big difference, fans leaving Philadelphia International Airport Thursday say there taking a piece of home to the team. "I think they'll be a decent number of us and it'll be fine and we'll stand out," Phillies fan Rich Probinsky said. Probinsky put on his Phillies hat to take the 9 a.m. flight to Houston. He's going...
Carl’s Cards in Haverford Reaps Phillies World Series Benefit
Carl Henderson waves a giant Phillies flag outside his Havertown business, Carl's Cards and Collectibles Inc. The owner of Carl’s Cards and Collectibles Inc. in Haverford couldn’t be happier with the Phillie’s entry into the World Series, writes Pete Bannan for the Daily Times. “We’re a true...
