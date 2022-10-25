Read full article on original website
Man arrested after employee finds recording device in Emerson business’s bathroom
Police were able to confirm that the suspicious device was a hidden recording device placed in the bathroom.
Man charged in Laurel homicides to appear for first court hearing
HARTINGTON, Neb. — A man charged with fatally shooting four Laurel, Nebraska, people and burning their homes is scheduled to make his first court appearance next week. An initial arraignment is set for 1 p.m. Wednesday in Cedar County Court for Jason Jones, 42, of Laurel. He is charged with four counts each of first-degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony and two counts of first-degree arson. A judge previously set his bond at $5 million.
‘Come out shooting’: Man arrested after Sioux City stand-off
A large police presence gathered outside a downtown apartment building that led to a stand-off Tuesday evening.
Suspect in Laurel multiple homicide case released from hospital, now in jail
The suspect accused of a quadruple homicide in Laural Nebraska has been released from the hospital and is now lodged in jail.
CASE HISTORY: Laurel, Nebraska, a town of less than 1,000, reckons with quadruple homicide
On Aug. 4, 2022, four people were found dead at two different crime scenes in Laurel, Nebraska. The next day, 42-year-old resident Jason Jones was charged with 10 felonies including four counts of first-degree murder. Here's the case history so far. breaking topical alert top story. Nebraska State Patrol Col....
Laurel, Nebraska murder suspect released from hospital months after murders
(Lincoln, NE) -- The Laurel, Nebraska man accused in the deaths of four people is released from the hospital, months after the murders. The Nebraska State Patrol says Wednesday morning, 42 year old Jason Jones was discharged from CHI St. Elizabeth in Lincoln where he had been since August 5th. Jones was arrested at his home in Laurel the day after investigators say he killed four people and then set fire to their homes. The NSP says Jones suffered severe burns in the incident. Following discharge, Jones was transported to the Nebraska Department of Corrections Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln.
1 killed in Wayne County crash
One person died Wednesday after a two-vehicle crash in Wayne County, authorities stated.
Man arrested in Norfolk after abandoning high-speed pursuit vehicle
A man who almost got away after a high-speed pursuit was arrested on Monday.
Verdigre man arrested after high-speed pursuit Monday morning
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A Verdigre man was arrested for multiple charges after a high-speed pursuit in multiple northeast counties. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said around 2:30 a.m. they were monitoring radio traffic about a vehicle failing to stop for Norfolk Police on South 1st Street, with the vehicle last being seen heading east.
Sioux City man gets 12-year federal prison sentence for selling meth
SIOUX CITY — A Sioux City man was sentenced Friday to 12 years in federal prison for selling methamphetamine. Luis Sanchez, 41, pleaded guilty in April in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and distribution of methamphetamine. He was convicted in 2014 of distribution of methamphetamine.
PHOTOS: 2022 Sioux City Halloween Decorations
It's the spookiest time of the entire year. So we decided to spotlight some most bone-chilling, blood-curdling, horrifying Halloween yard decorations we could find in all of Siouxland. Check them out before they get taken down.
More information released about Wisner fire
WISNER, Neb. -- A cornfield fire spread quickly and led to the evacuation of Wisner. Cuming County Emergency Manager Jeff McGill said a fire began around 2:40 p.m. on Oct. 23 at 8 and N Road, south of Wisner. The fire reportedly started in a cornfield but the high winds caused it to spread quickly.
Fire reported at Skyline Apartments in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Multiple fire crews were on the scene of a reported fire alarm activation at a Norfolk apartment complex. Crews were called to the area of Skyline Apartments around 11:00 a.m. Tuesday. Multiple tenants could be seen standing outside of the building. Westbound lanes of Norfolk Ave. were...
Collapsed walls won't slow construction of Woodbury County Jail, says consultant
SIOUX CITY – The collapse of a half dozen walls at the new Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center should not delay completion of the project, the LEC's board of directors heard Tuesday. County officials said the pre-cast concrete walls fell or broke at around 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 14...
Restoration St. Louis to construct multi-family apartment building in Sioux City's downtown
SIOUX CITY -- Restoration St. Louis, the developer behind the renovation of the Warrior Hotel and Davidson Building, plans to expand 614 Pierce St. into a new multi-family apartment building. Warrior Lofts will consist of 32 total units -- 24 studio units, four one-bedroom units and four two-bedroom units. Most...
Sioux City residents injured saving dog during house fire
Smoke could be seen emitting from a residence in Sioux City in the late afternoon.
Game and Parks to have special hours for deer permit sales
Nebraska Game and Parks Commission offices will be open to serve deer hunters seeking permits on two days otherwise closed in November. Offices in Lincoln, Omaha, Norfolk, North Platte, Alliance, Kearney and Bassett will be open for permit sales from 8 a.m. to noon Nov. 5, the Saturday of the Special Landowner Deer Season.
Is Verges Cave haunted? Halloween time sparks curiosity into the mysterious cave
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Verges Park in Norfolk is home to one of northeast Nebraska's most-known urban legends. Verges Cave sits alone at the back of the park and has been at the center of ghost stories and lore in Norfolk. Libby McKay, the executive director of the Elkhorn Valley Museum,...
WATCH NOW: Siouxland Sleep Out aims to raise awareness and money to help combat homelessness
Hope Street of Siouxland's Sara Johnson and resident Rick Edwards talk about the Siouxland Sleep Out and the important components to a good outdoor shelter during an interview Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at the Sioux City sober living home. The 2022 Siouxland Sleep Out to raise money and awareness to combat homelessness will be held Nov. 4 at Cone Park in Sioux City. Hope Street is one of the groups that will receive funds from the event.
What a divided Nebraska town shows about mail-in voting
Emerson, Neb., is split by three separate counties. One balloted entirely by mail in 2020, while voters in the other two voted mostly in person. A new study found that turnout increased by 8 percentage points in the half of town that voted from home. Both Republican and Democratic candidates...
