ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emerson, NE

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sioux City Journal

Man charged in Laurel homicides to appear for first court hearing

HARTINGTON, Neb. — A man charged with fatally shooting four Laurel, Nebraska, people and burning their homes is scheduled to make his first court appearance next week. An initial arraignment is set for 1 p.m. Wednesday in Cedar County Court for Jason Jones, 42, of Laurel. He is charged with four counts each of first-degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony and two counts of first-degree arson. A judge previously set his bond at $5 million.
LAUREL, NE
iheart.com

Laurel, Nebraska murder suspect released from hospital months after murders

(Lincoln, NE) -- The Laurel, Nebraska man accused in the deaths of four people is released from the hospital, months after the murders. The Nebraska State Patrol says Wednesday morning, 42 year old Jason Jones was discharged from CHI St. Elizabeth in Lincoln where he had been since August 5th. Jones was arrested at his home in Laurel the day after investigators say he killed four people and then set fire to their homes. The NSP says Jones suffered severe burns in the incident. Following discharge, Jones was transported to the Nebraska Department of Corrections Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln.
LAUREL, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Verdigre man arrested after high-speed pursuit Monday morning

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A Verdigre man was arrested for multiple charges after a high-speed pursuit in multiple northeast counties. The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said around 2:30 a.m. they were monitoring radio traffic about a vehicle failing to stop for Norfolk Police on South 1st Street, with the vehicle last being seen heading east.
VERDIGRE, NE
Sioux City Journal

Sioux City man gets 12-year federal prison sentence for selling meth

SIOUX CITY — A Sioux City man was sentenced Friday to 12 years in federal prison for selling methamphetamine. Luis Sanchez, 41, pleaded guilty in April in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and distribution of methamphetamine. He was convicted in 2014 of distribution of methamphetamine.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

PHOTOS: 2022 Sioux City Halloween Decorations

It's the spookiest time of the entire year. So we decided to spotlight some most bone-chilling, blood-curdling, horrifying Halloween yard decorations we could find in all of Siouxland. Check them out before they get taken down.
SIOUX CITY, IA
News Channel Nebraska

More information released about Wisner fire

WISNER, Neb. -- A cornfield fire spread quickly and led to the evacuation of Wisner. Cuming County Emergency Manager Jeff McGill said a fire began around 2:40 p.m. on Oct. 23 at 8 and N Road, south of Wisner. The fire reportedly started in a cornfield but the high winds caused it to spread quickly.
WISNER, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Fire reported at Skyline Apartments in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Multiple fire crews were on the scene of a reported fire alarm activation at a Norfolk apartment complex. Crews were called to the area of Skyline Apartments around 11:00 a.m. Tuesday. Multiple tenants could be seen standing outside of the building. Westbound lanes of Norfolk Ave. were...
NORFOLK, NE
Sioux City Journal

WATCH NOW: Siouxland Sleep Out aims to raise awareness and money to help combat homelessness

Hope Street of Siouxland's Sara Johnson and resident Rick Edwards talk about the Siouxland Sleep Out and the important components to a good outdoor shelter during an interview Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, at the Sioux City sober living home. The 2022 Siouxland Sleep Out to raise money and awareness to combat homelessness will be held Nov. 4 at Cone Park in Sioux City. Hope Street is one of the groups that will receive funds from the event.
SIOUX CITY, IA
The Hill

What a divided Nebraska town shows about mail-in voting

Emerson, Neb., is split by three separate counties. One balloted entirely by mail in 2020, while voters in the other two voted mostly in person. A new study found that turnout increased by 8 percentage points in the half of town that voted from home. Both Republican and Democratic candidates...
DIXON COUNTY, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy