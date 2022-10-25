Jaylen Brown ends association with Kanye West's Donda Sports

Brandeis students react to Kanye West's anti-Semitic comments 02:51

BOSTON - Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown is dropping his association with Donda Sports. The sports agency was started by and owned by rapper Kanye West.

The announcement comes as Adidas also cut ties with West, who has been making a series of anti-Semitic comments.

"I have always and will always continue to stand strongly against any antisemitism, hate speech, misrepresentation, and oppressive rhetoric of any kind," Brown said in a statement posted on social media.

"In light of that, after sharing conversations, I now recognize there are times when my voice and my position can't coexist in spaces that don't correspond with my stance or values."

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald also terminated his deal with Donda Sports.

In addition to Adidas, other corporations that have severed ties with West in recent days include Balenciaga and Gap . He was also dropped by Creative Artists Agency and a completed documentary on the rapper was shelved by MRC Entertainment .