ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MotorBiscuit

Comments / 0

Related
MotorBiscuit

5 New Sedans Faster Than a Hellcat

The BMW M5 and Mercedes-AMG E63 S are just two examples of super sports sedans faster than the fire-breathing Hellcat. The post 5 New Sedans Faster Than a Hellcat appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed

Here's How Much the 2023 Corvette Z06 Costs with All Options

The Chevrolet Corvette has been the definitive American sports car since 1953 and America's answer to the European sports cars. While the early C1 model was not much of a performer, the introduction of a V-8 quickly mended that. A few know that the Corvette was always meant to be a mid-engine model, and while not without its issues, it finally happened in 2020 with the C8 Corvette. In 2021, the C8 is offered again as a Z06 version, which is the first Vette to get a flat-plane V-8, similar to those used by Ferrari and McLaren. With a starting price of $106,695, the 670-horsepower C8 Z06 is the most affordable collection of “horses” with a mid-engine layout. However, its options list may have been inspired by the German sports car manufacturers a bit more than many would like.
teslarati.com

Toyota electric vehicle plans now in turmoil

According to inside sources, Toyota is now reconsidering previous plans for electric vehicles. The story from Reuters, as it can so often be with Toyota, is cryptic and limited in details. Toyota has seemed so dedicated in recent months to hybrid engine technology, company executives even actively worked to defend their company’s position. But now Toyota’s slow EV introduction may change with a new plan revealed by company insiders.
MotorBiscuit

Can Electric Cars Be Hot-Wired?

Because both EVs and internal combustion engine vehicles have steering columns, can electric cars be hot-wired? The post Can Electric Cars Be Hot-Wired? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorBiscuit

Can Your EV Battery Charge Other Vehicles?

An electric vehicle battery with V2L or V2H charging can do a lot. For instance, V2H EV batteries can charge and power up homes, but can they charge EVs? The post Can Your EV Battery Charge Other Vehicles? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorBiscuit

The 2023 Chevy Bolt EUV: GM’s Best Bet for EV Sales?

The 2023 Chevy Bolt EUV is more affordable than rivals. Is it GM's best bet in the race to create the most popular electric vehicle nameplate? The post The 2023 Chevy Bolt EUV: GM’s Best Bet for EV Sales? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
dcnewsnow.com

What’s New for 2023: Infiniti

Nissan’s luxury brand finds itself in the midst of a mid-life question: What is Infiniti going to be moving forward? Right now, it offers no electric cars, no plug-in hybrid, no hybrid, no electrification of any kind, at least until 2025. Its sedan lineup will be pared down again, with the Q60 coupe being discontinued at the end of the year. What will remain is one sedan and four crossover SUVs.
Top Speed

Mercedes S-Class Turns 50 Years: The Benchmark Of Luxury Sedans

Regardless of the model, Mercedes has always been a staple for luxury. The ultimate expression of that is the Mercedes S-Class. The roots of this ultra-luxurious flagship can be traced back to the 1954 Mercedes W180 “Ponton”, but the first time the S-Class designation was actually used was in October 1972, with the introduction of the Mercedes W116. The S Class has always stayed at the forefront when it comes to safety, innovation, and luxury. At the time of writing this article, the full-size, luxury Benz is now in its seventh generation, which is also the last one to be electric. This month, the iconic flagship model turns half a century old, and we thought it would be a good idea to talk about the highlights of the S-Class over its 50 years of existence.
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

146K+
Followers
35K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy