Read full article on original website
Related
4 Great Honda Passport Alternatives for Less Than $30,000
Here's a look at four great alternatives to the Honda Passport off-road midsize SUV model that are priced under $30,000. The post 4 Great Honda Passport Alternatives for Less Than $30,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
NBC Miami
Ford Unveils 2023 Escape to Sell Alongside Bronco Sport in Highly Competitive Compact SUV Segment
Ford Motor is updating its popular Escape as part of a two-pronged sales strategy alongside the newer, more rugged Bronco Sport. The starting price for the 2023 Escape ranges from roughly $29,000 for an entry-level model to $40,000 for a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle. The goal is to differentiate the...
Ram’s Aiming for Cummins-Level Notoriety With Its ‘Hurricane’ I6 Gasoline Engine
Is this new turbocharged 500-horsepower I6 engineered to court Cummins fans? The post Ram’s Aiming for Cummins-Level Notoriety With Its ‘Hurricane’ I6 Gasoline Engine appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Dodge’s First Hybrid Has Come and Gone—and You Missed It
This short-lived powertrain was years ahead of its time. The post Dodge’s First Hybrid Has Come and Gone—and You Missed It appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The 3 Best Used Luxury Sports Cars Under $30K Are All Porsche Models
When it comes to luxury, Porsche does it right. And the 3 best used luxury sports cars under 30K are made by Porsche. The post The 3 Best Used Luxury Sports Cars Under $30K Are All Porsche Models appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
5 New Sedans Faster Than a Hellcat
The BMW M5 and Mercedes-AMG E63 S are just two examples of super sports sedans faster than the fire-breathing Hellcat. The post 5 New Sedans Faster Than a Hellcat appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
Here's How Much the 2023 Corvette Z06 Costs with All Options
The Chevrolet Corvette has been the definitive American sports car since 1953 and America's answer to the European sports cars. While the early C1 model was not much of a performer, the introduction of a V-8 quickly mended that. A few know that the Corvette was always meant to be a mid-engine model, and while not without its issues, it finally happened in 2020 with the C8 Corvette. In 2021, the C8 is offered again as a Z06 version, which is the first Vette to get a flat-plane V-8, similar to those used by Ferrari and McLaren. With a starting price of $106,695, the 670-horsepower C8 Z06 is the most affordable collection of “horses” with a mid-engine layout. However, its options list may have been inspired by the German sports car manufacturers a bit more than many would like.
teslarati.com
Toyota electric vehicle plans now in turmoil
According to inside sources, Toyota is now reconsidering previous plans for electric vehicles. The story from Reuters, as it can so often be with Toyota, is cryptic and limited in details. Toyota has seemed so dedicated in recent months to hybrid engine technology, company executives even actively worked to defend their company’s position. But now Toyota’s slow EV introduction may change with a new plan revealed by company insiders.
Can Electric Cars Be Hot-Wired?
Because both EVs and internal combustion engine vehicles have steering columns, can electric cars be hot-wired? The post Can Electric Cars Be Hot-Wired? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Could This Really Be What the New Ram EV Truck Looks Like?
The Ram Revolution is highly anticipated, but could it look plain? New spy shots show it with a basic Big Horn body. The post Could This Really Be What the New Ram EV Truck Looks Like? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Why Isn’t the 2022 Nissan Pathfinder More Popular?
Find out why more people are choosing to avoid the 2022 Nissan Pathfinder. The post Why Isn’t the 2022 Nissan Pathfinder More Popular? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Here’s Why the Straight-Six (I6) Engine is Making a Comeback
The beloved inline 6 engine was all-but extinct. Now multiple automakers are resurrecting it for the same reasons. The post Here’s Why the Straight-Six (I6) Engine is Making a Comeback appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Can Your EV Battery Charge Other Vehicles?
An electric vehicle battery with V2L or V2H charging can do a lot. For instance, V2H EV batteries can charge and power up homes, but can they charge EVs? The post Can Your EV Battery Charge Other Vehicles? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The 2023 Chevy Bolt EUV: GM’s Best Bet for EV Sales?
The 2023 Chevy Bolt EUV is more affordable than rivals. Is it GM's best bet in the race to create the most popular electric vehicle nameplate? The post The 2023 Chevy Bolt EUV: GM’s Best Bet for EV Sales? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
dcnewsnow.com
What’s New for 2023: Infiniti
Nissan’s luxury brand finds itself in the midst of a mid-life question: What is Infiniti going to be moving forward? Right now, it offers no electric cars, no plug-in hybrid, no hybrid, no electrification of any kind, at least until 2025. Its sedan lineup will be pared down again, with the Q60 coupe being discontinued at the end of the year. What will remain is one sedan and four crossover SUVs.
3 Reasons a 2023 Ford Maverick Is Worth Buying
Find out why the 2023 Ford Maverick is worth buying if you're interested in a new compact pickup truck. The post 3 Reasons a 2023 Ford Maverick Is Worth Buying appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Urgent recall for 75,000 Audi & Volkswagens over engine problems – warning signs to look for & list of cars affected
AN urgent recall has been issued by Audi and Volkswagen due to a potentially dangerous flaw inherent in several cars that may lead to engine failure. Up to 75,000 vehicles sold are at risk for this possibly life-threatening issue with the cars. The 2021, 2022, and 2023 Audi Q5s and...
Top Speed
Mercedes S-Class Turns 50 Years: The Benchmark Of Luxury Sedans
Regardless of the model, Mercedes has always been a staple for luxury. The ultimate expression of that is the Mercedes S-Class. The roots of this ultra-luxurious flagship can be traced back to the 1954 Mercedes W180 “Ponton”, but the first time the S-Class designation was actually used was in October 1972, with the introduction of the Mercedes W116. The S Class has always stayed at the forefront when it comes to safety, innovation, and luxury. At the time of writing this article, the full-size, luxury Benz is now in its seventh generation, which is also the last one to be electric. This month, the iconic flagship model turns half a century old, and we thought it would be a good idea to talk about the highlights of the S-Class over its 50 years of existence.
The Worst Thing About the Mercedes-Benz EQS Is an ‘Eerie’ and ‘Mushy’ Brake Pedal, According to Consumer Reports
In Consumer Reports overview of the Mercedes-Benz EQS all-electric sedan, the reviewer found that one the model's biggest issues was an unresponsive brake pedal. The post The Worst Thing About the Mercedes-Benz EQS Is an ‘Eerie’ and ‘Mushy’ Brake Pedal, According to Consumer Reports appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
These Are Forbes’ Favorite 3 Reliable Used Sub-$10k Convertibles
You don't need to break the bank to have a reliable and stylish weekend cruiser. Here are three great options. The post These Are Forbes’ Favorite 3 Reliable Used Sub-$10k Convertibles appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorBiscuit
146K+
Followers
35K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT
At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.https://www.motorbiscuit.com/
Comments / 0