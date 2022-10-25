Regardless of the model, Mercedes has always been a staple for luxury. The ultimate expression of that is the Mercedes S-Class. The roots of this ultra-luxurious flagship can be traced back to the 1954 Mercedes W180 “Ponton”, but the first time the S-Class designation was actually used was in October 1972, with the introduction of the Mercedes W116. The S Class has always stayed at the forefront when it comes to safety, innovation, and luxury. At the time of writing this article, the full-size, luxury Benz is now in its seventh generation, which is also the last one to be electric. This month, the iconic flagship model turns half a century old, and we thought it would be a good idea to talk about the highlights of the S-Class over its 50 years of existence.

