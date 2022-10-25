ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Watch: CJ Fredrick Talks Injuries and Shooting at Media Day

By Wildcats Today Staff
Wildcats Today
Wildcats Today
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vToPR_0imWhHyF00

Kentucky shooting guard CJ Fredrick spoke at Men's Basketball Media Day on Tuesday ahead of the Wildcats' season-opener against Howard on Nov. 7.

The Iowa transfer didn't play for the Cats last season, after tearing his hamstring on the first night of the 2021-22 season. Fredrick went in-depth on his injury, rehabbing it, how he's evolved as a shooter since then and more.

Fredrick's media scrum can be viewed above.

