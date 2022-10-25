ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colette Hardaman
2d ago

Another amphitheater? Does the Mayor think Birmingham should be in line to sponsor Olympics for real... Elite article for the magical city that hides the crime rate. He and City Council ignore everything but party and entertainment events for locals to compete.

uab.edu

BMEN honored by Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin and City Council

City of Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin and the Birmingham City Council recently recognized the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s Blazer Male Excellence Network for displaying excellence to its community, and for the program’s accomplishments and dedication to positively impacting the lives of its participants. A proclamation honoring BMEN’s 15-year anniversary was given from the mayor at the Oct. 4, 2022, City Council meeting.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Woodfin weighs in on Birmingham’s new amphitheater

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The $50 million, 9,000 seat amphitheater in North Birmingham is an exciting development for the Magic City. Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin has been chiefly silent on the development, but today the Mayor threw the entirety of his support behind the project. “The mayor’s office supports the project,” Woodfin said. “We would […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghamtimes.com

Gov. Ivey Appoints Alisha Ruffin May to Jefferson County Judgeship

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has appointed Alisha Ruffin May to replace a domestic relations court judge ousted from the Jefferson County bench last year. The governor appointed Ruffin May to serve as circuit judge, domestic relations division, Place 20. The appointment is effective immediately. “As one of my appointees, you...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham Water Works Board now considering 3.9% rate increase

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Water Works Board is now considering a budget based on a 3.9% rate increase, down from 4.9% suggested last week and significantly down from the original 8.3% we reported a month ago that generated public pushback. This proposed budget would be up 8.1% from...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Jefferson County reopens rental assistance application

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Jefferson county got an additional 5 million in funding from the state of Alabama to help people struggling to pay rent and utilities. The emergency rental assistance program is helping those who have been impacted by covid-19. Since may of 2021 the program has assisted more than 2000 households.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Jefferson County Sheriff candidate talks, opponent cancels interview weeks before election

Political newcomer and Republican candidate Jared Hudson faces off with incumbent Democratic candidate Sheriff Mark Pettway in the race for Jefferson County Sheriff. Hudson said he believes his law enforcement background uniquely qualifies him for the job and distinguishes him from the other candidate. The former U.S. Navy Seal has worked as a deputy in the Shelby County Sheriff's Office and as a reserve deputy in Jefferson County aiding in their SWAT and Vice/Narcotics unit.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

It's Magic City Classic week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — As Magic City Classic festivities begin, city leaders are discussing whether the game should remain at Legion Field or if it should move to Protective Stadium in the future. The city also wants people to remember they need a license to park vehicles on your lot.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Magic City Classic Week 2022: Here’s where to learn, network, and party

It’s officially Magic City Classic week. After an early start of events ringing in the largest HBCU football classic in the country, the countdown is on to Saturday, October 29 when Alabama A&M University and Alabama State University return to Birmingham’s Legion Field to face off in the 81st annual McDonald’s Magic City Classic, presented by Coca Cola.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

Asking for nothing in return

Recently the city of Helena held a luncheon to honor those in the city that volunteer their time to help make it a better place. During the ceremony, Councilmember Hewy Woodman presented the Lifetime Volunteer award. The award is given out every year, and a special coin is given out with the recipient’s image engraved on the back.
HELENA, AL
wvtm13.com

State kicking in $3 million to help fund Birmingham amphitheater project

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Alabama Tourism Department has agreed to pitch in a crucial $3 million to help the proposed Birmingham amphitheater project move forward. Under the plan, the State will provide the money to the Greater Birmingham Convention and Visitors Bureau over a three-year period. The money will...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

City of Birmingham invests big in improving early childhood literacy

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The city of Birmingham took a major step forward on Tuesday to invest in the proper development of young people. Birmingham Talks is an organization founded in 2019 to make sure young children are ready for kindergarten by increasing the amount of conversation between kids and their parents. A small digital device actually helps count the number of words a child hears each day.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

