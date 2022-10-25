ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Browns may trade away veteran players to recoup picks: Reports

By Ken Carman, Jordan Unger
 2 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The NFL trade deadline is approaching fast, but what does that mean for the Cleveland Browns?

The Browns’ first round pick goes to the Houston Texans as part of the trade for Deshaun Watson. Right now, it would be fifth over all.

There are reports that the Browns could try to recoup some picks by potentially trading away one or more veterans such as Kareem Hunt, Jack Conklin and Greedy Williams who are all in the last year of their contracts.

The NFL trade deadline is Nov. 1.

Browns are currently 2-5 for the season. They face against the Cincinnati Bengals on Halloween night.

