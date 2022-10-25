ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KARE 11

National nonprofit moves headquarters to St. Paul

ST PAUL, Minn. — Editors note: the above video first aired on Sept 9., 2022. A national nonprofit has crossed the border and set up shop in Minnesota’s capital city. Little Free Library, which was founded in Hudson, Wisc., announced on Thursday that it has relocated its headquarters to the Wycliff Building in St. Paul’s Midway neighborhood.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Eater

Where to Find Locally Made THC Drinks in Minnesota

In July of this year, breweries and cideries across Minnesota were handed a legislative boon: The ability to make and sell THC drinks alongside their craft beers, ciders, and seltzers. Since then, the Twin Cities scene has been abuzz with creativity. While CBD (cannabidiol, a cannabis ingredient that doesn’t cause a high) has featured in locally made drinks for a few years now, THC (tetrahydrocannabinol — the stuff that does, indeed, get you high) is new territory. (Take an inside look at how THC drinks are made here.) While further legislation regulating the sale of hemp-infused drinks is slated for next year, here are 14 Minnesota breweries and cideries trying their hand at the THC market.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

People of Color Career Fair returns to the Twin Cities

MINNEAPOLIS — The People of Color Career Fair is returning to the Twin Cities this fall for its ninth year. The one-day networking event will be held on Oct. 27 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Minneapolis Convention Center. The career fair aims to bring employers to people of color in the area to help them find a job and combat the unemployment rate in Minnesota for minorities.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
106.9 KROC

Minnesota’s Most Expensive Home Costs Selling For $15 Million

If you have $15,000,000+, you can buy this cozy little lake cottage, and live in the most comfortable comfort right on the lake!. With all the windows, and the decks right outside so many rooms, this home is Mood Lake, 100%! It has five bedrooms, 6 full and 1 partial bathroom, and a lot of spacious rooms for relaxing, cooking, etc. On 2.89 acres you get a home with 9,016 square feet!
MINNESOTA STATE
Power 96

Minnesota Halloween Attraction Is One Of The Best In The Entire Country

The Today Show did a segment on why people love being scared. They explained, “The moment we feel threatened, we feel increasingly more strong and powerful physically, and more intuitive emotionally. This charge to our physical and mental state is called an “adrenaline rush,” and as humans we are apparently hard-wired to be drawn to this type of feeling.”
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Landmark power plant in western Minnesota to be imploded

A long-shuttered power plant in western Minnesota will be imploded Thursday, ending nearly a century as a landmark in the region. The Minnesota Valley Generating Plant in Granite Falls dates back to the 1930s, and for decades it provided power for a wide swath of the state as well as serving as an symbol of the city.
GRANITE FALLS, MN
Quick Country 96.5

This Minnesota Town Is The Most Haunted In The Midwest

It’s pretty much the most haunted town in the Midwest per capita. Check out the 2022 Southeast Minnesota Halloween Guide at the bottom of this story for information on corn mazes, haunted houses, and other attractions and events happening this October. One thing you might want to add to you Halloween "to-do" list is a trip to the most haunted town in the Midwest.
MANTORVILLE, MN
bulletin-news.com

Father of man accused of killing four in St. Paul admits to aiding son

The suspected murderer’s father has acknowledged to assisting his son following the alleged shooting deaths of four individuals in an SUV in St. Paul and subsequent abandonment of the vehicle with the victims inside in a western Wisconsin cornfield last year. Darren Lee Osborne entered a plea of guilty...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

DOC: Convict fled officers in St. Paul, tried forcing UST student to let him inside a building

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A 40-year-old man is in custody after a brief police pursuit ended at the University of St. Thomas campus Wednesday.According to the Minnesota Department of Corrections, law enforcement was pursuing a man who had an active warrant for violating the terms of his release. DOC records show the man's highest ranked offense is homicide. The DOC says officers from St. Paul police assisted in searching for the suspect, near the university campus. Then, several students alerted officers that the man was near Flynn Hall on the campus. According to DOC, the suspect was located near the entry...
SAINT PAUL, MN
KARE 11

KARE 11

