Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Macalester College Students Got a Close Look at Cannabis Farm in MinnesotaWilliam DavisSaint Paul, MN
Minnesota witness photographs high altitude donut-shaped UFORoger MarshMinnesota State
These Minnesota Residents Have Vanished With Very Little Information On Their DisappearancesThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMinneapolis, MN
ARC of Voter Justice Tour Increases Black Voter Registration.Matthew C. WoodruffJacksonville, FL
Kanye West Says George Floyd’s Death Was Caused by Fentanyl: "The guy's knee wasn't even on his neck like that."News TenderMinneapolis, MN
Related
1960s Palm Springs-style supper club opens as St. Paul edges toward pre-pandemic tourism numbers
ST PAUL, Minn. — On the corner of West Kellogg Boulevard and 7th Street in St. Paul, you're invited to step into the past. When you open the big, green, cushioned door of The Apostle Supper Club, you'll enter Palm Springs, circa the 1960s. "We want to take [guests]...
Schmitt Music set to open flagship store, headquarters in Twin Cities
Schmitt Music, the 126-year-old family business turned regional retail chain, will next week open its flagship location, which will also double as its new company headquarters. The company will hold the public grand opening of its 92,000-square-foot retail showroom and office next Tuesday, Nov. 1, as it takes up residence...
Five New Restaurants Opening in the Twin Cities This November
Everyone loves food, I mean duh! And now we can get excited for more food because this month there are 5 new restaurants in the Twin Cities that are opening next month!. I came across this article from Bring Me The News and immediately got excited because I live next to one of these and have been waiting for when it might open.
Popular food truck El Norte Kitchen to stop service
Twin Cities food truck El Norte Kitchen has announced that it will be shutting down at the end of this season. The announcement was made on the El Norte social media pages last week, with the final days of service being Friday at Summit Brewing Co. and Monday at the Annual Halloween Street in St. Paul.
National nonprofit moves headquarters to St. Paul
ST PAUL, Minn. — Editors note: the above video first aired on Sept 9., 2022. A national nonprofit has crossed the border and set up shop in Minnesota’s capital city. Little Free Library, which was founded in Hudson, Wisc., announced on Thursday that it has relocated its headquarters to the Wycliff Building in St. Paul’s Midway neighborhood.
'A gift within a gift’ | How one Minnesota woman uplifts the Midwestern spirit through inclusive gift wrap
MINNETONKA, Minn. — Normally when you open a present, you rip through the paper to get to the actual gift. Minnesota native and GiftyWrap founder Mahogany Ellis-Crutchfield hopes you will think twice and savor that paper. "When someone spends the time to wrap a gift for you, they are...
Eater
Where to Find Locally Made THC Drinks in Minnesota
In July of this year, breweries and cideries across Minnesota were handed a legislative boon: The ability to make and sell THC drinks alongside their craft beers, ciders, and seltzers. Since then, the Twin Cities scene has been abuzz with creativity. While CBD (cannabidiol, a cannabis ingredient that doesn’t cause a high) has featured in locally made drinks for a few years now, THC (tetrahydrocannabinol — the stuff that does, indeed, get you high) is new territory. (Take an inside look at how THC drinks are made here.) While further legislation regulating the sale of hemp-infused drinks is slated for next year, here are 14 Minnesota breweries and cideries trying their hand at the THC market.
People of Color Career Fair returns to the Twin Cities
MINNEAPOLIS — The People of Color Career Fair is returning to the Twin Cities this fall for its ninth year. The one-day networking event will be held on Oct. 27 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Minneapolis Convention Center. The career fair aims to bring employers to people of color in the area to help them find a job and combat the unemployment rate in Minnesota for minorities.
Minnesota’s Most Expensive Home Costs Selling For $15 Million
If you have $15,000,000+, you can buy this cozy little lake cottage, and live in the most comfortable comfort right on the lake!. With all the windows, and the decks right outside so many rooms, this home is Mood Lake, 100%! It has five bedrooms, 6 full and 1 partial bathroom, and a lot of spacious rooms for relaxing, cooking, etc. On 2.89 acres you get a home with 9,016 square feet!
Minnesota Halloween Attraction Is One Of The Best In The Entire Country
The Today Show did a segment on why people love being scared. They explained, “The moment we feel threatened, we feel increasingly more strong and powerful physically, and more intuitive emotionally. This charge to our physical and mental state is called an “adrenaline rush,” and as humans we are apparently hard-wired to be drawn to this type of feeling.”
New faces joining FOX 9, KSTP teams in Twin Cities
KSTP and FOX 9 are adding a meteorologist and a photographer to their respective teams. Chris Reece, a meteorologist from Texas and Kentucky, is joining KSTP and Willow Locke, a photographer from New Mexico, is heading to FOX 9. Both new employees made their announcements on Twitter. Reece will join...
Grandma dies in homicide that resulted in widespread Twin Cities phone alert
WCCO has an update on the Roseville incident that led to the widespread news alert in the Twin Cities yesterday: The victim of the homicide was the grandmother of the suspect — the 17-year-old who was the subject of the news alert. Other victims remain injured. KARE 11 has...
mprnews.org
Landmark power plant in western Minnesota to be imploded
A long-shuttered power plant in western Minnesota will be imploded Thursday, ending nearly a century as a landmark in the region. The Minnesota Valley Generating Plant in Granite Falls dates back to the 1930s, and for decades it provided power for a wide swath of the state as well as serving as an symbol of the city.
This Minnesota Town Is The Most Haunted In The Midwest
It’s pretty much the most haunted town in the Midwest per capita. Check out the 2022 Southeast Minnesota Halloween Guide at the bottom of this story for information on corn mazes, haunted houses, and other attractions and events happening this October. One thing you might want to add to you Halloween "to-do" list is a trip to the most haunted town in the Midwest.
bulletin-news.com
Father of man accused of killing four in St. Paul admits to aiding son
The suspected murderer’s father has acknowledged to assisting his son following the alleged shooting deaths of four individuals in an SUV in St. Paul and subsequent abandonment of the vehicle with the victims inside in a western Wisconsin cornfield last year. Darren Lee Osborne entered a plea of guilty...
20 Roadside Dad Jokes North Dakota and Minnesota Will Love
There's just something about a clever pun that can make the miles fly by
wearegreenbay.com
Meat crime ring in Wisconsin? Theft of frozen beef uncovers Multimillion-dollar theft ring
(WFRV) – An investigation revealed that a total of $9 million worth of meat was stolen across six Midwest states as a ‘highly sophisticated Organized Criminal Enterprise’ targeted meat packaging plants. According to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, an investigation started on June 27 after multiple semi-trailers...
DOC: Convict fled officers in St. Paul, tried forcing UST student to let him inside a building
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A 40-year-old man is in custody after a brief police pursuit ended at the University of St. Thomas campus Wednesday.According to the Minnesota Department of Corrections, law enforcement was pursuing a man who had an active warrant for violating the terms of his release. DOC records show the man's highest ranked offense is homicide. The DOC says officers from St. Paul police assisted in searching for the suspect, near the university campus. Then, several students alerted officers that the man was near Flynn Hall on the campus. According to DOC, the suspect was located near the entry...
$4.3M lottery ticket sold at Arizona grocery store goes unclaimed: report
No one claimed a winning lottery ticket worth over $4 million that was sold at a Mesa, Arizona, grocery store in April. The deadline was 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
KARE 11
Minneapolis, MN
26K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Minneapolis and St. Paul local newshttps://www.kare11.com/
Comments / 5