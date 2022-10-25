Read full article on original website
Daryl and Carol search for their friends who disappeared in episode 20 of “The Walking Dead” premiering on Sunday, Oct. 23. Episodes will air every Sunday until the finale on November 20. Viewers looking to stream the final episodes can do so with Philo, fuboTV and DirecTV stream. All three streaming services offer free trials.
Siesta Key is back on MTV with new drama, relationships and gossip. Starting Thursday, Oct. 27 at 8 p.m. ET, season 5 of the show will air. New episodes will follow at the same time every Thursday. Fans can also watch the entirety of all seasons drama over again on...
After a heated argument, one housemate remains in exile in a new episode of “Winter House” airing on Thursday, Oct. 27 on Bravo. A new episode of the hit reality Bravo series will air on Thursday, Oct. 27 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo. Viewers looking to stream the new season can do so by using fuboTV, Sling or DirecTV Stream. Both fuboTV and DirecTV offer free trials when you sign up and Sling offers 50% off your first month.
An adaptation of a Stephen King story. A reality game show, a documentary about the Thai cave survivors, and a glam- and glitz-filled reality series about Asian and Asian-American friends living the high life in Los Angeles. For those of you keen to find something new to binge, these and more titles are among the new Netflix releases debuting on the streaming giant today, and we’ve got all the details below.
A paranormal reality show and multiple mystery series are also trending on the streaming service.
You have to go all the way down to the end of Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Shows and Movies list to find something that isn't about murder, crime, or elves, more proof that Prime Video is cornering the nerdy dad market. However, I still haven't ruled out that the No. 10 show The Summer I Turned Pretty's Belly isn't an elf, so it could be a clean sweep. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is still the service's most popular show or movie, no surprise there, followed by Alexander Skarsgard's Viking film The Northman. Thursday Night Football streams tonight, with the New Orleans Saints visiting the Arizona Cardinals in what could be the third consecutive snoozer for Amazon's NFL exclusive broadcast.
The best shows on Amazon Prime Video are all here with our picks of the top TV series available to stream
Netflix has been known to save TV shows that have been axed, but the service just picked up an excellent Peacock series that hadn't even been canceled.
It sounds like a nightmarish fever dream, but did you know Netflix made a sequel to one of the biggest box office bombs of all-time, one that’s directed by the guy who played Sergeant Qiang in the live-action Mulan remake, and was co-written by Lucifer star Aimee Garcia and former WWE wrestler A.J. Mendez? Because it exists, and Blade of the 47 Ronin has already been making a splash.
From sketch comedy to brooding thrillers, these shows need adding to your watchlist
Prime Video has revealed the first look at the upcoming Fallout TV series, which is based on Bethesda's series of role-playing games set in a post-apocalyptic world. To celebrate the 25th anniversary of Fallout, Kilter Films and Prime Video revealed the first look at a scene from the upcoming Fallout TV series that's currently being developed.
“The Serpent Queen” is not slithering away from our screens anytime soon: The Starz period drama about the ruthless Catherine de Medici (Samantha Morton) has nabbed an early Season 2 renewal for eight episodes ahead of its Season 1 finale, which will air Oct. 30. The critically acclaimed series...
This November is going to be a big month for Netflix. As usual, the streaming service refreshes its library every month, adding new movies and TV shows while getting rid of others. This November will see the launch of highly-anticipated new Netflix projects like Wednesday (Tim Burton's take on the...
William Jackson Harper has entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Sources tell Variety that the actor will appear in “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” though his role remains a closely guarded secret. Marvel declined to comment on his casting. Harper joins a “Quantumania” cast that includes Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michelle Pfeiffer and Michael Douglas reprising their roles from 2015’s “Ant-Man” and 2018’s “Ant-Man and the Wasp.” The superhero sequel will also see the introduction of Kathryn Newton as Cassie Lang, the now grown-up daughter to Rudd’s bumbling hero Scott Lang. The film follows the Ant-Man family as they face down the new...
FX has ordered the new series Never Let Me Go, a one-hour drama inspired by Kazuo Ishiguro’s science-fiction novel. The sci-fi thriller is exclusively for Hulu in the U.S., Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ under the Star banner in all other territories. The series features Thora, a rebellious...
Something to look forward to: Fallout has been making plenty of headlines recently, thanks to the series celebrating its 25th anniversary. The latest piece of news from the post-apocalyptic franchise relates to the upcoming Amazon TV series: Prime Video has shown off the first official image of the show. The...
Harry Potter will head back home to HBO Max. All eight movies will return to the service on Nov. 1, according to Variety Monday. The movies left HBO Max for NBCUniversal's Peacock in August. Ten Star Trek movies will also be joining the service in November from Paramount Plus. In...
Last month, many people were surprised to see Hemlock Grove on the list of shows leaving Netflix in October. The streaming service loses shows all the time, but Hemlock Grove wasn’t just another licensed TV show. The much-derided horror series was actually the third Netflix original series ever, following Lilyhammer and House of Cards.
Hocus Pocus 2 set a record for streaming minutes by a movie on Nielsen’s weekly chart, drawing more than 2.7 billion minutes of viewing from September 26 to October 2. The Disney sequel premiered on September 30, meaning only its first weekend counted toward the total. Netflix’s Dahmer took the top spot easily with almost 4.4 billion minutes. Hocus Pocus 2, which stars Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker, easily beat the previous streaming movie mark set by Disney’s Oscar-winning animated feature Encanto. It had 2.2 billion minutes of viewing from December 27, 2021, through January 2, 2022. Related Story Halloween...
Cast: François Cluzet Bérénice Bejo Jérémie Renier Jonathan Zaccaï Martine Chevallier. A Parisian couple decides to sell an unsanitary basement in their building. A very ordinary, nondescript man, Mr. Fonzic, shows up to buy it. Nothing unusual there, until the man moves into the cellar and makes it his permanent residence. The couple tries desperately to cancel the sale but to no avail. Worse, Mr. Fonzic becomes a threat to their family as he befriends their teenage daughter on whom he seems to exert a perverted influence.
