Here is the latest on Kansas State football injuries to Adrian Martinez and Will Howard

MANHATTAN — Chris Klieman would love to see Adrian Martinez back at quarterback for the Kansas State Wildcats this week.

As was the case for several other key players who went down with injuries last Saturday in a 38-28 loss at TCU, that remains to be seen.

"We've got a lot of guys beat up that I don't probably have a lot of information for you just after a Monday practice, but we'll see who's available," Klieman said during his weekly Tuesday news conference. "But in hindsight, we've got to move forward with the guys we know who are going to practice, and those guys have to be ready to play."

The No. 22-ranked Wildcats (5-2, 3-1 Big 12) face another big Big 12 test at 2:30 p.m. Saturday when No. 9 Oklahoma State (6-1, 3-1) visits Bill Snyder Family Stadium. It will be K-State's first home game since Oct. 1.

Martinez, who had been at the top of his game going into TCU, lasted just one series against the Horned Frogs before heading to the locker room for treatment of an apparent leg injury. He did not play the rest of the way, nor did he practice Monday, according to Klieman.

"I don't know if he'll be available (for Oklahoma State)," Klieman said of Martinez, the Nebraska graduate transfer who has started all seven games so far. "Last week we tempered some things with him in practice and he felt pretty good, and as the game got started, he couldn't go, and that's the bottom line.

"Luckily we had Will Howard that could come in and play, that has played football for us."

Howard, who filled a similar role in relief of Skylar Thompson each of the two previous seasons, played arguably his best game as a Wildcat against TCU. He led K-State to four straight scores, completing 13 of 20 passes for 225 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for another.

But Howard also left the game for a stretch in the third quarter with a shoulder injury, though he did return. Klieman said his prognosis is much better.

"Will got banged up, as we know," Klieman said. "He came back into the game, so his was something that the trainers were able to address, and if Adrian doesn't go, then Will will play."

On defense, middle linebacker Daniel Green and cornerback Julius Brents — a pair of preseason all-conference selections — left Saturday's game in the first half. Green did not return, and Brents played only briefly.

"I would say it's a better chance of Julius right now," Klieman said of Brents and Green's chances of playing this week. "Deuce (Green) is getting some other things done today, but I probably won't know until late this afternoon what they find out."

Safety Josh Hayes also was hobbled, but remained in the game.

Senior Nick Allen took Green's place at linebacker and led the Wildcats with 10 tackles. True freshman Jacob Parrish stepped in for Brents.

"I think Nick Allen's a starting linebacker, a really good linebacker," Klieman said. "He just gets opportunities, and he just makes plays.

"I think Austin Moore is playing as good as any linebacker that we've had here. So when Deuce went down, other than the depth, we didn't miss anything as far as Nick can make plays, and Deuce knows that as well."

Senior tight end Sammy Wheeler, who caught a 9-yard touchdown pass from Howard in the TCU, said the rash of Wildcat injuries in the game was unlike any he had seen in his career.

"It felt like we couldn't really catch a break and just things kept piling up," Wheeler said. "You've just got to keep fighting and doing your best. There's nothing really you can do about it.

"It's frustrating, but you've just got to keep putting in the work."

Running back Deuce Vaughn, who left the TCU game briefly in the first half, returned to rush for 83 yards, including a 47-yard touchdown, while also catching four passes for 38 yards. But he did appear at Tuesday's news conference and pronounced himself fit.

"Every single week's going to be a battle," Vaughn said. "You take care of your business throughout the week, Monday through Friday, and put yourself in the best situation possible.

"You want to be fresh on Saturday, so that's what we're working on right now.

"You play a violent sport that ever single week you're being (hit) by some of the biggest guys in the world, so it's on me to make sure that my body is ready every single Saturday."

If there is one positive heading into preparation for Oklahoma State, Klieman said, it is the chance to get the backups ready in case there are starters who can't answer the bell.

"At least we know all these things on Monday, and we're able to practice those guys Monday through Thursday, as opposed to a guy gets hurt in the first quarter, a guy gets hurt in the first half, and now those guys are thrust into it," he said. "Although they have practiced (previously), we're all aware that the ones get more reps than the twos. Now those two are going to get more reps this week and the threes become the twos.

"Kansas State's not the only team that's beat up, that I know for a fact. So nobody's going to feel sorry for you. It's the next man up mentality, and whoever is out there, we have confidence as a staff, we have confidence as a football team, that they're going to allow us and give us an opportunity to be successful."

